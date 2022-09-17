Queen Elizabeth II’s place in Northern Ireland history and the role she played in bringing people together
Dr Peter McLoughlin assesses regal diplomacy in a time of political turmoil
Dr Peter McLoughlin
It is hard to find an appropriate perspective from which to evaluate a monarch who ruled across eight decades, and longer than any in British history. Queen Elizabeth II was served by 15 Prime Ministers, beginning with Winston Churchill, and ending with her appointment of a new head of government, Liz Truss, in her final days..