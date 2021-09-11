My weekend with Rob Adams, specialist veterinary surgeon and podcaster

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

I do love a lie in at the weekends, although I’m often up so early in the week to cycle before work that it doesn’t take much to feel like a lie in. There are times though I’ll blissfully sleep until 10am.

I work as a Specialist Veterinary Surgeon at Northern Ireland Veterinary Specialists in Hillsborough. We see some amazing things but as a result the days can sometimes be very long and unpredictable, leaving me exhausted both physically and emotionally.

The weekends then can be an oft needed time to reset, recuperate and catch up on tiredness built up during the week.

Breakfast or brunch?

Can I have both? I’ll confess to being a bit of a bottomless pit — my wife Jules says I’m expensive to run! If push came to a shove, I’d take a lie in and a big brunch. In reality though, at the weekend I might treat myself to a cup of tea in bed with a hot pastry out of the oven, then a little snack for elevenses with coffee, and then lunch.

Are you a weekend cleaner?

No, at least not in the house. But if the patio needs washed or the grass needs cut then yes, I would find myself doing that at the weekend. I’m more likely to have a weekend DIY project on the go and to be found making a mess rather than cleaning.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

I love to ride my bike. So, after a late start and breakfast in bed with Jules, I’d be off competing in a Cycling Ireland road race. After that I’d come home for lunch and go for a walk with Jules and our dog Alice in the Mournes.

By the evening I’d be utterly exhausted and ready to collapse on the sofa in front of the telly, with a view to ordering a takeaway and watching a movie.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Have I mentioned the cycling? Definitely outdoors whether that be out on the bike, walking with Jules and Alice, or wild camping.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

At school, I spent weekends rowing or horse-riding, but when I got to university that changed mostly to breakdancing (or being a little hungover). Now, while I don’t feel any older, I do find myself doing more domestic tasks or DIY projects and of course I’ve also taken up cycling.

If you could eat out anywhere in NI tonight, where would you go?

Ox in Belfast — I really enjoy food and fine dining and once a year or so Jules and I will treat ourselves to a Michelin star experience as a special treat.

And you’d have?

The taster menu with the wine pairing. It’s extravagant, but you get a much better appreciation for both the wine and the food when it’s paired well.

At weekends you’ll always make time to?

Unwind. Being a specialist vet comes with a lot of challenges and expectations. We work at the very top of our game, pushing the limits of what is possible for our patients.

You have to give so much of yourself that it is really important to be able to step back and unwind on the weekend.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Yes, I will always provide ‘back up’ if needed for our intern vets who work the emergency shifts over the weekend, especially with regards to more critical patients of my own that I have in hospital.

In addition to that though, I have recently started recording a pet-related podcast with Anne-Marie Wallace for BBC Sounds called ‘Alright, pet?’. It’s been really fun speaking to celebs and owners alike about their pets.

I particularly enjoyed speaking with Eamonn Holmes who was such a delight I felt I was the one being interviewed rather than the other way round!

If anyone would like to get in touch or come on the show feel free to email us with any questions at alrightpet@bbc.co.uk.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with?

Geraint Thomas — I grew up in south Wales, and as keen cyclist, I have been a big fan of G for many years, even before he won the Tour de France. I think we’d have lots in common and he’d be a bit of craic.

If it’s dinner time and you’re staying in — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Pizza from Pizza Boutique in Hillsborough, or some curry from The Gulistan of Bengal in Lisburn. Both are excellent!

You’re at home — what films are you watching?

Probably something in the sci-fi or fantasy genre for the escapism if offers. They really help me switch off. I loved Avatar so much for example, that I went to the cinema several times that week to see it on repeat.

That said, I really enjoy quite a range of movies even the odd chick flick as a guilty pleasure (although I usually have to wait until my wife is out of the house for the latter as she hates them).

What TV programmes are on the menu?

We have just finished the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale — it’s an incredible story but not always easy to watch.

I’ve also really enjoyed Lupin, Line of Duty and Clarkson’s Farm this year.

What are you reading?

Andy Weir’s Hail Mary. I really enjoyed his earlier work,The Martian, which was later made into a film. Hail Mary is at least as good if not better. I’ve also recently finished the Cormoran Strike series by Robert Galbraith which I absolutely loved.

Bedtime is…

A glass of whiskey (I genuinely have been known to take this to bed!) and a chapter of a good book.