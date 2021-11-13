My weekend, with Terry Vaz

Along with his wife Judy, Terry runs Hearty Growers, an indoor mushroom farm and shop at Banana Block living museum in Belfast

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

The best time to wake up at the weekend is never-o’clock. Unfortunately, in our case, that’s almost impossible, as we juggle working on our mushroom farm with looking after our kids, Jeremy and Tia, aged 2 and 4. However, we do manage to treat ourselves to a lie in every now and again!

A typical weekday for us starts early with the kids. We have breakfast, do a bit of urban farming, then commute over to our HQ at Banana Block, a new living museum and events space at Portview Trade Centre.

Breakfast or brunch?

Brunch for sure! Brunch is where we come alive. Judy is from Budapest and I’m from Mumbai, so we love to merge our cuisines and often experiment with making new dishes from scratch at home.

We love our eggs, either scrambled or bulls eye, or even an Indian style masala omelette with a piping hot cup of tea. It’s always a proper Indian Masala Chai served in a traditional ‘cutting’ glass or a big mug for Judy!

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Our ideal Saturday would be spent exploring Northern Ireland’s great outdoors. We really love taking our family for a walk around Redburn Forest Park.

We love our Sundays. They’re definitely a time to relax together as a family. We’ll start by attending our local church, Redeemer Central, and will then host a meal with family or friends.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Outdoors for sure! Last summer, we split our time between Holywood’s Sea Park and Ballyholme beach with the children and we loved every bit of the sunshine, ice cream and warm water.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

Our weekends have certainly changed as time has gone by. Since we’ve had children, we plan our days around the kids and usually socialise with our friends and their kids. Whenever we get a chance to go out as a couple, we love to grab a drink or two in Belfast’s Cathedral quarter.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight, where would you go?

Good question! There are so many incredibly cool and award-winning restaurants on our bucket list. These include literally all of the restaurants that we supply our gourmet mushrooms to. On our list are at the moment are: Hadskis, the Fitzwillam Hotel, James St & Co, Freight, Yugo, Frae in Holywood, and Al Pastor at Common Market.

And you would have?

Hands down, it would have to be our delicious gourmet mushrooms from their current menus.

At weekends you’ll always make time to...?

When we’re free at the weekend, we’ll always make time to take our family for a drive and then enjoy a takeaway and a good movie at home together in the evening.

At the moment though, weekends are really busy. Hearty Growers have so many things in the pipeline at the moment, from scaling up production numbers to introducing a wider range of exotic mushrooms. We’re also working on setting up a Deli counter to stock our fresh mushrooms for all of our walk-in customers.

We’re also hoping to take on a few part time members of staff early next year and are currently writing our first children’s picture book, in collaboration with our Brazilian friend, Gabriel Petra, and Portuguese Illustrator, Raquel Reis.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

We’ve been working at the weekends ever since the launch of our retail farm shop at Portview Trade Centre’s Banana Block. The bonus is that we get to work in an incredible space that houses a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and collaborators who are creating and innovating in new ways. When on a break, we love to rub shoulders with our fellow artisan producers, the folks from cheese makers, Velocheese X Indie Füde, record store, Sound Advice, and sustainable café, Lunchbox.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

My wife Judy would like to go for a drink with Dr Caroline Leaf for, as she’s absolutely fascinated by the book she is currently reading, called How to Switch on Your Brain. Personally, I would love to go out for a drink with Michael Deane and find out what his secret recipe is for creating such a brilliant range of award-winning restaurants and exceptional team of staff!

Are you a weekend cook?

Yes absolutely. At weekends, I love to cook a Goan prawn curry rice, or a Middle-Eastern Dhakoos with fried fish, while Judy will whip up a delicious Hungarian soup or a dish inspired by one of her favourite shows — MasterChef.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

I would have to say Judy’s version of roasted duck, or our gourmet oyster mushrooms with olive rice!

My mum and dad live around Fortwilliam, so they aren’t far, and we love popping around to theirs for a delicious, home cooked Goan curry.

Too tired to cook – what are you ordering from the takeaway?

If we’re tired, we’ll always indulge in a Kebab with extra naan bread, chips on the side, and a house sauce.

Heading for the cinema … what would you go and see?

It’s great to be able to go to the cinema again and we’re loving our big screen entertainment! We’re huge fans of action films like the Fast & Furious or Marvel movies. We would also definitely go to see La La Land if it ever came back.

Staying in… what’s on the box?

I love a bit of Girlboss or Clarkson’s Farm. Judy is a huge fan of MasterChef and also enjoys a bit of S.W.A.T. on Netflix.

What are you reading?

I have quite an eclectic taste and like a bit of everything. At the moment, I’m really enjoying following other exotic mushroom growers’ journeys, along with gaining an understanding of the Circular Economy model and Sustainability Strategies.

Judy is a massive fan of the Zion Chronicles, a series that covers the events surrounding Israel’s statehood in 1948.

What’s your bedtime routine?

Our bedtime is generally quite late. I always finish the day by planning the next day’s schedule with Judy. We need to factor in restaurant deliveries and farm maintenance to name just a few things. Once that’s done, we enjoy a cuppa and a catch up together.

Visit Hearty Growers at Portview Trade Centre’s living museum and events space, Banana Block, from 8am - to 6pm, Mon - Fri, and 10am – 6pm on Sat. Entrance to Banana Block is free. Visit: bananablock.org for further details