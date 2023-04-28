My Weekend with Stephen G Large: ‘I should lie and say it’s mountain rambles and ice therapy’

Stephen G Large, the writer of Vote DLA, this week shares his take on hectic weekends, family life, and binge-worthy shows.

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

That’s a question you should ask my youngest daughter Pyper (8) whose spirit animal appears to be a rooster. Anything past 8am would be deemed a lie in. Ideally, I’d say 9am, then afford myself a few minutes in bed with a cup of tea and quick scroll through Twitter to set me up in the worst possible form for the day.

Breakfast or brunch?

Breakfast, the contents of which usually depends upon my escapades the previous evening. If it’s been a quiet one, then I’ll have poached eggs on the go. If it’s the morning after a heavy one, then I’ll wait impatiently on the Just Eat delivery driver arriving with a greasy brown bag filled with overpriced fatty goodness. I’m not sure what brunch is, but it probably involves smashed avocado and sourdough bread.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Life is pretty relentless through the week with work, the kids and their various clubs. So, Saturday we try to set aside for things like the cinema, restaurants and shopping. I suppose an ideal Saturday would kick off by taking the kids swimming. Then refuelling at one of their favourite restaurants before catching a movie. May I add, the new Mary Poppins musical and The Secrets of Dumbledore are two of the best films I’ve loudly snored through.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

I suppose this is where I should lie and tell you about all the mountain rambles and ice water therapy treatments I partake in? Come Sunday I just want to relax. Truth be told, a perfect Sunday would be spent on my recliner with an ice-cold beer and watching my beloved Manchester United stroll to victory.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team have airlifted enough eejits to safety the past couple of years. I’ll not stretch their resources any further by heading up there in a Berghaus fleece in pursuit of the perfect Insta pic. I used to enjoy running up the Comber Greenway before the pandemic and discovering the Just Eat app. So, I’m gonna say indoors, with friends, family and good food.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

My weekends used to involve very little sleep, attending lots of parties and be very expensive. Then I had kids. So, they haven’t changed at all.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

A little Mexican restaurant in Ballyhackamore called Acapulco.

What would you have?

Steak and prawn fajitas washed down with a pitcher of margaritas. They also serve deep fried ice cream, which sounds like more of a Glaswegian dish to be fair, and it’s absolutely top drawer.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

See family. The weekdays and nights are hectic and there’s very little time for anything else except work and the ferrying the kids to their clubs and activities. So, it’s always important to make time for the fam.

Vote DLA

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Yes, it happens quite a bit. I write some funny sports articles for Paddy Power. So, if there’s a big breaking story or sporting event that needs covered, then I’ll be behind the laptop for a few hours. At the minute, things are pretty hectic with my upcoming Grand Opera House show, Vote DLA. So, there’s no real beginning, middle or end to the working week at present.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

That’s a tough one. There are quite a few I’d like to have a pint with, but I’ll have to go with Roy Keane. I could listen to him rant all day and he’d be good craic on a night out. Maybe see if Liam Gallagher was free as well? That’d be a quiet one.

Are you a weekend cook?

Like I said before, weekends are more about eating out. Although occasionally I have been known to dazzle with my culinary skills. I love Mexican food therefore everyone else is subjected to it. Tacos, burritos and enchiladas are my speciality. I make a mean chilli con carne too; the hotter the better. I love all spicy foods. Which is probably I always keep a bottle of Galviscon handy.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

My dream Sunday dinner is a traditional roast… made by someone else. Far too much like hard work all that prep. I suppose I should say my mum in case she’s reading but I’ll eat any mum’s roast to be honest. NI mums are the best cooks, aren’t they?

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where?

I’ve just bought a new home and we’re still waiting on our new dining table being delivered. So, whichever family member or friend is willing to allow me and my offspring to devour all their food. I’ll maybe return the compliment once the table arrives.

Too tired to cook — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Sometimes I don’t even need to be too tired to cook before ordering a takeaway. Usually, the consensus is pizza. My youngest daughter is dairy intolerant so occasionally I’m forced to eat vegan cheese on my pizza or worse still, no cheese at all. I’m hoping she grows out of it.

Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see?

I love the cinema, so I’ll watch anything, sorry, anything except James Corden movies and especially the movies James Corden sings in. The best film I’ve watched in the past few years is Joker. The Top Gun reboot was impressive too.

Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

I don’t have the discipline to watch a series in single episodes. So, I usually just let the show run in its entirety then binge the life out of it. Things I’ve binged the past few months include Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders, DAHMER, The Crown, and Homeland. My partner subjected me to three seasons of a reality show called Love Is Blind too. I’m not sure what I did to deserve that?

What are you reading?

I wouldn’t be an avid reader. Truth be told five pages into a book and I’m drooling down my left shoulder. The last two I read were screenwriting books Save the Cat by Blake Snyder and Into the Woods by John Yorke. Save the Cat was the easier read. Although the guy who wrote it also wrote the screenplay for Sylvester Stallone’s Stop or My Mum Will Shoot. Maybe he’s not the best fella to be taking tips from?

Bedtime is?

Crawling into bed at some ungodly hour, an exhausted wreck of a human; yet content in the knowledge I gave the day everything I had to give.

The Dundonald Liberation Army are back with their brand-new and final show, Vote DLA, at the Grand Opera House on June 13-17. This outrageous comedy is written by Stephen G. Large, directed by Gerard McCabe and produced by Soda Bread Theatre, starring Matthew McElhinney, Matthew Forsythe and Jo Donnelly. Tickets cost from £22. For details, see www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/vote-dla/