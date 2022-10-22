Paula McIntyre’s green cuisine: greengage clafoutis and pork chops with cauliflower

A few years ago, I received a letter with a solicitor’s address on the outside. My initial thought was, what have I done? My panic and guilty conscience was assuaged when I opened up the envelope. My parents had been friendly with an Ulster University lecturer originally from Virginia in the USA called Roy Moore. Over the years Roy got a daily copy of the New York Times, albeit a couple of days after publication date. He cut out any food-related pieces and passed them on to me. When he sadly passed away he left me his collection of cookbooks, recipe cuttings and his own recipe box. It was quite emotional to be entrusted with this legacy.