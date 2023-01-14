Peter Corry: ‘Music is a common bond between human beings’

As the Northern Irish entertainer marks 30 years in the industry, he talks about projects for 2023, the far-flung places his career has taken him to, and his love of immersive theatre

As he marks a 30-year milestone in the music industry, singer, producer and artistic director Peter Corry (57) reflects on his introduction to music in the family home.

“I was brought up in Belfast, east Belfast,” Peter says.

“I have a brother and a sister. [We are] a musical family. Brass bands are quite big in our family; not so much singing. And then I went to the Belfast School of Music, which, I suppose, was a great opportunity, especially back then in the 1980s and late 1970s, to meet like-minded young people from across Belfast, from all parts of Belfast, who really didn’t bother about anything other than music. That was really my grounding for music in general.”

A talent competition in the 1990s proved to be a stepping stone that led Peter from Belfast to a performing career in London and ultimately around the world.

“I won a talent show called Go For It, which was a BBC/RTE talent show, and the final of that went out in December 1992 actually, 30 years ago,” he says.

“December 22 it went out. For some bizarre reason I remember that. It went out on a Sunday night and my phone rang on the Monday, the next day, and it was an agent in London. She said she wanted to represent me in London and asked would I come over and meet her.

“I was with her from the start of 1993 and I went back and forward. We had some offers for jobs and I got my first job with her in June of 1993.”

The artist went on to set up his own production company, which has evolved over the years.

“I first started my production company back in 2001, but it wasn’t called Peter Corry Productions, but it was very much, I wouldn’t say for vanity projects, but every now and again I would use it as a way to put on something that I particularly wanted to do. But it wasn’t to the forefront that it is now,” he says.

“Back in 2001, it was to put on something at what was called the Odyssey then, so the company stayed around after that. But it only was really in 2017 that I thought, ‘I really want to do more production. I want to do more where I am putting stuff on.’ We decided to change the name to Peter Corry Productions and we decided to concentrate very much on what the company could do.”

What is the founder’s role in the company?

“Sometimes I ask myself the same question: what is my role in it? Oh, Lordy,” Peter jokes.

“Anybody who runs their own business [knows] you do whatever needs to be done. But I’m lucky, I have a great team around me, so it isn’t just me. But whatever needs to be done is done by myself and my guys — girls and guys.

“Really, I suppose, apart from the quality control — that not just myself, but also my partner puts on the company — it’s really about deciding, if we get approached by a client about doing something, it’s about what we can do for that client, or what we can do for a tour, or what we can put together; just making exciting decisions, ones about what you can put on stage and what you can do to entertain people.”

The production company has five permanent employees and Peter reaches out to additional local talent as and when required.

“It varies depending on projects, but there’s a core team of five people,” he says.

“We have a project coming up next year, which is quite exciting, and we will have 45 people working for us. I can’t say [what the project is]; it will be announced, I’m sure, probably in the next three months.

“Last summer we decided to have a barbecue and invite anybody who worked with Peter Corry Productions in the past two years, pretty much during the pandemic. And between performers and backstage crew and admin, we were more than 100 people which we’re delighted about, that we were able to offer work to professionals in NI, especially over the past two years.

“So, it grows depending on what project we’re doing, but we were amazed ourselves when we realised there was more than 100 people.”

In addition to the project that’s been kept under wraps for now, Peter is busy working on a new show, Thank You For The Musicals, which will take place in various locations throughout Northern Ireland in February and March. Attendees can expect a night of songs from productions such as Les Misérables, Hamilton, Wicked, Six, The Phantom Of The Opera, Moulin Rouge, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Mamma Mia! and more.

Peter says: “There used to be a Ronseal advert where the guy comes out and says: ‘It does exactly what it says on the tin’. Pretty much, the year that it is, with me hitting 30 years in the business, I wanted to do something that reflected on what had been a big part of my career, which was the musicals obviously. I wanted to do a small tour that reflected that and do a few concerts around the province that concentrated on all the great musicals, everything from Les Misérables right through to Hamilton. So, it’s a celebration of the musicals really.

“Apart from me, there are some other great singers taking part in the show.

“So it’s not just myself; I’ve some great guests.”

After performing for more than three decades, the artist’s career highlights include starring at the MGM Grand Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas, several appearances on stages in the West End, and a Belfast-based project that was close to his heart.

“I suppose the two highlights for me are performing on the West End stage, because I just think, for me, who had no theatrical training whatsoever, to be playing one of the principal roles in one of the West End shows, it was one of those moments that you just think, ‘Gosh, I can’t believe that I have got myself here, but I’m here.’

“When you think of the history of the place and the people who’ve walked on those stages before you and the privilege that it is to do that as your job, it’s just something [incredible] for me, who always wanted to do music but never thought how on earth I could do it professionally.

“Way back when I started, there wasn’t really the same easy path to go into musical theatre, so I counted myself very fortunate to get that opportunity — and really, without the training, I was very lucky to get the opportunity.

“And the other thing was when I brought Les Mis to what was the Odyssey back in 2001, for what at the time was the largest production of Les Mis in concert anywhere in the world. It was really lovely to bring it here. We had a choir of more than 1,000 people and a cast from all over the world came to perform here in my hometown. That was something that was great.”

Peter says what he enjoys most about working in the entertainment industry, though the most challenging aspect of the work, is “you don’t know what’s coming next”.

“What I love about it is you could get an email or a phone call tomorrow about a project and it could be so exciting, but I found — not so much now, but in the past when I was younger — that the uncertainty of the business was quite difficult.”

Peter is married to choreographer, theatre producer and wedding celebrant Fleur Mellor. He has three grown-up children from a previous marriage, Joshua, Israel and Molly Rose, none of whom have followed in their father’s footsteps career-wise.

“They all enjoy music, [just] not as a career. My daughter Molly is in Irish dancing. They love their music, but none of them have gone into the business,” he says.

For young people who are hoping to forge a career in the industry, the performer advises them to try to avoid taking rejection to heart if possible.

“It’s very hard to not take rejection personally, because I think the thing about a performer is whenever they go for an audition for a role, whether you like it or not, you can’t help, as a human being, not feeling that it’s you selling yourself, and the rejection can be difficult if you don’t get it,” Peter says.

Over the course of three decades, the singer has witnessed many changes in the industry, from the impact of social media to the advent of immersive theatre.

“Years ago, there was not the same opportunities,” Peter says.

“Nowadays, thankfully there’s a lot of ways young people in Northern Ireland... You get a lot more ways to train either here or indeed in London or the rest of the UK or abroad.

“But back then there wasn’t really the same number of outlets to train to be a musical theatre performer, and, certainly, coming from here, there wasn’t anywhere near as many people who went away to do it.

“I won a competition when I was 25, 26. By that stage you’d be thinking, ‘Gosh, there’s not going to be the outlet to do it.’ And really all I was doing was singing in rock bands and in local musical societies. And then to get that chance... I didn’t take it for granted, let’s put it like that.

“Social media is [also] a huge part of how it’s changed,” Peter continues.

“Things move at a much faster pace. Shows happen very much last minute. There’s a lot of brilliant things about the internet and, certainly, about that, things can move much quicker. And I think that’s the one thing I would say. Whereas the casting process, and selling a show and promoting a show, was so different 30 years ago than it is now, it’s an ever-emerging way of developing sales and communicating.

“I also think, live entertainment-wise, there’s nothing quite like it, and what has been added over the past few years, which I love, is immersive theatre. You walk around and you feel like you are in amongst the show rather than just watching the show. Sometimes there are certain experiences which happen which I find very interesting.”

Over the course of his career, Peter’s face has become a familiar one to people across Northern Ireland.

“There’s something nice about that,” he says.

“I’d be more worried if people didn’t know who I was, that’s the thing.

“Sometimes people did love to bring you down to earth in Northern Ireland; you do get the odd time when you are walking around Tesco and somebody will [say something to me]. I think, ‘Thank you very much, I didn’t need to know that I look older in real life than I do on television.’ Some people just really like to tell you something like that.”

The performer’s career has brought him all over the world, to around 40 countries to date.

“Apart from the usual ones throughout Europe and America, I’m trying to think of the more unusual ones,” Peter says.

“There’s Kaliningrad in Russia, where I’ve performed, which in itself was fine apart from being every cold. When I say it was Baltic, it literally was Baltic.

“I do remember when I was going over to the show, when we were trying to get in there, and the whole rigmarole of getting over the border.

“Allegedly, was the case, you had to bribe somebody to get across, apparently, when getting in and out of Russia.

“Mozambique was a real eye-opener, to go there to perform. The great thing is going to places where you wouldn’t necessarily go to — and my career has taken me there. I loved it. It was an experience. It was just something different.

“And Inner Mongolia was another place.

“I suppose trying to get your head around the size of China in general is very difficult.

“Inner Mongolia — it was a real experience to go there and see the other cultures. The one thing is, in all of these places, once the music started, once the singing started, it was such a common bond between human beings. It just lets you escape for those hours that you are all together and enjoy something; even though you may not have very much else in common, you have that in common.”

The artistic director is looking forward to a work trip to the Netherlands this year, in addition to local productions.

“Apart from that project I can’t talk about, I have a tour coming up in the Netherlands, with a show we did a few years ago, The Showman Is Coming,” Peter says.

“It was a show that we did several years ago, which encompassed singers, performers and circus performers, and not long after we put the show out, this huge movie came out, The Greatest Showman. So we put the show back out again and had great success and we are taking that to the Netherlands this year. Apart from that, I have the Thank You For The Musicals tour in February and March.”

Has Peter made any resolutions for the year ahead?

“No,” he replies.

“What is it the girl says in Finding Nemo? ‘Just keep swimming.’ I think that’s the thing: just keep doing what I’m doing.”

​Tickets for Thank You For The Musicals starring Peter Corry cost £25 and are available from petercorryproductions.com