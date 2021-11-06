My weekend… with Diona Doherty

The actress, comedian and guest panellist on the new series of BBC One NI’s The Blame Game tells us about her down time

What’s the best time to get up at the weekend?

I have a six-month-old baby, so I have no idea what a lie-in means — that’s not in my vocabulary. She’s usually a 5am riser, but today it was 6am, so that counts as a lie in for me.

I used to lie in, and it was absolutely glorious. My husband Sean and I used to watch shows like Sunday Brunch in bed, but now it’s all Paw Patrol.

Breakfast or brunch?

Sean and I have a banana with peanut butter on it (I put that on anything) within half an hour of waking up. I love it and have always eaten it first thing. We feed bits to the baby, and she loves it too.

Then maybe we’ll have egg on toast or something a few hours later.

What does an ideal weekend look like?

Getting up about 7am would be a real treat and there’s a lovely park near us with ducks and swans, so maybe start Saturday by taking my daughter there.

In an ideal world, I’d love to spend a Saturday afternoon in a beer garden having a glass of wine. But I’m a bit of a homebird and also love spending Saturdays on the sofa with a whole pile of sweets watching a movie or a box set.

I’ve got three stepsons so on Sundays, I always do a big Sunday dinner and we would all go out for a long walk. The rest of the day is just spent crying into my hands because the next day is Monday.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

It depends. We do enjoy our walks. When I was pregnant, we must have walked eight miles a day. Gosford Park and Tollymore Forest Park aren’t far away, so we do enjoy getting out and about.

But at this time of year, I absolutely love being in the house, all nice and cosy with the fire lit. And I’m majorly sleep-deprived at the moment so any opportunity to park my bum on the sofa and have a rest, I’ll take it.

How have weekends changed as you’ve gotten older?

When I was a student at Queen’s University, Belfast, I’d have gone out three, maybe four nights a week, but now, I can’t even imagine having the energy to go out one night a week.

Last night, I was in bed by 9pm. In my student days, I wouldn’t even have had my first drink by that time — I would still be getting ready to go out. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.

If you could go out for dinner anywhere tonight, where would you go?

I would go to my mum’s house and have her stew! No matter how hard I try to recreate that woman’s stew, it’s never the same.

It’s amazing. She has meatballs in it and lots of veg. It’s really thick and really brown.

I remember being about 17 and going to Dublin with my best friend by ourselves to a Beyoncé concert and we ordered lamb stew in a café.

It was watery and grey, and I near boked. I remember ringing Mum and complaining, ‘They don’t do stew the same down here’.

Do you sometimes work at the weekends?

Because I work in entertainment, I’m not usually off at the weekend. I could be doing stand-up in a club or filming something. I’m currently shooting Dry Your Eyes with The Hole in The Wall Gang and I’m also a panellist on the new series of The Blame Game, so it just depends.

No week is the same.

At the weekend, you’ll always make time to?

If I’m not working, I love giving the house a good clean! I got a new vacuum recently and I find it very therapeutic. I’ll also spend half the weekend chatting with friends on the phone.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

Caroline Aherne. I just love everything she’s ever done. She was such a gifted comedic performer and writer, whilst also being so humble and having her own troubles. I’d love to sit down and talk to her about how she created some of her iconic characters.

But if Caroline turned me down for a drink, I’d probably go with Steve Carell because he’s one of the most gifted comedy performers I’ve ever seen.

Are you weekend cook? What’s your speciality dish?

I do most of the cooking in our house. Sean’s more of a dish man. I love cooking a good curry or a lasagne, but on a Saturday night, we might get a wee cheeky salt and chilli chip, chicken fried rice and a bit of gravy from the Chinese takeaway.

There’s also a lovely pizzeria near us, but I’m breastfeeding at the moment and my daughter has a cow’s milk allergy, so the day and hour she moves onto solids, I’ll be ordering a pizza!

Heading for the cinema, what would you go and see?

Going to the cinema is my favourite thing to do. I absolutely love it and I’ve missed it. I’m a real sucker for a psychological thriller — the last one I watched was A Quiet Place with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

It was great. I love all those, twisty-turny, what’s going to happen next? moments.

Staying in … what’s on the box?

Sean and I have watched all nine seasons of the US Office 11 times! We’re obsessed. We watch two episodes every night.

We started watching it when we were on a cruise for our honeymoon five years ago. The first few days we were at sea cruising from New York to the Caribbean and it was really choppy. We just stayed in our room and watched the first two seasons back-to-back (bear in mind that there’s 20 episodes in each) and have watched it constantly ever since.

What are you reading?

I’m currently between two books. One is by Ellie Jane Taylor, who is a comedian, and her book is called, My Child and Other Mistakes: How to Ruin your Life in the Best Possible Way.

It’s about the first six months of her daughter’s life and how awful it was, but also how good.

I’m also reading Katherine Ryan’s book The Audacity as she is one of my favourite female comedians.

What’s your bedtime routine?

We tend to get into bed with some supper which is usually a bowl of cereal or some toast and watch two episodes of the US Office. It’s usually pandemonium in our house at bedtime and you’re lucky if I wash my face, but I do try!

The Blame Game is on Fridays on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.35pm, and also on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds on Saturday mornings at 10.30am. The series is a Moondog Production for BBC Northern Ireland