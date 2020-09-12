NI breakaways you'll love: Capture that romantic feeling with a stay at one of these luxury hotels

As kids return to school, couples are seeking the chance to reconnect, and Northern Ireland has all the ingredients for the perfect romantic getaway. Take the opportunity to escape on an adventure together, getting away from it all without the epic trek. This is the perfect time for you and your partner to fall in love with all that NI has to offer.

Our stunning scenery is the perfect backdrop for a romantic escape. Whether it's long walks across rolling landscapes or taking in the sea air along dramatic coastlines, there's plenty of romantic spots to enjoy together. Or why not enjoy a table for two at one of the world-class restaurants serving the very best seasonal produce?

Discover Northern Ireland has put together a list of hotel offers to set the mood for romance:

4* Killeavy Castle Estate, Co Armagh: one night romantic getaway from £280

Set within 350 acres of farm and woodland located in Co Armagh's stunning Slieve Gullion, Killeavy Castle Estate (4*) offers a castle, boutique style hotel and quaint gate lodge to choose from. The package includes: one night's luxury accommodation, full Irish breakfast, complimentary use of the spa thermal facilities, a stunning seven-course tasting menu, prosecco and chocolates in your room. Visit www.killeavycastle.com, subject to availability.

5* Lough Erne Resort, Co Fermanagh: luxurious Friday stay with fine dining from £338

When it comes to luxury and romance, one of the stars of the show really has to be Lough Erne Resort (5*). The wooded setting on a 600-acre peninsula amidst Lower Lough Erne outside Enniskillen is stunning, offering views of both the lake and two renowned championship golf courses.

Here you can rejuvenate at the luxury Thai Spa or dine in the hotel's 3 AA Rosette Catalina Restaurant run by the much-lauded chef Noel McMeel. While you are there, enjoy a picnic at Lough Navar Forest Walk or go for a hand-holding stroll around one of the county's three National Trust properties - Florence Court, Castle Coole or Crom. Visit www.lougherneresort.com, subject to availability.

Salthouse Hotel, Co Antrim: one night romantic escape from £254

A luxury eco hotel, The Salthouse has 24 stylishly appointed bedrooms and suites, a soothing spa and laid-back bar and restaurant. Standing in its own private grounds surrounded by the natural beauty of the Co Antrim countryside, overlooking Ballycastle, The Salthouse enjoys jaw-dropping views of the coastline to Fairhead and beyond. A place to spend time together, rejuvenate and discover your coastal calm.

Offer includes: B&B with complimentary use of the thermal spa (90 minutes), dining experience (allocation £25pp) and a bottle of prosecco with The Salthouse Luxury Chocolates.

Visit www.thesalthousehotel.com, subject to availability.

4* Grand Central, Belfast: two-night weekend wonder from £250

The Grand Central Hotel (4*) has an exclusive cosmopolitan vibe. It is conveniently located and perfect for exploring all that Belfast has to offer. It also has a 23rd floor cocktail lounge called the Observatory. The art deco nods, high ceilings and sense of space add a distinctive drama. The restaurant and bar feel bright at breakfast and mesmerizingly dreamy in the evening. Offer includes: Two-night B&B, exclusive ESPA products, extended check-out time at noon, complimentary WiFi with access to more than 7,000 digital newspapers and magazines. Visit www.grandcentralbelfast.com, subject to availability.

4* Corick House Hotel and Spa, Co Tyrone: one night In This Together from £135

Set among meandering streams and winding country roads in Co Tyrone, the hotel offers guests the finest in tradition, hospitality, superb cuisine and lavish surroundings where you can escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with breathtaking views of the valleys and mountains. Package includes: One night B&B in a deluxe room, pamper and snack box delivered to your room, access to spa and hydrotherapy pool, for £10 upgrade. Visit www.corickcountryhouse.com, subject to availability.

Bishop's Gate Hotel, Londonderry: two night stay, dine and explore from £290

The exquisite Grade B1 listed Bishop's Gate Hotel is perfectly positioned within the historic Londonderry city walls. Built in 1899, it blends stunning Edwardian architecture, stylish appointments and luxurious facilities which have been sensitively restored to pay homage to the rich heritage of the building. Offer includes: two nights' B&B, three course dinner in The Gown restaurant on one evening, walking tour with McCrossan City Tours, visit to the Tower Museum, and shortbread and strawberries in your room on arrival. Visit www.bishopsgatehotelderry.com, subject to availability.