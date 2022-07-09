The creative director of Belfast TradFest on his favourite traditional music pubs in the capital and the city’s best chips…

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

My wife, Tracy, and I walk the Belfast Lough shore every morning at 6.30am with our dog, Bran. Tracy has her own business, The Room Massage Therapy Centre, and I’m kept going between my recording studio, television production company and my work at Belfast TradFest. It’s a great way to start the day and it gives us the opportunity to catch up on what’s happening in our busy home, work and family life.

Breakfast or brunch?

At the weekend we have a lie-in and we walk at 7.30am. I then make breakfast for our three girls and we head out for the Waterworks Parkrun. Breakfast consists of free-range eggs and greens from Helen’s Bay Organic farm, sourdough bread from Mike’s Fancy Cheese shop and I make my own peanut rayu, which goes down a storm in our house — well, with the adults anyway.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

An ideal Saturday would be a walk up Cave Hill, followed by a nice lunch in town and perhaps playing a tune or two later that evening at a session in one of Belfast’s traditional music watering holes, like Madden’s Bar, The Garrick or The Last Drop. The reality, however, is me being taxi driver for my three daughters, with their very busy sporting, music and social lives.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

The perfect Sunday would be going for an early morning cold dip at Portmuck harbour. It’s a stunning little secluded spot on Islandmagee, with fabulous views of the Antrim Coast. I’d follow that with a nice lunch at Il Pirata in Ballyhackamore, where they serve up fantastic Sunday lunch sharing plates of roast chicken and beef. My girls love to sing, so, to top it off, a bit of a singsong session in the house around the piano would make for the perfect Sunday.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

I much prefer the outdoors. We spend time up on the Ros Goill peninsula in Donegal and I love to go for walks along the beach or on the mountains and I’ve been known to occasionally hit a golf ball roughly in the direction of the green.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

When I was in my twenties and thirties the weekends were for playing music sessions and gigs and touring all round Europe and beyond. My favourite haunts in Belfast were places like The Duke of York, The John Hewitt and the, sadly no longer, Rotterdam Bar in Sailortown. Now, with a wife, three kids and a dog, things are generally much more relaxed and I look forward to spending quality time with my family and going out to the theatre or to a concert.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in Northern Ireland, where would you go and why?

Gareth McCaughey blows my mind with what he serves up at The Muddlers Club, Belfast, and it’s our go-to spot when we can get out. He hand-picks the best of home-grown produce daily and the open kitchen provides a real sense of theatre.

What would you have?

I dream about the scallop bisque and the salt-aged beef.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

I still love the feel of the paper in my hands and whilst reading it I spin a few vinyl records on the record player such as Tommy Peoples, Dolores Keane or The Bothy Band.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

I produce records for solo musicians and bands and quite often weekends are the only time they can get together to record in the studio. I still do some gigging, so weekend gigs around the country or abroad can happen occasionally.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

Liam Ó Maonlaí of Hothouse Flowers. He’s a most charismatic, interesting, creative and inspiring man and he has the best scéals and stories of being on the road. I can’t wait to meet up with him again when he comes to Belfast to play the Ulster Hall with Sharon Shannon and her big band later in July.

Are you a weekend cook? If so, what’s your speciality dish?

I was taught how to make pasta amatriciana by my good friend Marco Fabbri, the fiddler from Rome. It’s his grandmother’s recipe and it took him two days and a case of Chianti to teach me. It was worth it. It’s a knockout.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

My dream Sunday dinner consists of oysters from Carlingford Lough followed by a slow-cooked leg of lamb from the Glens of Antrim, finished off with an Orchard County apple tart.

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where?

We normally eat Sunday dinner at home or occasionally we’ll go to my wife’s parents in Co Armagh. The have a small farm and my mother-in-law, Ann, is an amazing cook and the most fantastic host.

Too tired to cook, what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Our go-to takeaway is the Sunflower chip shop on the Shore Road. The owner, Koon Ying, tells me she hand-peels the potatoes daily and I think she makes the best chips in the city. The kids love the burgers and our dog gets very excited when he sees the white paper being unwrapped.

Heading for the cinema, what are you going to see?

I’m a disaster at the cinema. I generally fall asleep as soon as the trailers begin. I much prefer to light the fire at home, put my feet up and catch a BBC Four or TG4 music documentary on television.

What are you reading? What is your favourite type of book?

I’m currently reading Patrick Kavanagh’s Selected Poems and Tarry Flynn. I love how he celebrates the ordinary and the commonplace and how he makes sense of the natural world. I also like how he fuses words together such as ‘clay-minted’ and ‘leafy-with-love’.

Bedtime is?

At bedtime, I let the dog out for a dander round the garden. I sometimes play a tune or two on the fiddle and have a cup of SD Bells Tea. My wife says that once my head hits the pillow I’m out like a lamp.