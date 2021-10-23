My Weekend with Christopher Warleigh-Jack, Property Curator of Mount Stewart House & Gardens

The best time to get up is?

I get up at the weekend when I wake up — no alarm! And I treat myself to a lie-in at every opportunity. I’m a bit of bed-slug really, but, in my defence, I could be awake and reading with a cup of tea.

My work is Monday to Friday 9-5, so I see weekends as precious. My role, as a Curator for the National Trust based at Mount Stewart, means that I am always thinking and reading around the subject.

In this kind of role, passion is work and work is passion. You can have moments of enlightenment around an academic argument, or text for an exhibition, while showering, cycling or gardening.

Breakfast or brunch?

Weekends should be brunch; isn’t that the same for everyone? Workdays are porridge, or granola, fruit and yoghurt, and tea. Lots of tea. Consumed with one eye on the clock. However early I get up, I am always late. I am wheat and cow’s milk intolerant (the yoghurt is sheep’s milk or plant based) so brunch at the weekend with friends involves eggs and avocado and bacon in any combination. With tea!

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

It doesn’t seem that there are particular Saturdays, and that is perfect. Last weekend I was staying with a very good friend in England, and we ended up in Oakham and then Stamford, exploring old buildings, book shops, and coffee shops. The previous Saturday my partner and I were in a caravan at Kilbroney, a regular favourite of ours, and next Saturday I have nothing planned. Bliss. Lie-in, reading, yoga, and let’s see where the day goes…

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

I sail, and I motorcycle, both of which naturally require me to be outdoors or there could be a mess on the carpet! Four wheels move the body: two wheels move the soul.

My commute to Mount Stewart involves the Craigantlet Hills, and the Portaferry Road, and whatever the weather, and whatever my mood, it is a magical experience every day and I reflect on how lucky I am. I also love reading; that involves a comfy armchair in my home, or in the sun in the garden. But my work, which I love, involves historic interiors and contrived landscapes.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

I lived for some years in London and weekends meant the West End theatres and clubs. One of the things I love about Belfast is that as a small but punchy capital, it has everything: concerts, theatres, art galleries and great bars and restaurants. I’m looking forward to seeing the new, improved Grand Opera House, and I support the Lyric and MAC. Sunflower and White’s Tavern are favourites now with an occasional saunter down Union Street.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight would you go?

Bistro Este in Ballyhackamore and if they couldn’t fit us in then Cyprus Avenue on the Newtownards Road, and then failing that, the Bull & Claw in Newtownards.

And you would have?

A large glass of white wine while I look at the menu… I am not a vegetarian so sometimes a good steak. Ideally, I would have all three courses, but often dessert means lots of gluten and milk; sorbet and chocolate brownie which are the usual offerings in this case, means two courses only. At weekends you’ll always make time to… Unfortunately, the weekend needs to be the time to catch up on life admin.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

My work is generally weekdays other than the thinking and reading that I mentioned before. I am working on an exhibition for next year so that involves lots of reading. And sleep!

Who would you like to go for a drink with?

Mary Beard! She is confident, competent, knowledgeable, funny, and on the telly. All the things I want to be so I would ask her for tips.

Are you a weekend cook?

I don’t cook if I can help it! My partner, who is French, is an amazing cook and loves it. After years of trying I only get in the way or disappoint…

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with?

At home with my partner, and sometimes with my parents who live on the Isle of Wight. My in-laws are in France and we haven’t seen them for 18 months so I would love a meal with them.

Too tired to cook – what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Sweet chilli chicken and black bean vegetables. So predictable. A secret pleasure.

Heading for the cinema? To see...

Funnily enough my partner and I were talking about Japanese Art House cinema yesterday. And after a few minutes, he said “but you’re more interested in the new James Bond film aren’t you?” Yes. Definitely. Action, adventure, fast paced. However, we have been working our way through the Pedro Almodóvar back catalogue – not sure how we would classify his work.

Staying in… what’s on the box?

We are not ones for television really. Whenever my mum updates me on Coronation Street I seem to be able to follow the conversation. I loved Modern Family on Netflix; my two nephews in Bangor (aged 11 and eight) got me into that. I loved their open and inclusive attitude to it, and hope that stays with them.

We seem to save up a series — like Vigil, Ghosts or Motherland, and binge on it. I do get to watch Gardeners’ World every week though — what we do for love, eh!

What are you reading?

At the moment I am reading two books. One is a biography of Robert Stewart, Viscount Castlereagh, who grew up and lived at Mount Stewart. He was Foreign Secretary during the Napoleonic Wars and brough about peace in Europe for decades, establishing the congress system of international relations.

He was also a key figure in the Act of Union of 1801 because he wanted Catholic emancipation and Catholics to sit in parliament in Westminster. He was also accused of homosexuality.

Next year is the bicentenary of his death, and the National Trust at Mount Stewart, and the Ards and North Down local authority, are working collaboratively on join exhibitions and programming.

My second book is a Jack Reacher novel by Lee Child. A very guilty pleasure and I can’t tell you what it is about because I can’t remember and having read so many, they blend a bit. I’m looking forward to seeing the next film version — they have cast a new lead. Tom Cruise played the role before and is the opposite of how Lee Child wrote him.

What’s your bedtime routine?

I am by nature a night-owl. Midnight or later. But, this is not feasible when either working 9 to 5, or being married to an early-bird! So we sync our routines generally, and so it’s herbal tea, a chapter of a Jack Reacher novel and lights out before 11.

Even with an early sync like that, I am still terrible in the morning and need bribing with cups of tea.

The National Trust has assigned its top 28 historic sites as Treasure Houses, Mount Stewart is the only one in Northern Ireland. They welcome over 250,000 visitors a year; www.nationaltrust.org.uk/days-out/northern-ireland

