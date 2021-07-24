Restaurant Review: Hinch Brasserie deserves to be a tourist attraction in its own right

Hinch Brasserie, 19 Carryduff Road, Ballynahinch, Tel: 028 9279 1180, www.hinchdistillery.com/brasserie

Restaurants attached to visitor centres, tourist attractions and museums used to send a shiver up my spine. Chips soggy as sea slugs, week-old scones that shrivelled your tongue, and coffee and tea which tasted of weak Bovril, served by sullen staff, these places were the bottom feeders in the hospitality industry’s ecology.