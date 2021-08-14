My weekend with Liam Hannaway, chair of The Arts Council NI

The best time to get up at the weekend is…

I waken early most mornings but I normally rise at 8.30am on Saturday and Sundays to feed my four hens and make breakfast for my wife and I. Mornings on the side of Slieve Gullion, where I live, are a joy with the views and birdsong.

Having recently retired as CEO of Newry Mourne and Down DC and with Covid lockdowns the week meshes into one for me while my poor wife keeps working, so I try to give her a lie in.

I am currently the Chair of the Arts Council NI, the principal advocate and supporter of the Arts sector in Northern Ireland which is a part time role.

Breakfast or brunch? What would you have?

Since retiring I would be more of a brunch person, 10.30-ish. With a daily supply of eggs an egg soda is an easy option or French toast and for something different scrambled eggs and smoked salmon.

Are you a weekend cleaner?

What needs to be cleaned? My wife claims I don’t see anything to be done inside the house and only do cleaning inside when I have my arm twisted. I do clean the hen house out every weekend much to my wife’s disdain!

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Every Saturday is different depending on the time of year. Winter Saturdays can revolve around the play we in Lislea Dramatic Players are doing so, it would involve rehearsing, making sets, sourcing props etc.

Summer would involve work in the garden, fields, and following Armagh football.

In between these main preoccupations I might be taken to town for shopping.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors? What do you enjoy doing?

Outdoors every time, whether that is in the garden or up in the fields around the house. When you live in the paradise on the slopes of Slieve Gullion, the mountain is always calling for a long walk to clear your head. I have also been known to swing a golf club badly on a weekly basis with a group of lads.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

Yes, as empty nesters there is no more running with children and what we do can change on the spur of the moment. It is great to have that flexibility and less rushing about.

If you could eat out anywhere in NI tonight, where would you go and why?

The Yellow Heifer in Camlough. The food is always great, service is exceptional, (though as my nieces work there and my daughter when she was at college, I might be biased) and you never know what neighbours you might meet out for the night. It is a great family owned and managed business.

And you’d have…

Starter aromatic beef and then normally the fish of the day. I am a very basic chef myself and am a really big fish fan. I enjoy doing salmon, mackerel, and herrings on the barbecue during the great weather which also avoids the fishy smell in the kitchen which does not go down well.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Catch up with family who live around where I live. Most of my and my wife’s family live in the greater South Armagh/Dundalk area and we try and get a few visits in to keep in touch. My daughter lives in London and my son in Dublin, so we make a visit there every few months, pre-Covid of course.

As a member of the South Armagh Poetry reading group, every weekend I am either posting a poem on Twitter or commenting on one of my colleague’s poems. It has been great vehicle to promote poetry old and new to a wide audience and has been great craic all through lockdown.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

If it is raining I will try and clear some paperwork I have been sitting on. I am a voluntary board member on a few boards and I have papers to respond on or correspondence to reply to as Chair of the Arts Council NI.

Having become Chair of the Arts Council in the midst of the pandemic it has been difficult to carry out any engagements that I so wanted to do, though the easing of restrictions is enabling that at the moment.

I have been involved in the Arts since I was a teenager, whether music, theatre, and my family all have an interest in it also whether Irish dancing modern dance.

While Chief Executive in Banbridge District Council I was delighted to been involved in the development of the F E Mc William Gallery and Sculpture Park in Banbridge.

The role of Chair of the Arts Council NI is a post I relish and as things get opened up, I cant wait to travel to as many Arts venues as possible and meet the great artists and facilitators who have kept the Arts going in these trying times.

What’s your ideal Sunday dinner?

You can’t beat my wife’s roast dinner with all the trimmings, roast potatoes etc. As there is just the two of us most weekends, we normally dine at five-ish.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

Given the Covid restrictions I would love to go for a pint with my mates, who haven’t got out with since March last year. My fantasy drinks company would be my mates, Bruce Springsteen, Meryl Streep, Conor McPherson, Marina Carr and Fr Peter McVerry.

They all bring interesting life stories which I am interested in. Maybe at our meeting I could get Bruce and Conor, with help from Marina of course, to work on a musical play like Girl from the North Country which used the songs of Bob Dylan. Then there might be parts for Meryl and I in the show.

Fr Peter McVerry is a real champion for the homeless not only in Dublin but across Ireland. Having met him on a couple of occasions he is such an unassuming man with a generous heart and great company.

It’s Saturday night and you’re staying in — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Pizza with as many toppings you can get on it is my favourite, though I normally go with the flow in our house as I am usually outvoted when all the family are home.

You’re at home — what films are you watching and why?

Three films I will always watch when they are on are Goodfellas, The Green Mile and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, even though I have watched them several times.

What TV programmes are on the menu?

I am a big fan of BBC Four and Sky Arts and current affairs are still large on my agenda. My years in local government still give me a keen interest in politics.

What are you reading?

Inventory by local writer Darren Anderson — a family portrait of Derry’s troubled past. A great read!

Bedtime is…

11.30pm most nights.

www.artscouncil-ni.org