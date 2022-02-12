My weekend: Novelist Dave Duggan

Writer Dave Duggan, with his two grandsons, Arlo and Ethan Duggan

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

I lie in until about 9am. On weekdays I’m usually up around 6.45am for a walk around the block, then breakfast and work.

Breakfast or brunch?

Porridge during the week is hard to whack, with a few blueberries dusted on top. At the weekend it could be a bacon bap and a gleek at the paper.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

It involves a stroll in Brooke Park, Derry, and a coffee in the cafe.

I also like to rest and take the train to Castlerock. I’m a big fan of trains — always have been.

I’ve travelled in trains all over Europe, in India, anywhere I can.

The train between Derry and Belfast, a run to Portrush, or down to Dublin is something I really enjoy. Castlerock out of Derry is a handy run.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

More of the same; quiet time and some domestic work.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

A bit of both. Covid and weather permitting, I’ll go to Brooke Park and the beach.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

I used to go hiking in the Sperrins and in the Donegal Highlands. Covid has clobbered going out on the town for a while; I’m really looking forward to getting back to that more regularly.

I like going out to eat with friends and family. I really feel for cafe, restaurant and pub owners and staff working in them over this period. I wish them all well as the changes for the next stage of the pandemic emerges.

If you could eat anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

I came to Derry in 1981 and since then there has been a wide range of places to go and eat. I particularly like Saffron. It is an Indian restaurant on Clarendon Street with good food and nice people.

What would you have?

Some of their home-made pakoras and a curry. The lady of the house still makes the pakoras and they are great.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Watch Football Focus on BBC and the hurling on TG4, even if it’s just the highlights. I used to play a lot of sport; soccer and hurling in particular, and I also played a bit of cricket and Gaelic football.

My two main interests would be hurling and soccer.

In fact, my last meaningful sporting event was five-a-side soccer in the community centre nearby. The transition out of that into not being able to do that proved very hard and it continues to be bothersome. I am more acclimatised to it as I have became older. I now watch sport a lot more than I used to on the telly.

I’m from Waterford originally; a place where hurling would be very popular. I’m involved in a local club in Derry, Na Magha Hurling and Camogie Club, which is great. I’m the public relations officer and really enjoy it.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

At times I would. I get to my desk for an hour on Sunday evening to set up for the upcoming week, including for a first read-through with cast and crew of my play Scenes from an Inquiry.

Before I forget, Sole Purpose Productions presents Scenes from an Inquiry in The Derry Playhouse from February 16-18, so check it out.

In terms of work, as always, I have two or three things on the go. The thing that bubbles to the top of the list at the moment is the third draft of a bilingual TV docudrama on George Bernard Shaw. The release date is possibly next year but that’s subject to production money.

I have another novel in English out with agents under consideration, and a novel in Irish is set for production in April/May.

I write in English and Irish; primarily in English, about 80%, but an important 20% is in Irish.

I have written radio drama, stage plays and novels in Irish, and they are published through a company in Galway.

In 2018 they published a science-fiction novel called Makaronik, and the upcoming one is Ór agus Mil, the translation in English being ‘gold and honey’.

It’s the story of two women who set up a hairdressing business and examines the trials and tribulations of their friendship from childhood and beyond. It tells the story of how they are now young adults and are getting into adult relationships and everything that brings.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

A couple of mates in The Argyle Bar in Derry with football on the telly. George Bernard Shaw joins the company, with cracks like, ‘The faults of the burglar are the qualities of the financier’.

Are you a weekend cook? If so, what’s your speciality dish?

I cook a lot through the week — every day basically. That partly goes back to my wife, she’s retired now and was a lecturer in the local college.

She would have been coming in from work while I was working at home, and I would have the dinner prepared. My wife cooks as well, she’s better than me but I’m not too bad.

My wife still does a lot of hillwalking and on a Saturday/Sunday she’s usually out somewhere in the Donegal highlands or around the Sperrins, coming home wet, tired, cold, and exhilarated — and a pot of stew is a great welcoming dish to have ready.

I also cook a lot of fish. There’s a very good fish wagon down on the riverside walk in Derry and I try to get fish from Greencastle.

Too tired to cook — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

A Saffron curry.

Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

I would recommend crime drama Hidden Assets. It was on RTE about a month or so ago and I missed it, but I was delighted to see it available on the BBC iPlayer. There are two sets of police forces — one in Limerick and one in Antwerp.

What I like about it is the focus on the police work and chasing down criminals rather than their broken relationships or use of alcohol.

A lot of TV drama is about the cop and his or her damaged interpersonal relationships and there’s very little of that in Hidden Assets, the story drives forward very well.

Three of the episodes in the first series were written by Morna Regan. She’s from Derry, so it’s nice to see she is working away at that level.

What are you reading?

Underland by Robert Macfarlane. It’s a powerful book. Robert is an academic at Cambridge and he’s a keen adventurer. Underland is the story of all his explorations in caves and in bunkers, the last couple of scenes are deep down in glaciers in Greenland but he’s also in the catacombs of Paris. It’s beautifully written.

Bedtime is…?

Before 10pm. News on the radio. Wee read. Big snore.

