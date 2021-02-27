Oisin's meatloaf really is something to sing about

This Holywood pop-up chef takes ordinary dishes and transforms them into something unforgettable through astonishing lateral thinking

Street food fever continues to sweep the country as we reach for culinary kicks to alleviate the gloom of Covid restrictions. The term itself, street food, has evolved in the past year and now encompasses everything from the kebab and burger van (the big bang origins of street food) to Michelin-starred Danni Barry's heat-at-home fish pies.