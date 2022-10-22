Renowned chef Neven Maguire: ‘My mum and dad always said treat your staff like family’

The Irish celebrity chef’s latest cookbook will inspire you to eat well every day (and there’s even very little washing up)

Full disclosure: I’ve interviewed Neven Maguire several times. In my previous job, he appeared, alone and with his wife Amelda, on magazines I edited. He is a pleasure to interview, though interview is perhaps not accurate: laugh your way through a conversation is probably fairer.

“The restaurant’s going really well after Covid,” says the Cavan father of two, speaking to me ahead of preparing for the coming evening’s covers at MacNean House & Restaurant in Blacklion.

“We’ve restructured everything: instead of doing two sittings, we just do one sitting now. We have 60 staff employed which is brilliant. It felt right for the staff and for the customers. Honestly, I think it’s the best decision.

“We’ve also decided in the last month to open Tuesday to Sunday, to give our staff one weekend day off so it’s worked very well.

“They are great staff,” he continues. “Every individual business is different; I’m not going to say we all [the industry] need to do this. From our point of view, it’s the right thing to do.

“It’s always been a family time for Christmas. Over Christmas and New Year, we were always busy and it’s messy, with the weather or even last year with Covid. We said no, we’re going to close.

“We’ve been open 33 years for Sunday and New Year’s Eve. And we just said no, we’re going to see how this goes.”

His ‘very loyal team’ are naturally ‘delighted’ with the two-week holiday, plus it allows him to spend time with wife Amelda and 10-year-old twins Connor and Lucia.

“We’re from a big family so it’s just lovely to be there and just to be able to cook for them all and spend time with them and of course, sure Santy is still coming.”

The twins are ‘very different’ he says: Connor’s big into football and cooking and wants to be a chef; Lucia is into baking and crafts, but they’re united in their love for food.

“For me it’s lovely to be able to cook for them and enjoy food together.

“I’ve always said that to you and we can never lose focus on that.

“Even after lockdown, it really made me realise that I don’t want to get back on the road as much, I want to be at home. I want to be in my kitchen with my guests and to be with my family. After Covid, we all learned an awful lot.”

Cooking from the comfort of home is an opportune way to talk about his latest cookbook, More Midweek Meals, the sequel if such a thing exists in cookery books, to the award-winning Midweek Meals, which inspired thousands of families around Ireland.

“You always think what works for people by listening to people,” explains Neven, who has sold over 250,000 copies of his books.

“This book is all new recipes. There’s a roasting tin section, one tray dinners is what I call it, with recipes from chicken fajitas to a lovely salmon and posh fish and chips. It’s broken into four chapters: make ahead; roasting tin dinners — which saves on the washing up — home comforts and all-time favourites.

“It’s the way I cook, I batch cook a lot and freeze things. Whether it’s a stew or a mince. I made a batch of curry today because I’m away doing my Christmas show next week so it’ll keep in the fridge.

“I work ahead and plan ahead even when I’m working in the restaurant. I think it’s a good way to double the recipe and freeze it. That’s a clever way of cooking and frugal, that’s a good word because you’re going to save time, energy and money.”

For many, Covid gave both the opportunity and necessity to stare into our cupboards and conjure up new dishes.

“Definitely since Covid, people have reconnected and are enjoying cooking and embracing food,” says Neven, who is a popular presence on our TV screens.

“A lot of people are still working at home, but there’s something satisfying about cooking. We’re in a tricky time with winter and the costs of everything and when you can cook yourself, you know what goes into it, you can save money and time.

“It’s still lovely to go out to restaurants, we still want people to do that, but we’re realistic too that people want to eat well at home. That’s a big part of the book — recipes to entertain your family and friends or if you want to cook something simple for your family.”

Food is community we say, whether that’s at your kitchen table or in a restaurant dining room.

Given that MacNean House is one of the most sought-after culinary experiences on the island — guests book up to six to 12 months in advance — it’s no surprise that Neven and his team do their best to ensure an experience to remember.

“When I’m there I go out and see the guests before and after dinner and they all say, ‘it’s so good to be here’ or ‘we booked it so long ago and our plans had to change,’ or it’s an anniversary or a birthday,” explains Neven.

“It’s lovely to meet people who are excited to be here, who have enjoyed the experience and who make the most of the experience.

“Someone travelling from Dublin said they got stuck in traffic for two hours and couldn’t wait to get down. As soon as they got through the door they said, ‘This is going to be good’.

“When someone says that to me, I just want to hug them and say, ‘Well, we’re going to make it good and we’re going to make it extra special like we do for all our guests.’”

He’s also mindful of the restaurant’s humble beginnings.

“I always say to the staff, we’re 33 years open, and I remember when we cooked for six, 10 or 12 people, we struggled, we didn’t know what we were doing every night.

“Now we know what we’re doing every night, every week. We’re so lucky that we can have a consistent restaurant that’s full. I feel so privileged and happy, and I’m never boastful or brag, but just appreciate it because I never forget the tough days when we had very few people and we struggled to pay the bills.

“It’s lovely to enjoy it and after Covid, people are very excited. We had a lovely lady in the other night, 80 years of age, it was her birthday and I asked her if she enjoyed the meal. She said, ‘It was the best meal of my life.’ And to me, that’s one of the nicest compliments anyone can give me.”

When we speak to Neven it is the weekend of his parents’ anniversary.

Joe and Vera opened MacNean in 1969. Affected by the Troubles, the restaurant closed in 1976 and switched to the bed and breakfast business. By 1989, the restaurant was open again.

Though the young Neven trained in Enniskillen and worked in Berlin and San Sebastian, it was Blacklion to which he returned — a move he’s never regretted.

“I’m always so proud and hopefully they’re proud of what we achieved,” he says of his parents.

“We’ve carried on the business, but it’s changed so much and my family, they’re so proud we stayed in Blacklion.

“A man from Cork said, ‘I admire you.’ I asked why. He said, ‘You stayed in Blacklion, you could have gone anywhere. You could have gone to London or Dublin, and you stayed here.’ It’s my home and I’m proud of it and thank God we can employ 60 guests and we have a full restaurant.

“There’s something about a quality of life where you can work and enjoy your life.

“I think that’s what it’s all about. That’s why it’s a dream come true that we got through Covid.

“We’re all still together. Fifty of our staff came back after Covid and it’s down to them. It’s all about a great team; it’s not rocket science, but people need to feel valued and praised and feel part of your family.”

That career nurturing is important, and something he learned from his parents.

“My mum and dad always said treat your staff like family. We’ll always have good days and bad days and that’s part of life, but once our team is happy, our guests are happy — because customers see that.

“It’s amazing the amount of people who say to me, ‘Your staff seem really happy.’ I’m delighted to hear that because we want them to be happy.

“People sense stress and there’s none of that. We are a well-oiled machine. We respect each other and it’s about trusting and believing in your staff.

“Carmel runs my kitchen. She’s been with me 22 years, was one of my students and she’s the head chef. She’s such a loyal, trustworthy lady and she’s just my rock because I couldn’t do the TV or the books without her.”

With a growing kitchenware collection with Dunnes Stores, TV shows and cookbooks, plus charity and food-related events, Neven’s a busy man. But, he reiterates, while he loves doing whatever he can, he also prefers not to be on the road as much.

“I have a good variety, but it’s more structured now. Life feels good and that you’re in control of it.”

More Midweek Meals by Neven Maguire, Gill Books, £23.99, is available from October 27