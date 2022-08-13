My weekend with Vicky McFarland: I love making time for family, while the kids still want to

Writer and storyteller Vicky McFarland has been discussing achieving balance, her love of film and sharing stories as she details her perfect weekend.

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

I’d say around 9.30-10 would be heaven. During the week I’m usually at my desk out the door to tell stories before nine o’clock. At the weekend, I’m normally awake by eight, but then I get to read, meditate or write for an hour or so, depending on what our plans for the day are and whose turn it is to get up with the kids.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Often at the weekend, either my husband or I have gigs (he plays guitar) especially in the summer. So, it can sometimes look very similar to a weekday, with one of us watching the kids and the other off to work. If I could design my perfect Saturday, it would include a long walk in the forest, a relaxing lunch followed by an afternoon writing or working on a creative project. Then perhaps a movie and pizza with the kids before a chilled evening with my husband. Since lockdown there’s been more and more online storytelling opportunities, so getting to a storytelling event is also now a possibility on a Saturday night, which is a real.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

Sundays are usually the most family orientated day in our house. We often go swimming on a Sunday morning, with a park visit before or after. Then we might potter about doing house-y things. I don’t think I would change much about my Sundays at the moment, they’re nice and chilled. I do love to travel. When the kids are old enough, I look forward to trips to far off cities. I try to keep Sunday night as a time for some self-care, with a bath or meditation. Sometimes I go to an online storytelling group, which is a lovely way to connect with other tellers.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

If I don’t get outdoors every day, I get tetchy. But I love to sit at my desk and write, and I love to curl up in a chair and read. Balance is the key and something I am constantly working on. It’s easy to sit and get lost in writing a story and realise you haven’t moved for hours (just your fingers). I find there is nothing that calms me more than the forest. My favourite are Carnfunnock Country Park and Glenarm Forest.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

My weekends are a world away from what they were in my twenties when I lived in London. My weekends consisted of nights out in Soho and long pub lunches with mates around Hammersmith and Shepherd’s Bush.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

I love the restaurants and bars in Belfast. I love being around St Anne’s Square. I recently visited House of Zen for the first time and Coppi is a favourite of ours. When friends visit from London, we go out around Botanic or into the Cathedral Quarter. I was able to visit Mourne Seafood Restaurant just after lockdown with friends from Women Aloud NI – it didn’t disappoint. If I had to pick one, I’d like to go to tonight I think it would be Flame. I love a steak.

What would you have?

Definitely steak. And cocktails!

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Be with the family. Our working week can be hectic with us both working different hours and we often have to tag-team the childcare, which means we don’t spend as much time as we would like to as a family. Even when we need to work at weekends, we have an understanding that we must make time for each other and for the family. It won’t be long before the kids don’t want to hang out with us, so we try to ensure we get quality time together whilst we can.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Yes, as a storyteller a lot of the work I get offered is at weekends at festivals or libraries. I’ve been up at 2 Royal Avenue in Belfast telling recently for children and adults. It’s a great venue and brilliant cultural hub, what they’re doing there is really exciting for the arts in NI. Occasionally, if I have a writing project that needs attention or has a short deadline, I may carve out some time out at the weekend to write.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

I would love to sit down with Leonardo da Vinci… But back in the land of reality, probably my best friends. I don’t get to see them very often and we all missed our fortieth celebrations due to lockdown. A night out or in with my girlfriends is long overdue.

Are you a weekend cook?

I’m not much of a cook. Luckily, for me, my husband is very good at it. At the weekend he usually cooks for us. If we’re eating for just us two, he’ll make a curry. Thai curries are a favourite, but any Asian food goes down well in our house. I am more of a baker. I make the cakes and the puddings.

Too tired to cook – what are you ordering from the takeaway?

I love a Chinese take away. Special fried rice and prawn toast are my go-to. But if it’s an extra special occasion, then duck pancakes are on the menu.

Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see?

I love film in all its different flavours. I’m a big fan of Quentin Tarantino, Baz Lurhman, Wes Anderson, Ron Howard and Coen Brothers’ films. I love kids’ movies – Disney, Pixar. But also, indie films. Films with Joaquin Phoenix, Tilda Swinton or Francis McDormand are usually interesting. I love a good comedy. Basically, I watch anything and everything. The only thing I’m not so keen on is horror and only because they seep into my dreams and keep me awake.

Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

Anything fantasy based – Game of Thrones, The Witcher, Discovery of Witches, or historical: Vikings, Last Kingdom, Mindhunter, Bridgerton. We love heavier stuff like Ozarks, Better Call Saul, Squid Game too. For comedy we’re currently enjoying Space Force and Arrested Development, all-time favourites include Frasier, Big Bang Theory, Blackadder, The Thick of It.

What are you reading?

I tend to have a few books on the go. I’m currently loving Oein DeBhairduin’s Why the Moon Travels. I read a lot of folktales books and his is by far the most beautifully written collection I’ve come across. I am also reading a book on Celts and a Greek mythology book. I’ve just started Sarah J Maas’ Kingdom of Ash, the eighth book in her Throne of Glass series. I’d say fantasy is my genre of choice, but I love to read widely.

Bedtime is?

Ideally, it’s about ten o’clock. I normally go up and meditate or read a little before bed. I find it’s important to unwind and have some me time.

Children’s book, When the Queen Came, written by Vicky McFarland, has been produced by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Museums Service as part of its platinum jubilee programme. The book explores the time Queen Elizabeth II visited Ballymoney, Coleraine and Downhill on her coronation tour of Northern Ireland in 1953. niarchive.org/resources