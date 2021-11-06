Returning Light: Robert L Harris has been the warden on Skellig Michael for over 30 years

Dermot Walsh, arriving at the pier at Skellig Michael in the Agnes. The coxswain of the Valentia Lifeboat for many years, he captained call outs which rescued many loves during his tenure

After about 15 minutes, it arcs southward towards, and then above, the open doorway. The light then climbs into the recess above the lower lintel…

The final flight of stairs to the monastery, rising from Christ’s Saddle

Puffins are everywhere in summer: they guard the walls by the hut, they burrow underneath the bed where I sleep, they wander into my hut, they perch high upon the monastery walls. Over the years, they have observed me curiously

Robert Harris was appointed to the warden service on Skellig Michael, Co Kerry, in 1987

Storms beset the island, cutting off access, sending spray high into the air and far up the slopes of the mountain. The swell pounds Blue Man’s Rock beneath my hut

Little Skellig in the mist: heading down to the Agnes, and the voyage to the shore

In 1987, Robert read a job advert in The Kerryman – something a little out of the everyday. A new warden service was being set up on Skellig Michael. Within weeks, he set up camp on one of Ireland’s most remote, most breathtaking locations, unaware he’d make the same journey every May for the next three decades.

In Returning Light, he transports readers to this very special world, one where puffins like to visit, and a coastline that was made even more famous by a certain film Star Wars film franchise.

It’s a coastline that has relatively unchanged for the last millennium and remains as impressive for visitors and Robert alike.

However, it is also uninhabitable for seven months of the year, as the mix of dizzying terrain and unpredictable weather can become a threat to life.

Robert, who has lived most of his life near the sea and on islands, has an interest in natural and monastic history. He spends May to October on Skellig Michael – when the island is accessible – and lives at home with wife Maigread in Co Leitrim in the winter months.

This is a heartfelt, profound memoir about the importance of place and what it really means to belong.

Returning Light by Robert L Harris, HarperCollins Ireland, £14.99, is available now