Paula McIntyre: ‘Make mistakes, burn things, scrape off the burn if you can or start again and don’t sweat it’

Chef Paula McIntyre is back on screens in a three-part series that celebrates her approach to cooking. She chats about local produce, Nordic influences and Netflix loves

Paula at home in Portstewart

Aine Toner

Any chef who can make you feel differently about a much unfavoured food has got to be doing something right. Watching the first episode of Paula McIntyre’s new three-part series does exactly that… to the humble turnip.