My weekend… with Malachy Frame

The A Night At The Opera baritone on his love of good food, football and the great outdoors

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

Weekends are a funny thing in our job — often it’s when we are most likely to be performing, as our audiences are free to come and watch.

For me, my schedule varies a lot depending on whether I’m performing that evening. If I’m rehearsing or working at home on learning and preparing for upcoming projects, I’d be up around 8am and keep fairly ‘normal’ working hours.

If I have a performance that night, I need to be at the peak of my energy/concentration levels between 7-10pm or later, so I’ll try to have a slower start to the day if I can.

Breakfast or brunch?

Usually breakfast, although on a day off some sort of cooked breakfast is a great treat. On a workday I’d usually have some porridge and fruit, and I love coffee.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Again, usually Saturdays are a busy time for work — if I have a performance in the evening, I’ll get up around 9am and have breakfast, do some stretching, and I usually get ready to go depending on travel to the venue, whether there’s an afternoon rehearsal etc.

Depending on what I’m singing I might warm-up early or leave it until nearer the show, but I like to be awake for at least two hours before I have to sing anything. If I’m not working, I love football so will try and make the most of being able to watch some on a Saturday, and I enjoy cooking so might take the time to make something a bit more special.

What would your perfect Sunday be like? I have a job singing in a professional church choir in Hampstead in North-West London, so it’s usually an early start to get there, if I’m not performing elsewhere. I help out with some teaching of the young singers in the church’s junior choir, and the professional choir sings a morning and an evening service.

To be honest it takes up the whole day by the time I’m home, but it’s a lovely group to work with and we all enjoy singing together and catching up.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Outdoors definitely. We live next to a canal and near the Chiltern Hills, so getting out for a walk is really easy, whether as a break in the middle of the day or on a longer excursion. I hate running but know I should do it occasionally, and I am a keen but inconsistent gardener.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go?

I haven’t lived in Northern Ireland for eight years now, so I’m sure there are loads of places I need to try. I’ve always liked Shu on the Lisburn Road in Belfast, near to where I grew up and went to school, and Ginger Bistro in the town centre. I think if I could go to one place in Belfast tonight though it’d have to be to the John Hewitt or Bittles Bar for a pint of Guinness. Definitely one of the biggest disadvantages of having moved away…

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Cook and eat well, if I’m at home. I think with a job that has such an inconsistent routine or schedule, cooking at home and sharing some food together always helps make me feel more settled.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with?

I’m probably supposed to say something really insightful about having a few pints with Bach or Nelson Mandela, but to be honest after the last few years there’s a really long list of people I actually know that I need to catch up with!

Are you a weekend cook?

Yes, and throughout the week when I’m home. I wouldn’t say I have a speciality dish, but on a day off I enjoy making something that takes a bit more time, love and attention. It’ll depend on what I can get my hands on, but a pork shoulder, leg of lamb, even a good roast chicken all hit the spot for something a bit more special. We’re trying to grow vegetables in the garden, so far with mixed results.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

I’ve always wanted to try making ramen from scratch or have a go smoking a brisket or something outside in the garden, but to be honest I’m on board if it’s delicious.

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with?

At home, with my fiancée who is also a singer.

Too tired to cook – what are you ordering from the takeaway?

There’s a really good Lebanese place near where we live, probably something from there.

Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see?

I haven’t been to the cinema in ages, but I’d like to see Belfast, the new Kenneth Branagh film.

Staying in… what programmes are on the menu?

I really enjoyed watching Ugly Delicious, David Chang’s slightly whacky food show on Netflix, and we’ve just started watching Stay Close, also on Netflix, a new mystery drama based on a novel by Harlan Coben.

What are you reading?

I don’t think I have a favourite type, and I should definitely read more than I do. I’ve actually just picked up Alice in Wonderland — I’m singing in an opera version of the story in March, so thought it’d be a good idea to brush up on it. I’m really enjoying coming back to it as an adult, and of course there’s so much I’d forgotten. For a less work-related answer, I love Julian Barnes’ writing, and I’ve recently finished reading Dubliners by Joyce.

What’s your bedtime routine?

Varies wildly again, depending on what I’m doing and where, but I’d say usually 11/12. Being able to switch off and wind down after a late performance and all the adrenaline that goes with it is important, I usually find doing something completely different helps so I’ll read a book or catch up on highlights from football matches.

Belfast-born baritone Malachy Frame was Northern Ireland Opera’s Voice of 2016 having won the competition at the company’s annual Festival of Voice. Since then, he has had numerous operatic roles and is set to perform in Ulster Touring Opera’s A Night At The Opera concert series. For tickets, visit ulstertouringopera.com/shows/a-night-at-the-opera. For more from Malachy, see www.malachyframe.com