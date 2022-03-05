| 2.8°C Belfast

Close

Premium

Northern Ireland and our traybakes: Having our cake and eating it

Northern Ireland has elevated its love of a traybake into a dessert-only going-out experience

Briege McDermott, Manager of Nellie Jay&rsquo;s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
The of the team members at Brew &amp; Bake: Carina Pichler, Greta Incoll ,Corinne Bingham in the middle and owner Danielle Wong Expand
A four-tier cake by Brew &amp; Bake Expand
Brew &amp; Bake's famous 'cruffin' - a culinary hybrid between an American-style muffin and a croissant. Expand
Brew &amp; Bake's tempting counter of sweet treats Expand
Nellie Jay&rsquo;s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Nellie Jay&rsquo;s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Nellie Jay&rsquo;s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Nellie Jay&rsquo;s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph) Expand

Close

Briege McDermott, Manager of Nellie Jay&rsquo;s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Briege McDermott, Manager of Nellie Jay’s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

The of the team members at Brew &amp; Bake: Carina Pichler, Greta Incoll ,Corinne Bingham in the middle and owner Danielle Wong

The of the team members at Brew & Bake: Carina Pichler, Greta Incoll ,Corinne Bingham in the middle and owner Danielle Wong

A four-tier cake by Brew &amp; Bake

A four-tier cake by Brew & Bake

Brew &amp; Bake's famous 'cruffin' - a culinary hybrid between an American-style muffin and a croissant.

Brew & Bake's famous 'cruffin' - a culinary hybrid between an American-style muffin and a croissant.

Brew &amp; Bake's tempting counter of sweet treats

Brew & Bake's tempting counter of sweet treats

Nellie Jay&rsquo;s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Nellie Jay’s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Nellie Jay&rsquo;s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Nellie Jay’s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Nellie Jay&rsquo;s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Nellie Jay’s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Nellie Jay&rsquo;s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Nellie Jay’s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

/

Briege McDermott, Manager of Nellie Jay’s Ice Cream Co. on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Gillian Halliday Twitter Email

Northern Ireland is known for its love affair with all things sweet. After all, we’re the proud home to the tasty traybake — those sticky sweet delicious concoctions (that funnily enough don’t often require the use of an oven) that have been a staple favourite for decades served with a cup of tea.

Remark on how delicious a fifteen (a mixture of crushed digestive, marshmallows and cherries combined with condensed milk and finished with desiccated coconut) is to someone outside of our lovely land and chances are it will be result in a perplexed look.

Top Videos

Privacy