My Weekend with Jude Quinn

‘People think being a clown is all fun and games but it’s also a lot of hard work’, says the Creative Director of Belfast-based theatre company Amadan Ensemble

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

I do like to try and get a lie in as I’m normally up early during the week to do training after the school run. I am a performer and run Amadan Ensemble, a theatre company which specialises in devised theatre, clown and bouffon and that requires me to practice regularly so my skills don’t lapse. People think being a clown is all fun and games, but it’s also a lot of hard work.

Breakfast or brunch?

Can I have both? I love food and love to cook. Quite often my son demands pancakes for breakfast on the weekend. Luckily, I have perfected the art of making crepes due to my time spent in France training at the Lecoq theatre school in Paris, which is where I first learned the art of clown, bouffon and devised theatre. I still go back to France for work quite a lot and often bring back treats like cheese and baguettes, so we do good breakfasts.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

I really like to get outside. I love going for walks with my family or swimming with my son. If I’m lucky I may get to a club to see a great DJ with some friends.

What would your perfect Sunday be like? What would you love to do?

Chill, chill, chill. We don’t have a TV in our house, but we do like to get the projector out and watch a movie. I won a pizza oven in a Facebook competition over lockdown so if it’s not pouring with rain, I’ll light that up and try out a new dough recipe.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

When you spend a lot of time in a dark theatre it’s always great to get outside into the fresh air. Amadan’s studio is on the top floor of the Vault Artist Studios, so I have a brilliant view out over the city, which sort of feels like I’m outside. I’m really going to miss that space when it is demolished.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

Weekends are maybe a little more civil now. I have a young son, so I spend a lot of time playing imaginary games featuring Star Wars characters. I loved going out and still do when I get the chance. I loved Shine night club back in the day and God’s Waiting Room was also a brilliant night. I try to get along and support the Night Institute, Belfast, when I can.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

Bo Tree; the best Thai outside of Thailand.

What would you have?

Green curry with chicken, sticky rice and papaya salad.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Try and rest and have fun with my wife and son and try and do some work on the house. We started a massive renovation last year, so often we’ll be up to our eyes in concrete or tiling adhesive and talking about ideas for shows.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

As I work alongside with my wife Gemma, work always comes up in conversation at the weekends. One of us always has some mad idea that they have to talk to the other one about, especially if we are in the middle of a show. Right now, we are about Santa, Christmas and our satirical show TFI Xmas. This features our crazy character The Santa You Deserve which will be at the Black Box on December 14 and 15.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

Sacha Baron Cohen. I met him once as we both have the same teacher Philippe Gaulier, a French master clown, and professor of theatre. He is the founder of École Philippe Gaulier; a prestigious French theatre school in Étampes, outside Paris. He seemed really nice.

Are you a weekend cook?

I am an everyday cook. I love cooking. My wife and son are vegetarian, so I cook a lot of veggie food. I love cooking Asian food, especially Thai. I make a brilliant Chinese soup called Buddhist casserole. My mashed potatoes are legendary. My wife says I make a mess and use every pot in the house, but she loves the food so can’t complain.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

It’s hard to beat a Sunday roast: roast chicken, mashed potato, roast potatoes, a really good gravy, maybe a few Brussels sprouts. But in all honesty as long as someone else made it, I’d be delighted.

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where?

Normally it will be the three of us and as we don’t have a table yet, we are plonked on the sofa. A feature of living in a building site is that a lot of those family rituals get pushed to the wayside. We are longing for the day when we can sit down at a table and have a proper family meal. At the moment we are just grateful to be able to cook as we didn’t have a kitchen for eight months. Also, it’s hard to beat a mummy’s dinner. We love to go up to Coalisland to visit and spend time there. My mother makes a mince stew like no other.

Too tired to cook — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Bites of India do amazing tarka dal, gobi manchurian and other delicious food. That is a real treat to get a takeaway from there, plus they are lovely people which helps.

Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see?

I rarely get to the cinema these days. However, we live down the road from The Strand cinema in east Belfast, so I try and take my son. I have seen every animation film released in the last eight years. My wife is a big fan of Wes Anderson so we would go for one of his movies. I really like the Coen brothers, Dan Aronofsky and Robert Eggers, so I would go and see their films. And the classics, especially at Christmas, like Home Alone which has some excellent slapstick routines.

Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

My wife and I love a true crime documentary — maybe it’s an antidote to all the laughter. I also love horror movies, but only watch them once my wife has gone to bed. But all three of us are obsessed with Lego Masters, so we have been working our way through the different versions, we are on the Australian one at the moment.

What are you reading?

I always have a book about clowning on the go. Some of my favourites are The Clown in You by Caroline Dream or Why Is That So Funny by John Wright. I am also listening to Good Pop, Bad Pop by Jarvis Cocker and narrated by him too. I am a fan of Stephen King.