Now’s best time to plant spring bulbs

Get your daffodils and crocuses in the ground soon and you’ll enjoy a beautiful display early next year

One of the principal jobs at this time of year is getting spring bulbs planted in the ground to make sure we have lots of gorgeous flowers to greet us early next year. In the wild, bulbs are the plants that couldn’t compete with the other plant groups such as trees and shrubs. However, they found ways to take advantage of what was available to them and adapted to survive.