Queen Elizabeth II’s place in Northern Ireland history and the role she played in bringing people together

Dr Peter McLoughlin assesses regal diplomacy in a time of political turmoil

May 2011: Queen Elizabeth II and President Mary McAleese during the wreath laying ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance in Parnell Square, Dublin

It is hard to find an appropriate perspective from which to evaluate a monarch who ruled across eight decades, and longer than any in British history. Queen Elizabeth II was served by 15 Prime Ministers, beginning with Winston Churchill, and ending with her appointment of a new head of government, Liz Truss, in her final days..