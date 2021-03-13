Northern Ireland's castles: Towers, turrets and tales of yore

Thinking of places to visit when restrictions are lifted? Audrey Watson looks at five of Northern Ireland's most fascinating castles

Dunluce Castle, Co Antrim

Perched on top of a high cliff, the majestic ruins of Dunluce Castle are arguably the most picturesque in Northern Ireland.

Although Richard Óg de Burgh, second Earl of Ulster, built a castle on the site in the 13th century, Dunluce Castle as we know it was erected in the 1500s by the Scottish McQuillan clan - hired mercenaries who settled in Ireland in the 13th century.

After the Battle of Orla in 1565, Dunluce was seized by fellow Scottish immigrants the MacDonnell clan, led by famous warrior chieftain, Sorley Boy MacDonnell. During the following 100 years, Dunluce was a place of violence, intrigue and rebellion and the castle was the scene of many battles, mostly due to assaults by the English.

In 1584 the English forced Sorley Boy to flee. However, he regained his castle by having men hauled up the cliff face in a basket.

Peace was achieved when Sorley Boy swore allegiance to Elizabeth I and his son Randal was made 1st Earl of Antrim on the accession of King James 1.

In the early 17th century, the MacDonnells built a market town in the shadow of the castle. Excavations in the past decade have revealed traces of cobbled streets, houses and a courthouse. The town was destroyed by fire in 1642 during the Irish uprisings of the time.

Dunluce Castle served as the seat of the Earl of Antrim until the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 when the MacDonnells, after backing King James II, lost their home and wealth and the castle was abandoned.

The dramatic history of Dunluce is matched by many myths and ghost stories including:

● Allegedly in 1639, part of the castle kitchen collapsed into the sea. Only the kitchen boy survived as he was sitting in a corner. All other staff fell to their deaths on the rocks below.

● Maeve Roe, only daughter of Lord McQuillan, was imprisoned in a north-eastern tower by her father after refusing to take Rory Óg as her husband. On a stormy night, she and her true love, Reginald O'Cahan, fled to the Mermaid's Cave beneath the castle and set off for Portrush in a rowing boat but were dashed against cliffs. It's said that Maeve's ghost can still be felt and sometimes seen in her prison tower.

● The southeast tower is haunted too, by Peter Carey who was hanged for taking the post of constable of the castle when the MacDonnells were temporarily evicted in 1584. He has been seen wandering the walls, dressed in a purple cloak with his hair in a long ponytail.

During the summer months, visitors can avail of the nearby Wee Cottage tea room, a visitor centre, shop and guided tours of the ruins and remnants of the town.

Hillsborough Castle, Co Down

This beautiful castle with expansive grounds is the official government residence for the Secretary of State and the official residence in Northern Ireland of Queen Elizabeth II.

Guided tours allow visitors to follow in the footsteps of royalty and world leaders, while in the extensive grounds you can explore stunning gardens, tranquil woodland, and beautiful meadows.

Its origins begin with Sir Moyses Hill, who was originally from Devon. Moyses arrived in Ireland in 1573 and in 1611 was granted possession of the village of Cromlyn - today, Hillsborough. For services to the Crown, Moyses was awarded 2,000 acres of land in Co Antrim and 40,000 acres in Co Down, creating an expansive estate.

Hillsborough Castle

During the 1650s, Hillsborough Fort was built and the Hill family moved there from Lisburn. The fort still stands today, directly across the road from Hillsborough Castle - the family home built by Wills Hill during the late 1700s.

Wills had been Privy Councillor to George II in 1754. In 1768 he became the first Secretary of State for the colonies. It was in this latter role, that Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States of America, paid a visit to the castle in 1771.

Throughout the centuries, successive members of the Hill family have added to, expanded, and altered, the house and gardens. By the late 19th century, however, they were spending much less time in Hillsborough and sold it to the British Government in 1925.

The castle then became known as Government House, the official residence of the Governor of Northern Ireland, remaining so for almost 50 years.

In 1972, Direct Rule was imposed and the role of governor was abolished. The role of the Secretary of State took its place.

It has been during this phase that Hillsborough Castle has hosted some of the most important talks of modern Northern Irish political history.

In 1985 the Anglo-Irish Agreement was signed in the State Drawing Room. Discussions between political parties took place at the castle throughout 1997 and early 1998, resulting in the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed on April 10, 1998. This was followed in 1999 by the Hillsborough Declaration. In 2010, the Hillsborough Agreement was also signed at the castle, resulting in the devolution of policing and justice powers to Northern Ireland.

Hillsborough's royal connections stretch back to the 17th century when King William III stayed overnight at Hillsborough Fort.

In March 1946, 19 year-old Princess Elizabeth made her first solo visit to Northern Ireland during which she stayed at Hillsborough Castle.

After her coronation, in July 1953, she visited Northern Ireland, and enjoyed a coronation banquet in the Throne Room.

Carrickfergus Castle, Co Antrim

Built on the shore of Belfast Lough, Carrickfergus Castle is one of the best-preserved medieval structures in Ireland.

The core of the castle was built in 1177 by Anglo-Norman knight, John de Courcy, an adventurer, originally from Cornwall, as part of his bid to become an independent King of Ulster. De Courcy ruled until 1204, when he was ousted by another Norman adventurer, Hugh de Lacy.

King John was next to lay siege in 1210 and had full control over the castle until his death in 1216. The castle stayed under English control and was the main supply port for crown forces.

After the collapse of the Earldom of Ulster in 1333, it remained the crown's principal residential and administrative centre in the north of Ireland for the next 200 years.

During the 1641 rebellion and the English Civil War, the castle was one of the main places of refuge for Protestants in Antrim. In 1688, it was held as a garrison for James II, but in 1689 the Duke of Schomberg captured it and King William III himself landed at Carrickfergus in 1690 on his way to fight the Battle of the Boyne.

In 1760 it was captured by a French force. They looted the castle and town and left, only to be caught and destroyed by the British Navy.

In 1797 it became a prison and was heavily defended during the Napoleonic Wars. During World War I it was a garrison and ordnance store and was given to the nation as a historic monument in 1928.

After it had gone out of service, the castle did its final duty between 1939 and 1945 when its cellars were used as an air raid shelter.

Like all good castles it has at least one ghost and here it's Button Cap, a young soldier who was stationed at Carrickfergus during the late 18th century. Folklore has it that he was executed after being wrongly accused of having an affair with the wife of his captain's brother. At the moment of his execution, Button Cap swore he would haunt the castle forever and it's said that his wails of innocence can still be heard - you may even catch a glimpse of him at his favourite place, near the deep, dark well in the basement.

Carrickfergus Castle is a self-guiding facility. Information boards allow you to explore at your leisure. You can purchase an information booklet from the visitor centre.

Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh

Located on the River Erne, this 600-year-old castle was built to guard one of the few passes into Ulster. The castle was built in 1428 by Hugh Maguire and became the stronghold of the ancient Gaelic chiefs of Fermanagh.

The original castle was built as a small square tower house surrounded by a curtain wall which frequently came under attack. After one such attack in 1508 by Hugh O'Donnell, the castle was burned to the ground.

Following the destruction it was rebuilt, this time much larger and in a rectangular shape. Between 1508 and 1602 the castle was besieged, taken and returned to the Maguires no less than six times before it was almost totally destroyed by the English and Niall O'Donnell.

Captain William Cole was responsible for the rebuilding of the castle in 1607 and added the Watergate Tower to the south side of the site. During the 18th century the castle was remodelled again to become a military barracks. In the 1940s, it was used as a base for American pilots during World War II.

Today the castle is home to two museums - the Inniskillings Military Museum and the County Museum, with its Medieval Maguires display on the ground floor of the castle keep. Visitors can also enjoy the castle as it was with its exterior including the impressive 17th century Watergate Tower.

There are also galleries interpreting the county's rich history as the Kingdom of Lough Erne, with its crannogs, other castles and early Christian stone sculptures.

There is a changing programme of exhibitions and events throughout the year for everyone to enjoy.

Belfast Castle

Standing on the slopes of Cavehill Country Park, Belfast Castle enjoys stunning views across the city and out across Belfast Lough.

The original castle was built in the city centre by the Normans in the 12th century and was home to the Baron of Belfast, Sir Arthur Chichester, later to become Marquess of Donegal. The castle was burned down in 1708 and rather than rebuild it on the same site it was decided to build a new castle within the deer park on Cave Hill.

Designs for the new building were completed by architect John Lanyon and reflected the popular Scottish baronial style.

The new castle was almost completed in 1870, but due to the rising costs of the building and the loss of the family fortune it was unfinished. It was the Marquess' son-in-law, Lord Ashley, eighth Earl of Shaftsbury, who paid for the castle to be completed and inherited it in 1884.

Belfast Castle

The Donegall coat-of-arms appears over the front door and on the north wall of Belfast Castle. A section of the Shaftesbury crest also appears on the exterior staircase, now a popular spot for wedding photographs. This was not part of the original castle plans - instead, it was added in 1894 by the ninth Earl of Shaftesbury as a present to his mother.

The castle remained with the family for many years, before they eventually presented it and the surrounding estate to the city of Belfast in 1934. Between 1945 and the 1970s, it was a popular venue for wedding receptions, dances and afternoon teas. In 1978, the castle closed as part of a £2 million refurbishment programme. It reopened on November 11, 1988 and is now a popular venue for weddings, business meetings and events. It also boasts two restaurants, a visitor centre, an adventure playground and formal gardens and grounds which are open to the public.