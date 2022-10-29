Paula McIntyre soups up her autumnal dishes with hearty comforting broths

As a regular sea swimmer, I’m more than aware of the benefit of a hot drink after throwing myself into the chilling Atlantic Ocean. Hot drinks will reheat your body’s core. Normally I’ll have a hot ginger cordial or herbal tea. The same principle applies with soup. If you’ve been on a bracing autumnal walk this liquid will warm the cockles of your heart, and your core. When I was growing up there was always a pot of shin beef broth on the stove to quell hunger, heat us up and for general sustenance. According to the renowned chef of the Waldorf Astoria in New York, Louis P De Gouy, “Soup is the song of the hearth... and the home”.

A good soup relies on good ingredients and a good base stock. I’m not adverse to a stock cube but using bones to impart flavour is infinitely better. Auguste Escoffier, the chef and father of cuisine, said: “Of all items on the menu, soup is that which exact the most delicate perfection and the strictest attention.”

Start a soup by sweating off aromatic vegetables in butter or oil. The Italians call this a sofrito, the French a mirepoix but in any language, it makes sense. Slowly cook celery, onion, carrots, leek and garlic and when they’re golden add stock. That’s your base and you can add the main component after that.

To make a good stock roast bone, add aromatics and cold water. Bring to a simmer and after a few hours strain and press through any vegetables. For the recipes this week the base flavour are cheap joints that have meat as well as bone. That memory of my childhood, shin, is the star in the first soup. The beef is sealed off and aromatics and water added. After simmering until the beef is fork tender, the liquor and vegetables are blended. This is added to some pumpkin that’s been fried with onion, ginger and spices along with a tin of coconut milk. When the pumpkin is soft the shredded meat is added.

Use a culinary pumpkin like onion squash or crown prince. They’ve got a rich flavour unlike the varieties bred for ease of carving. Perfect as a warming, seasonal soup for Halloween night.

Ham hocks are readily available, the pork equivalent to shin of beef and make a wonderful starting point for a good soup. They’re relatively cheap and not only do you get a tasty stock but the added bonus of slowly cooked meat. Pea and ham is a classic combination and here yellow split peas are the vegetable element.

The peas and ham are simmered together and finished with caramelised onions, leeks and lots of parsley. You can pick a ham hock up for around £3 and 40p will cover the split peas. Add some vegetables and you have enough soup to comfortably feed eight people for under a fiver. An appetising soup that’s value for money is just what’s needed at this time of the year.

Ham hock, split yellow pea and caramelised onion soup

What you’ll need

500g shin of beef

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons oil

2 onions, peeled and coarsely chopped

1 stick celery, chopped

250g culinary pumpkin, cut into 2cm dice

1 tin coconut milk

25g grated root ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon turmeric

Method

Heat a tablespoon of the oil until smoking hot in a pan. Season the beef with salt and add to the pan. Sear on both sides for two minutes.

Add the coarsely chopped onions and celery. Cook the vegetables until golden.

Cover with water and bring to a simmer. Either simmer gently, covered on the stove top or place in a 180°C oven.

Cook until the meat is fork tender — about two hours. Remove meat from pan and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Blend the remaining liquor.

Heat a tablespoon of the remaining oil in a pan and cook the onion, garlic and ginger until golden. Add the pumpkin and cook for another five minutes.

Add the spices, cooking liquor and coconut milk. Simmer for 10 minutes. Shred the rested meat and add to the pan. Cook until pumpkin is soft. Check seasoning.