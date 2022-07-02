My Weekend: With author and illustrator Flora Delargy

The author and illustrator on life as a new mum and her favourite spots in Belfast

At the moment, the best time to get up is when my five-month-old baby decides it’s time to get up. Usually at about 7.30am. During the week when I’m working on my children’s books, I tend to sit down at my desk at around 10am and will often work into the evening which is when I’m most productive. Some days this involves researching and writing the text for a non-fiction book and the next day I could be working on the artwork. I also enjoy visiting schools and talking to kids about my first book, Rescuing Titanic. It’s really rewarding to see the enthusiasm they often have for Titanic and also their enjoyment of reading.

By Flora Delargy

Breakfast or brunch? Weekday breakfasts involve a rushed bowl of Special K and cup of coffee while my baby rolls around. At the weekend, we relax upstairs for a little while and then a breakfast of granola or porridge for me and my husband. Maybe some fried eggs on toast if we’re feeling fancy.

What does an ideal Saturday look like? I used to love going to a morning yoga class in the Cathedral Quarter at the weekends but these days we enjoy a stroll along the Lagan tow path with the pram and a coffee from 5A. One of the best things about living in Stranmillis is the proximity to fantastic walking routes, virtually on our doorstep. From there, we might head into town for some retail therapy and grab some lunch at Sawers. Their sandwiches are to die for.

What would your perfect Sunday be like? Again, probably doing something quite relaxed. You can sometimes find my husband and me whacking some balls around on the brilliant outdoor Ormeau Park tennis courts. What we lack in skill we make up for in enthusiasm.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors? Although I like to think I’m outdoorsy, the reality is that I’m definitely more of an indoor type of person. I love going to the cinema, my favourite being the QFT, or spending the afternoon wandering around an art gallery. Unfortunately, neither of which I done a lot of recently, initially because of the pandemic and now because I’m busy with my baby. I also enjoy spending time in Donegal. My wider family and I often head to Malin where we like to swim in the sea at Culdaff beach.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older? I’ve never been much of a party animal, even in my student days. For me, a great night would involve a few drinks in the Sunflower with friends and some live music.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why? Deanes at Queens which was where my husband and I had our wedding reception in 2016. We’ve been back a number of times since and each visit reminds us of what a special day it was.

What would you have? Probably the sirloin steak. I don’t eat much red meat at all, but I like to treat myself once in a while.

At weekends you’ll always make time to… Spend time with family. My husband works long hours during the week as a cancer doctor, so weekends are an important time for us to relax and enjoy time with our baby girl. If the weather is decent the three of us will sometimes go for a drive and stop off somewhere nice for a walk and maybe a bite to eat.

Do you sometimes work at weekends? Yes, I do. The nature of freelance work means that I often work quite intensely leading up to a book deadline, but afterwards can relax a little after submitting material to my publisher. I’ve recently taken on some freelance illustration work which I’ve enjoyed hugely and would love to do more of. At the moment, I am also working on the artwork for my second children’s book and I’m enjoying spending some time experimenting with different materials to try and pin down the feel and tone of the book. This is often the most enjoyable part of the process for me.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why? There are many people that I haven’t seen in far too long. I would love to catch up over a glass of wine or two with my old school friend, Yanwen, who now lives in Cornwall with her kids and husband Tom.

Are you a weekend cook? I am an ambitious cook but unfortunately also lack any fundamental skill or talent. I love Italian food but my attempts to make gnocchi have ended up like soggy mashed potato. I like to make aubergine and mushroom risotto as you’re doing well to really mess that up. I recently bought a pasta making machine and, to the shock of many, produced some surprisingly decent ravioli so I’ll be claiming that as my speciality dish from now on.

Too tired to cook – what are you ordering from the takeaway? Anything from Bites of India on Ravenhill Road, especially the madras and tarka daal. I also love the curries from Bo Tree Kitchen on University Avenue.

Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see? I love going to the cinema but haven’t been in a long time. I love Paul Thomas Anderson’s films but have yet to see his newest, Licorice Pizza. I’m looking forward to streaming it when my baby gets into more of a sleeping routine.

Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu? I’ve recently discovered the Netflix series Better Call Saul and have been really enjoying it. I’m looking forward to starting Breaking Bad after I finish it. If I’m feeling low, I’ll stick on Stath Lets Flats. It is hilarious and all the characters are so loveable.

What are you reading? I am enjoying Foster by Claire Keegan and I loved her recent novella Small Things Like These. Her depictions of Irish families and communities are so powerful and yet her writing style is so understated.

Bedtime is? Our routine involves attempting to put our baby to sleep in her crib multiple times until we inevitably give up and watch Love Island together on the sofa. Then we stagger up the stairs to bed after 11pm.

Flora Delargy was one of six shortlisted last night for the Klaus Flugge Prize. Flora’s book Rescuing Titanic, is an illustrated version of the true story of the RMS Carpathia, which changed course mid voyage to help rescue survivors of the Titanic disaster. The winner will be announced on September 14