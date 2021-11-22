My weekend with Holly Hamilton

The BBC Breakfast and BBC NI Children in Need presenter on Sunday dinners and loving the great outdoors

Holly would love to go and see the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

My body clock is a disaster. With the lethal combination of a regular 3.30am alarm and a nine-month-old, I can only dream of staying in bed after 7am (even at the weekend.)

Having said that, I’m a bit of an early bird so I quite enjoy being up with the larks. There’s something quite nice about an early Sunday morning walk, before the rest of the world is awake, with a cup of coffee and a pastry.

Breakfast or brunch?

When I’m working on BBC Breakfast, I tend not to eat breakfast until after the show has finished — with the exception of perhaps a coffee and a banana. Then it’s normally a staple of eggs on toast!

When I’m away from work, it’s hard to beat brunch with friends (particularly the bottomless kind) but my favourite breakfast is when I’m taking my little boy for a walk along the beach, with a breakfast wrap and a coffee.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

A hockey match in the morning followed by brunch with friends before a day of watching football (preferably at a pub).

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

In an ideal world, my little boy would stay asleep until after 8am. We’d get up and dressed, get a takeaway coffee and head down to the beach first thing. The afternoon would ideally be with family or friends and almost certainly involve ice cream.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Outdoors. I get cabin fever very quickly if I’m stuck inside all day. I was brought up on a farm and I think the outdoors is very much in my blood. Since having my little boy, I love taking him to all the places I loved going to as a child and letting him explore as much as possible. There are some amazing places around Northern Ireland — including Slieve Gullion, Mount Stewart and countless beaches. Get yourself a big coat, a coffee and get out and explore!

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

I spend a lot of time lamenting about the days when I could go out on a Friday and Saturday night after work and feel tiptop on a Monday morning.

Late nights in Belfast or in Bangor were pretty regular — those days are LONG gone. You certainly won’t find me in a nightclub, but you might find me in a bar at around 5pm finishing up my glass of wine before heading home for a bit of Strictly. I’m not even ashamed.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight where would you go?

I recently discovered a fabulous supper club in Belfast and I think it’s a jewel in the city’s crown right now. The performers are top class and the surroundings are so luxurious — not to mention the food. If you haven’t been, you’re missing out.

And you would have?

Their menu is incredible — but spoil yourself and go for the duck followed by a chocolate orange brownie.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Take my little boy for a walk on the beach (and a glass of wine…)

Just to be clear — not at the same time.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

I work weekends pretty regularly as I cover a lot of sport and BBC Breakfast is on seven days a week. There’s also been lots of preparation for BBC Children in Need 2021.

There’s a special highlights programme on BBC One Northern Ireland on tomorrow (Nov 21), when you’ll see some of the remarkable stories that we’ve been hearing and filming over the past few weeks.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

My husband — Connor. We have a small baby. Going out for drinks alone is a thing of the past.

Are you a weekend cook?

Weekends are for not cooking! That’s when we tend to spoil ourselves and order a takeaway. Alternatively, weekend cooking involves customising a frozen margarita pizza and adding our own toppings.

My husband jokes that I spend more time cooking for our nine-month-old instead of us. He eats like a king.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

I grew up in a household where Sunday dinner was a staple. No matter what, my mum would have a roast chicken or beef dinner on the table by 1.30pm.

I remember it became a problem when my brother and I started going out late on Saturday nights — 1.30pm suddenly seemed a little early for roast beef when you’re suffering from the previous night.

However, I’ve always said, a Sunday dinner is something I want to introduce in our house when our little one gets older.

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where?

My parents — my mum still makes sure the roast is on the table every Sunday.

Too tired to cook — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Pizza with a side of garlic bread and chicken nuggets. My favourite is ham and pineapple or some sort of seafood pizza. You might judge — but at least no one wants to share it.

Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see?

I haven’t been to the cinema in so long… the combination of the pandemic and having a newborn makes it such a luxury right now.

I’ve always maintained the cinema should exclusively be for big blockbusters.

I do enjoy a romcom etc, but I can watch those at home on a small screen. I love the cinema for the massive 3D, special effects, surround sound experience.

I’d love to see the new James Bond film — I just need to find a babysitter. Any takers?

Staying in… what’s on the box?

Ironically, I tend to be out and about when watching most television programmes. I travel quite a bit for work so usually download series onto my laptop/phone and watch on the plane/train.

I’m currently watching The Morning Show, which is very strange when working on a morning show.

There are definitely similarities but we’re not quite as dramatic.

There’s also a great series on Netflix about cheating and conspiracies in sport called Bad Sport which is excellent.

What are you reading?

None of my reading material would feature on any bestsellers list at the minute. If it’s not a book about weaning, it’s some variation of ‘That’s not my monster/dragon/dinosaur…’

What’s your bedtime routine?

I’m normally tucked up in bed by 10pm and generally I fall asleep as soon as my head hits the pillow. However, I’m terrible for snacking in the evenings, so I’ll have a bar of chocolate and some popcorn while checking my emails before I hit the hay and that 3.30am alarm goes off.

Holly Hamilton presents this year’s BBC Children in Need from Northern Ireland alongside Connor Phillips with the Children in Need Best Bits on BBC One Northern Ireland on Sunday, November 21 at 3.50pm. In Northern Ireland the appeal currently funds 170 projects to a value of £8.6million. Further information on BBC Children in Need and how to donate and get involved can be found at bbc.co.uk/pudsey