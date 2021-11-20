Regeneration plan for the Old Museum Building will see it returned to former glory for public to enjoy

The Old Museum Building has weathered bombs and multiple changes of use.

Number 7 College Square North, better known as the Old Museum Building, sits somewhat modestly in its Belfast city centre location. You might be inclined to pass it by unnoticed as the pillared entrance sits a little back from the road. But if you were to glance up, you’d see the faded beauty of its grand, symmetrical, two-storey façade: it is a jewel of Georgian Belfast and a 190-year-old survivor.