Northern Ireland in 2031: Young voices on where we'll be in a decade's time
Northern Ireland’s very existence may be put to the ultimate test in the next decade as momentum for a referendum on Irish reunification continues to build — but it’s in our young people where the future of the country lies.
Ralph Hewitt
After celebrating its centenary year on Monday, Northern Ireland faces some of its most challenging questions following Brexit, the loss of a unionist majority at Stormont, the future leadership of the DUP and the implications of the Northern Ireland Protocol.