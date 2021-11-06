Returning Light: Robert L Harris has been the warden on Skellig Michael for over 30 years
In 1987, Robert read a job advert in The Kerryman – something a little out of the everyday. A new warden service was being set up on Skellig Michael. Within weeks, he set up camp on one of Ireland’s most remote, most breathtaking locations, unaware he’d make the same journey every May for the next three decades.
In Returning Light, he transports readers to this very special world, one where puffins like to visit, and a coastline that was made even more famous by a certain film Star Wars film franchise.
It’s a coastline that has relatively unchanged for the last millennium and remains as impressive for visitors and Robert alike.
However, it is also uninhabitable for seven months of the year, as the mix of dizzying terrain and unpredictable weather can become a threat to life.
Robert, who has lived most of his life near the sea and on islands, has an interest in natural and monastic history. He spends May to October on Skellig Michael – when the island is accessible – and lives at home with wife Maigread in Co Leitrim in the winter months.
This is a heartfelt, profound memoir about the importance of place and what it really means to belong.
Returning Light by Robert L Harris, HarperCollins Ireland, £14.99, is available now