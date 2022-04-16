Portstewart in the 1970s: BBC Radio Ulster presenter reminisces about the wonders of growing up in coastal town

Lemonade, springs and fortune tellers: BBC Radio Ulster presenter Anne Marie McAleese on growing up in Portstewart in the 70s

In the summer of 1976 an empty glass lemonade bottle realised the princely sum of 10p when returned to a kindly shopkeeper at her premises on the Burnside Road in Portstewart. This year also marked the start of a short lived pocket money enterprise launched by my brother and me.