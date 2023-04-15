My Weekend with Doreen Muskett: Chair of council behind ‘Best Kept Awards’

The Northern Ireland Amenity Council chair on discovering our hidden treasures, and the health benefits of spending time in her ‘green gym’, aka the great outdoors...

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

I would prefer outdoors where the air is fresh and I always look forward to going through one season into another. My interest in the environment with the Best Kept Awards encourages outdoor involvement. Getting outside is beneficial for both our physical and mental wellbeing and I always refer to it as my “green gym”. It can be rewarding and very therapeutic to spend time in the garden.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

My weekends now allow me to be more selective in what I choose to do and it presents more time to spend visiting the countryside of our beautiful province. I like to get in the car and go to a place that perhaps I haven’t been to before or didn’t know existed. There is so much beautiful countryside and a lot of hidden gems to be discovered.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight, where would you go and why?

My favourite place to go is the restaurant at Rockmount Golf Club. It serves up a great Sunday lunch and there is always a very warm welcome on arrival. It is nice to look out over the golf course and the drumlins that surround it.

What would you have?

Tonight, if I were going, I would choose the scampi and chips — it never fails to deliver on freshness, quality and taste.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Visit family and friends, I have been going to the Saturday Nigh Supper Club for over 30 years. This has been hosted by long-time friends in their home whose company I thoroughly enjoy. The craic is good and the conversation is always flowing, and we discuss everything under the sun.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

On the very rare occasion I have to attend an environmental event, perhaps the unveiling of an award or just to give a speech on environmental issues. I wouldn’t call it work as it is always a great pleasure for me to attend anything that has an environmental element to it and I meet so many enthusiastic volunteers who give up their time so freely to improve the environment in which we all live, work and play.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

I would like to go for a drink with Joe Mahon. Joe has been the patron of the Best Kept Awards for many years, he attends many of the Best Kept presentations, but I never have the opportunity to sit down and have time to properly catch up with him. He is such a wonderful ambassador for our province with his enthusiasm for the outdoors, and is always encouraging and promoting us all to get outdoors and enjoy all the wonderful places that Northern Ireland has to offer.

Are you a weekend cook?

No, definitely not. I would have to admit that I am not the world’s best cook and always look for opportunities to stay out of the kitchen. I don’t mind the washing up if someone else does the cooking.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

I grew up in a household where my mother was head of the kitchen. The Sunday lunch was the highlight of the week, with roast beef always the roast of choice. This was always served with the traditional Yorkshire pudding and all the trimmings that went with it.

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where?

This can vary from week to week, but my preferred choice would be to go to a relative or friend’s house and enjoy a home cooked Sunday lunch. Spending time with family and friends is always very important to me.

Too tired to cook? What are you ordering from the takeaway?

I must admit that I don’t normally order takeaways, but I am partial to a good old fish and chips; I think this is hard to beat.

Heading to the cinema? What are you going to see?

I don’t often go to the cinema, but I made a special effort to attend the Queen’s Film Theatre recently to watch the Oscar-winning short film of An Irish Goodbye starring my good friend James Martin.

Staying in? What TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

I am a very basic television viewer and mostly watch environmental programmes like Countryfile. My exception to this is when Wimbledon is on. I was a devoted player in my younger years and still have great enthusiasm for the sport. I also enjoy watching royal events. I mostly listen to radio, especially on a Saturday morning, and wouldn’t miss Radio Ulster’s Gardener’s Corner.

What are you reading?

I am not an avid reader of books but at the moment I am browsing through Cathal O’Byrne’s As I Rode Out, a most interesting collection of short excursions into the history of Ulster and old Belfast, its people and places.

Bedtime is?

Bedtime is always welcome after the midnight news, At the end of a long day there is nothing that I enjoy more than settling into good night’s sleep after a busy day.

