Revealed: The 12 photographs chosen to showcase NI in the Belfast Telegraph 2023 calendar

We celebrate the victors in the Belfast Telegraph 2023 calendar, which is available in the paper this Saturday (January 7)

Goodness but Northern Ireland is a gorgeous place. We are blessed with some of the most interesting scenery — and it’s clear how much inspiration it provided for our photography competition entrants.

Editor-In-Chief Eoin Brannigan and award-winning photographer and the paper’s Visuals Editor Kevin Scott, were once again looking for photographs that tell Northern Ireland’s stories.

Ahead of next week’s calendar publication, showcasing pictures from January 2023 to January 2024, we’re highlighting the winners and their impressive skills, each providing a captivating moment in time snapshot on life as we know it.

Ewa McBride’s A Place for Reflection was taken during an autumnal walk in Castlewellan Forest Park.

It graces the month of October and the calendar’s front.

“I’m an amateur photographer. I always have been the girl with a camera in her hand,” Ewa tells us.

“Whenever we travel, or go for walks with my family, I always carry a camera. As we walk, I take photographs and keep my family back all the time and then I have to catch up with them.

“This was one of these afternoons when I noticed the reflection. I love reflections; I like to see beyond, to see more and just try to open my eyes wider to notice these things.

“Obviously you can go to Castlewellan Forest Park 100 times for a walk and not focus on anything.

“There wasn’t a preparation. There wasn’t anything special about the day but it was beautiful sunlight which helps as light is everything is in photography. Photography means painting with light. I believe that God himself through nature painted this picture for me and I just took it.”

Ewa came to Northern Ireland almost two decades ago from Poland, falling in love with its scenery and inhabitants.

“I cannot not take photos,” she laughs. “I always prompt my husband to travel; he’s from Kilkeel, so that’s why we live in the Kingdom of Mourne.

“I really enjoy the visual side of life and colours. I think that normally you can live a very dull life especially when sometimes it rains here, and fall into a routine.

“But images like that highlight in your life that life is worth living, especially when you meet nice people and you have your family around you,” she adds.

The Business Management and Marketing graduate is ‘not an entrepreneur’ and says she hasn’t have the confidence to pursue photography in more detail.

“Even though I have been taking pictures and people telling me, ‘Oh, they are lovely, oh, you should do something with it’, including my family, especially my husband, I’ve never done anything because I thought I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t have enough confidence,” she says.

“I saw the competition and thought, maybe this is the time to do something, to change something in my life because photography is my passion.

“And to show other people not to waste my talent.

“Not that I think of myself as a talented person, but I think that whatever we have received, we should share with other people. I thought to myself this is the moment but I never ever expected that I would win.”

Unsurprisingly, Ewa — who works for two local companies — says the win means so much to her, particularly in terms of encouraging her to continue her passion more seriously.

“Nowadays, everyone is a photographer, everyone with a smartphone in their hand is a photographer, so it means even more because I really appreciate that people like my photography and I can convey something through it.

“It prompted me to change something in my life, maybe start a Facebook page because I don’t have a Facebook page for my photography. I’m thinking of maybe opening a photography studio in Newcastle next year.

“As a lot of women, I think we always think very low of ourselves and we don’t fight enough or do enough to do something more than just a day job and family life. When I got this news, I was all over the moon.”

Congratulations to all our photographers…

1 Brian Moore: Strangford Harbour

A photo taken in the pretty village of Strangford on a lovely bright day.

Brian Moore: Strangford Harbour

2 Ross Johnston: The Sheep and the Slemish

A rare and unique moment captured on the way to Slemish Mountain.

Ross Johnston: The Sheep and the Slemish

3 Suzie Kincaid: Full Steam Ahead!

Taken at Whitehead Railway Museum and featuring one of the old steam trains that are maintained here.

Suzie Kincaid: Full Steam Ahead!

4 Mark McKeown: Snow on Cave Hill

Taken at sunrise after a heavy snowfall on Cave Hill.

Mark McKeown: Snow on Cave Hill

5 Dylan McBurney: Among the Giants

The sheer scale of the Giant’s Causeway and reminds us why it is one our most famous attractions.

Dylan McBurney: Among the Giants

6 Tara West: Looking to the Future

An image of Tara’s daughter on a trip to Murlough Bay.

Tara West: Looking to the Future

7 Nick Scott: Out of the Blue

An autumn sunset at St. Anne’s Cathedral.

Nick Scott: Out of the Blue

8 Rad Szopinski: The Mournes in Autumn

Rad’s dog Rolo, looks out over the Mourne Wall and Silent Valley reservoir, near the top of Slieve Binnian.

Rad Szopinski: The Mournes in Autumn

9 Andrew Downie: Celestial Rainbow

Taken at St John’s Point lighthouse in County Down and features the beautiful Milky Way galaxy arching across the sky.

Andrew Downie: Celestial Rainbow

10 Aisleigh Johnston: Give Us A Kiss!

During a walk around Belfast, Aisleigh’s friend stopped to kiss the Big Fish.

Aisleigh Johnston: Give Us A Kiss!

11 Ewa McBride: A Place for Reflection

Taken during an autumnal stroll in Castlewellan Forest Park.

Ewa McBride: A Place for Reflection

12 Michael Costelloe: My World

Michael’s wife, Joanna, and son, Bertie, out for a Sunday picnic in the Sperrins.

Michael Costelloe: My World

13 Kenneth Gray: A Warm Welcome

The wonderfully quaint Clenaghan’s in Soldierstown, Craigavon.

Kenneth Gray: A Warm Welcome

