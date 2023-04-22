My Weekend with… Outdoor Recreation NI’s Beverley Magowan

The head of communications and training at Outdoor Recreation NI on the province’s best beauty spots and the sensory experience of immersing in nature

What is the best time to get up at the weekend?

I’m always up early at the weekend to entertain my three-year-old toddler.

We’ll typically head out early to one of our favourite outdoor spots, to avoid the crowds and burn off some of the little one’s energy.

Northern Ireland has so many amazing green and blue spaces and I love to get him out in the fresh air.

​Breakfast or brunch?

It would have to be breakfast. I couldn’t survive until brunch, having been up early with a young child.

I love to prepare a savoury breakfast at the weekend, so it would usually be eggs benedict or poached eggs with smashed avocado and sourdough.

​What does an ideal Saturday look like?

My ideal Saturday is very different to reality. If I could do anything on a Saturday, I would go for a lazy breakfast followed by a nice long walk at Tievenadarragh, near Ballynahinch, or to Drumkeeragh Forest, or even for a spin out on my road bike.

Usually, however, my Saturday entails a rushed breakfast with a very active toddler who has lots to investigate. We always end up outside no matter what the weather and I’ll always check Outdoor Recreation NI’s outmoreni.com website to find new places for us to explore.

The site showcases over 850 green and blue spaces and outdoor trails across Northern Ireland, from beautiful beaches to forests, parks, and nature reserves. These places offer activities for everyone, from walking, to cycling, to canoeing and mountain biking.

​What would your perfect Sunday be like?

My perfect Sunday would include a long walk in the lovely Gosford Forest Park to build up an appetite for a roast with all the trimmings.

​Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Outdoors, for sure. I work for Outdoor Recreation NI, which is a not-for-profit organisation that makes it easier for people to responsibly enjoy the outdoors, so I’m passionate about being outside and encouraging others to become more active and enjoy the health benefits of getting out more. We’re just blessed here in Northern Ireland to have so many natural beauty spots right on our doorstep.

Before becoming a parent, you would have found me either out horse riding or cycling the roads of Co Down with my local cycling club, but now I must resort to less strenuous outdoor activities that can be done with a toddler.

​How have weekends changed as you have got older?

Becoming a parent has taught me to really appreciate the little amount of time that I get to myself. When I do have a bit of time to indulge myself, I love to get outside — it’s my happy place after a long week at work.

I find the sensory experience of immersing myself in nature incredibly meditative and it always helps me to wind down.

​If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

If I could eat anywhere, it would have to be The Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle. A luxury hotel perched by the Atlantic Ocean, it offers amazing views of Rathlin Island and Fairhead from its outdoor spa.

​What would you have?

My favourite dish there is daube of beef with lots of roast vegetables. I’m not really a dessert person, so I would usually end the meal with a nice cocktail instead.

​At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Time spent outdoors is incredibly important for physical and mental wellbeing, so at weekends, I’ll always prioritise getting outside. Even if it’s just a simple stroll to my nearest green space to get my steps up.

​Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Fortunately not. My job is very much a 9-5 and weekends are sacred.

​Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

If it were possible then definitely the late actress, Angela Lansbury. I love a good murder mystery and I’m a lifelong fan of Lansbury.

​Are you a weekend cook?

Absolutely. I love to cook at the weekend, but it can be hard to find the time. I’m a huge fan of the chef Yotam Ottolenghi and like to get his cookbooks out for a special occasion.

Most recently, I made his spinach and feta puff pastry pie, and for dessert, his plum, blackberry and bay friand bake.

​What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

It’s very traditional, but nothing beats a good Sunday roast.

​Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where?

On a typical Sunday, I’ll enjoy a roast with my partner and child at home.

​Too tired to cook, what are you ordering from the takeaway?

When ordering a takeaway, I’ll always try to go for a healthy option, so it’s usually Thai food. I find it a bit lighter than other cuisines and love a massaman curry.

​Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see?

As a busy mum, I rarely have a chance to get to the cinema, so I don’t even know what is showing at the minute.

​Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent — © DAN POWER/NETFLIX

I like thrillers and I’m currently watching The Night Agenton Netflix — it’s a taut series with a brilliant cast.

​What are you reading?

I’m currently making my way through Struggling to Breathe: The Diary of a Psychiatric In-Patient by NI author Niamh Brownlee.

​Bedtime is?

I’ll generally head to bed around 10.30pm, as I know that I’ll have an early start the next day with the little one.