Our 120-year-old licensing labyrinth… why England’s boom in new pubs is just not going to happen here

Here’s a comparison to make your jaw drop: last year in Liverpool — a city with a population less than that of Belfast — a total of 89 new pubs began trading. And that wasn’t anything unusual in English cities. Bristol, which is about two-thirds of the size of Belfast, saw 67 new bars open in the same 12 months. Now, stop for a moment and think how many new bars have opened in Belfast in the past year. Bet you’re struggling to think of one.