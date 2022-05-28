My weekend with Claire Woods - garden manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

Normal weekdays begin early as we start in the Gardens at 7.30am, so at the weekend I lie in until 7.30am, then it’s up for a swim in my local pool.

It’s a great way to wake up and get energised for the day.

As Garden Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, beginning the day by walking in the Walled Garden to check the flowers, fruit and vegetables that are ready for harvesting for the Garden Store, is a fantastic way to start the day.

After that, its team meetings, garden tours, walks and talks, developing new projects like our Auricula Theatre and general upkeep across the site — no two days are ever the same.

Breakfast or brunch?

I am a breakfast person. During the week, it’s porridge; the time it takes in the microwave is just enough to clear the dishwasher, feed the chickens and the cat, and maybe put a wash on.

On a Saturday, I treat myself to some nice fresh bread when I am coming home from my swim and have it with homemade marmalade and fresh fruit and enjoy it with the weekend papers.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

My ideal Saturday is spent outside. There is always a lot of work to do in the garden, but at least once a month I like to meet up with friends for a walk in the hills.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

Sunday is quiet day; after we attend church, we spend the rest of the day with family.

I just love having family for traditional Sunday dinner and if there is time, going for a walk locally; it’s a great way to meet the neighbours.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

I am definitely an outdoors person. I am very lucky to get to do my hobby as my job. Gardening is my passion and it’s wonderful to be outside so much. I stay outside until there is not enough light to tell the difference between weeds and plants.

I also love walking, getting out to our magnificent countryside and I am so lucky to be able to walk in the gardens at Hillsborough Castle every day.

Our grounds change so much throughout the seasons, there is always something just coming into flower, a new plant to spot or bird to listen to.

We have some beautiful trails to enjoy throughout the gardens and around the lake, all year round.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

One benefit of getting older is we no longer need babysitters, we had brilliant ones who enabled us to go out most weekends.

We love to eat out or have friends for a meal, but over the years bedtime has definitely got earlier.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

I would go to a restaurant where we could have a table looking out at the sea, preferably on a beautiful day, but of course our coastlines are just as stunning in the throes of winter.

What would you have?

I would have a fish starter or perhaps crab, then a fish for mains. I especially like halibut

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Go to church.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Occasionally I have to work at weekends when we have events on at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens and when I do special garden tours.

This coming long weekend (June 2-5, 10am – 6pm) we have the Jubilee Garden Party, where we’ll be transporting the Castle’s gardens back to the 1950s with swing dancing, vintage tea parties and a vintage car display, alongside craft stalls, games for all the family and delicious food stalls.

We will kick off the Jubilee weekend with a gun salute at the Castle on Thursday, June 2 at 12noon, and our celebrations continue from then, right through until the Sunday.

Earlier in the year, we sowed annual flower seeds along Yew Tree Walk, which will be bloom throughout the summer, and is inspired by the Tower of London’s Superbloom, planted to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Later in the summer, we have the Hillsborough Honey Fair on August 6-7, where our gardens will be buzzing with chance to learn more about our hives at Hillsborough, sustainability and the role we can play in saving the bees, plus the chance to taste a range of local food and drinks from a host of wonderful local producers, in association with Food NI.

Are you a weekend cook?

If the weather is too bad to be outside, I love to cook and bake. My special dish at present is a fish curry.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

Roast beef Yorkshire puddings and a crumble for dessert.

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where?

Sunday dinner is with family at home.

Too tired to cook – what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Indian – spicy but not too hot.

Heading to the cinema? What are you going to see?

The last film I saw was Belfast – just my sort of film. Kenneth Branagh has always been a favourite whether on stage or screen.

Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

On TV, I’ll watch anything related to gardening, cooking or houses.

What are you reading? Fave type of book?

One of John Simpson’s autobiographies and also Tove Jansson’s The Summer Book, as it is set in Finland which is our holiday destination this year.

Bedtime is?

Bedtime is about 11.30 after catching up on the day’s news and maybe a TV programme.

For all information on Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, see hrp.org.uk/Hillsborough-castle