My Weekend with Lady Vibeke Dunleath

The food historian lives in Ballywalter Park, Co Down

The best time to get up at the weekend is…

During the lockdowns I have tried to sleep-in one morning as the weekend seemed simply endless and rather lonely. Having had 3 children, I used to be unable to sleep past 7.15, but I am better now. I can – on occasion – actually sleep till 10!

Breakfast or brunch?

Being an old girl, I no longer eat breakfast or brunch. I’m simply not hungry, but I’ll easily down 3-4 cappuccinos. I love getting the hot, bitter hit of coffee through sweet, frothy milk. I never miss lunch.

Are you a weekend cleaner?

In Denmark where I am from there is a saying that you will get crooked fingers if you clean on a Sunday… I do not clean on either day of the weekend if I can avoid it. It is incredibly boring and just keeps coming around again and again. I do regularly iron my knitwear as my housekeeper is a little hard on my sweaters. She keeps saying leave it to me, but I cannot afford her!

What’s an ideal Saturday look like?

Up early, so I have the house to myself. Then I do my Pilates for 12-15 minutes. Drink loads of cappuccinos over the Saturday Irish and London Times. Pick up a dinner from Nobel in Holywood, The Georgian House Comber or Hara in Hillborough. If I am picking up dinner it might also include a little trip to Søstrene Grene in Bangor. It is like being in Copenhagen, or at least I can pretend. Some gardening in the afternoon. Then, as it’s an ideal Saturday, we’ll have a glass of something as an aperitif in my outdoor room which I created last year and for which I constantly adjust the potted plants, the colour scheme and the gravel planting I am creating the “room” out of. Then we will share the cooking of the take-away dinner and watch a DVD of something frightening. We are so far out that our internet cannot support Netflix or any other streaming service.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

I have to be outside for an hour every day, otherwise I simply cannot sleep. Since Covid struck, I have had to take over the plants in our Conservatory. It is a magnificent room, and it takes a lot of weeding, potting on, general tidy up etc etc. It has an atmosphere all of its own. It also takes up a lot of time keeping it looking good. We used to have beautiful Koi carp, but now the indoor pond is just for ornamental plants as in the days of my husband’s great grandmother Gogo.

How have weekends changed as your children got older?

I have grown-up children and four grandchildren. I can hardly remember what my weekends were like. I also lived in London so it could not be more different from my life as a farmer’s wife.

If restaurants were open and you’re hungry, where would you be eating?

Ox is one of my favourite restaurants and Stevie Toman is a fantastic chef. Till Covid struck we used to grow all sorts of vegetables and leaves for him. It is much more complicated now because we will almost certainly spend the next few years being socially distanced. I now invite chefs into my Walled Garden to pick their own stuff. Makes it easier on the head gardener and me.

And you’d have…

In Ox I’d have a slow baked celeriac that Stevie had on the menu possibly a long time ago, but it was a fabulous vegetable dish.

You’ll always make time to…

Keep up with what is trending in food matters worldwide. As a food historian I am constantly looking out for trends that have been revived from long ago. I still have a handful of clients that use my research for product development and inspiration in restaurants and catering facilities.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with?

My three sons. Being youngish, nearly all married with a couple of kids we have not done that for far too long. It is a particular joy to have grown up children. Mine are so interesting, funny and engaged. I love having uninterrupted quality time with them. Being with the grandchildren is almost the complete opposite it’s noisy, a little rough and tumble, but also very funny. Children are so observant.

If it’s dinner time and you’re staying in – what are you ordering from the takeaway?

We have a really good Fish and Chips in Ballyhalbert called Talbot’s Catch.

You’re at home – what film are you watching?

We have just finished over 4000 minutes of Mad Men. It was wonderful. Figaro’s Wedding is next on the list, apart from the complete collection of Audrey Hepburn films.

Anything good on TV?

Is there anything good on TV?

What are you reading?

Victoria Hislop’s Those who are loved and a book from the library here, called Milk, Cheese and Dairy by John Oliver published in 1894. It is of particular interest because I am researching what has changed in the last 100 years in dairy produce for a client. Milk is the most amazing complete food. Interestingly all humans were lactose intolerant in prehistory hence we started to make butter, cheese and sour milk products because that turns the lactose into lactic acid and hey presto, we were not allergic to that!

Bedtime is…

When we feel tired.

For more information on Ballywalter Park, see ballywalterpark.com