Paula McIntyre: ‘Make mistakes, burn things, scrape off the burn if you can or start again and don’t sweat it’
Chef Paula McIntyre is back on screens in a three-part series that celebrates her approach to cooking. She chats about local produce, Nordic influences and Netflix loves
Aine Toner
Any chef who can make you feel differently about a much unfavoured food has got to be doing something right. Watching the first episode of Paula McIntyre’s new three-part series does exactly that… to the humble turnip.