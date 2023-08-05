Rolling back the years: A look at how NI enjoyed nightlife and hobbies from 1950 to 1980

Aine Toner has been delving into the Belfast Telegraph archives for how we enjoyed nightlife and hobbies in the 1950s to 1980s

The Floral Hall was previously the Ballroom of Romance where couples first met and danced together to showband tunes. Constructed in the 1930s, it was also used as a recreational hall. In the 1960s, roller skating was introduced and in 1967, the original line-up of Pink Floyd performed there. The Small Faces and Gene Vincent also performed there. The hall played a surprising role in Northern Irish politics, acting as a counting centre for a border referendum in 1973. It then fell into disuse. There have been several discussions surrounding the hall’s refurbishment but nothing concrete has been announced.

1. Flower power

Floral Hall, Belfast

2. Let it be

The Beatles rest in Ritz cinema Belfast, November 1963

The Beatles rest in Ritz cinema Belfast after 300 police were used to stop thousands of fans from crushing the supergroup. It’s 1963 and at the height of Beatlemania when they performed that November. It was a meteoric rise to superstar status, all the more considering their debut LP, Please Please Me, had only been released in March of the same year.

3. Thanks a bunch

Billy Connolly, Scottish comedian, at the ABC Cinema, October 1975

Yes, that is comedian Billy Connolly in a pair of banana boots. He’s on stage at the ABC Cinema in October 1975, no doubt responsible for laugh after laugh in the auditorium. In his 2019 book, Tall Tales and Wee Stories, he paid tribute to the ‘brilliant’ limo driver he used in Belfast.

4. Show stopping

The Grand Opera House, Hippodrome and Ritz Cinema, December 1959

The triumvirate of the Grand Opera House, Hippodrome and Ritz Cinema on Belfast’s Great Victoria Street. The picture was taken in December 1959 at a time when evenings out were a very special thing. It’s hard to believe that at this time, the GOH was gearing up to celebrate its 64th birthday, having opened on December 23, 1895, with a production of the pantomime Blue Beard. It was originally named the New Grand Opera House and Cirque, designed it so it could be transformed into a circus within the space of 24 hours. The Theatre changed its name to The Palace of Varieties in 1904 and presented a twice nightly variety programme until 1909, when it was renamed the Grand Opera House.

5. Go your own way

Fleetwood Mac at the Ulster Hall, 1969

May 1969: Fleetwood Mac prepare to perform at the Ulster Hall. At the time, the band included Peter Green, John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Jeremy Spencer and Danny Kirwan. So in demand was the group that it played two sets that May evening, one at 8pm and another at 10.30pm. We’re sure there’ll be some fans who scooped up both sets of tickets.

6. Boxing clever

Hugh Russell fights Davy Larmour at the Ulster Hall, 1982

Throughout the 1940s and 1950s, the Ulster Hall became Northern Ireland’s premier boxing venue. International boxing legends such as World Heavyweight Champion, Sonny Liston, traded blows with our local stars — and for boxing fans, the flame has been relit. In part, this may be due to an October 1982 fight between Davy Larmour and Hugh Russell. The two squared up to each other twice in the space of five months, contests that helped reignite the city’s boxing scene.

7. Dance with me tonight

Dancing at the Floral Hall

Dance lovers give it their all in the Floral Hall. Local dance halls were at the heart of Northern Ireland’s social life. Some had been venues for decades, others were built for purpose.

8. Play it again, Paul

Paul Brady at the Ulster Hall, 1980

Strabane singer Paul Brady performing at the Ulster Hall in February 1980. In his 2022 autobiography Crazy Dreams, he said ‘music was the touchstone that gave me a sense of belonging to the world’. Speaking to Belfast Telegraph last year, he said that in music, he “recognised a sort of a certainty and a core of me, that I felt I understood instinctively, and that gave me a kind of a context in the world in order to make me feel secure and not under threat.”

9. Remember 1971

Ulster '71 girl Sharon Hall (19) tries out one of the machines in the amusements 'Hemispherical' arcade

It was dubbed a rival for the Giant Causeway. Over four months, Ulster 71 provided a massive shop window for Northern Ireland’s trade and industry. A 37-acre site in the Botanic Gardens was the setting, the focal point was a display of the province’s past, present and future. It was the largest exhibition in Britain for 20 years and called the most ambitious ever staged in Ireland until then. In our archive picture, 19-year-old Sharon Hall tries out one of the machine in the amusements Hemispherical arcade.

10. Rock and roll

Rolling Stones fans stay cool and hip as they pose for the camera, 1965

Rolling Stones fans stay cool and hip as they pose for the camera while waiting to get tickets to see their favourite band play the ABC Theatre in August 1965. The previous year they had only managed to play 13 minutes of their gig before it was called off due to overworked fans. The Ulster Hall was so packed, young women had to be passed on stage.

11. Going out out

A beacon of Belfast night-life, dancers arriving at the Plaza, 1965

The Plaza, located on the corner of Montgomery Street and Chichester Street was famous for its afternoon dances — a quickstep and a sandwich if you like — and its revolving stage. Dubbed a beacon of Belfast nightlife, it was in its heyday in the 1960s. This picture was taken in October 1965. During the Second World War, the Plaza was a Red Cross centre for American forces stationed in Belfast.

12. Royal treatment

Royal Hippodrome programme

Our photograph shows a programme from The Royal Hippodrome Theatre constructed beside the Grand Opera House in the first decade of the 20th century. It opened in November 1907 as a variety theatre. Twenty-four years later, it was taken over by Associated British Cinemas and renamed Hippodrome Cinema, later the Royal Hippodrome Cinema and, after renovation, the Odeon Cinema.

13. Lights, camera, action

Northern Ireland team members join commentator Malcolm Kellard at the Come Dancing competition

Northern Ireland team members join commentator Malcolm Kellard in a joke and a smile at the Plaza Ballroom, Belfast in January 1967. They were beaten by the West Midlands in the BBC Come Dancing contest. A little bit of glamour, and plenty of taffeta no doubt. Malcolm was a former presenter of BBC Northern Ireland’s nightly news programme Scene At Six and he fronted the Belfast-hosted heats of the dancing show. His legacy comes as Head of Sport in Northern Ireland and then in BBC Scotland.

14. And all that jazz

December 1974 performance of Cabaret in Lyric Theatre

December 1974: A truly festive atmosphere at the Lyric Players Theatre with every seat taken and the colourful decor of Cabaret extending into the auditorium. It is a sparkling show, the story of English girl Sally Bowles, amusing and amoral, earning a living singing in a night club in Berlin and the earnest young American writer who falls in love with her. Altogether now: ‘Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome…’

15. Rolling on

Teenage Bay City Rollers fans at concert in ABC cinema, 1975

Teenage fans are ecstatic to be at the Bay City Rollers concert at the New Vic cinema in April 1975. In a video at the time, there’s a queue of excited fans sitting in the city centre, many with tartan scarves and clothing, as you’d expect.

16. You’ve got it

Roy Orbinson who will appear at the ABC Cinema in Belfast, signs autographs for British Eagle hostesses Winnie Briggs (right) and Gemma Conway on arrival at Aldergrove Airport, 1965

Global superstar Roy Orbinson who appeared at the ABC Cinema in Belfast in February 1965. He is signing autographs for British Eagle hostesses Winnie Briggs (right) and Gemma Conway on arrival at Aldergrove Airport. He was just one of the big names finding their way to Northern Ireland. with access to television and radio to the music charts in Britain and America, acts began to tour and local promoters built strong relationships with band managers.

17. Remembered fondly

The remains of the fire-damaged Plaza Ballroom, 1980

August 1980: The remains of the fire-damaged Plaza Ballroom. It remained for many, a reminder of the city’s glory days of dancing and nightlife.

18. Fight club

Barry McGuigan puts Paul Huggins under pressure from a determined attack in the Ulster Hall fight, 1982

‘Young’ Barry McGuigan puts Paul ‘Fireball’ Huggins under pressure from a determined attack in the Ulster Hall fight in November 1982. McGuigan was an up and coming boxing sensation in this British featherweight title eliminator. The Clones Cyclone won the fight by technical knockout in the fifth round.

19. Fabulous Fifties

The Portrush Arcadia

In 1953 under the new ownership of Bert Blundell, an entrepreneur from Bournemouth, and proprietor of an amusement arcade on Portrush’s Main Street, the Arcadia was expanded with the addition of a large ballroom. During this decade and the next, the main attraction was Irish showband Dave Glover and His Orchestra. Several pop groups performed there including The Stranglers. They were supported by a group called The Undertones, not sure if you’ve heard of them? The Undertones performed in the Arcadia one week before the release of their single, Teenage Kicks.

20. Rag tag

John Killand, of Strandview Street, takes a critical seat at a "concert" given by Stranmillis students as one of their rag week activities

Passing through Arthur Square, Belfast, young John Killand of Strandview Street, takes a critical seat at a "concert" given by Stranmillis students as one of their rag week activities in March 1968. He’s probably the youngest student of the modern jazz school…

21. It’s not unusual

Screaming teenagers shout to their idol during the Tom Jones concert in the ABC Cinema, Belfast, 1967

You can almost hear the volume leaping off this photo, taken in June 1967 wherein screaming teenagers are shouting to their idol during the Tom Jones concert in the ABC Cinema, Belfast. The Pontypridd singer's first single, It's Not Unusual, had only been released for a few months when he made his debut appearance in Belfast.

22. Hall of silence

Conductor at the Ulster Hall

It wasn’t just pop concerts and boxing matches taking place in the Ulster Hall, conducted concerts have always been a feature.

23. We love you, Mick

Teenagers. Hysterical fans are helped off the stage by St John Ambulance men as the Rolling Stones make their appearance at the Ulster Hall, 1965

Hysterical fans are helped off the stage by St John Ambulance men as the Rolling Stones make their appearance at the Ulster Hall in 1965. The bands may change, but fandom isn’t something that’s disappeared.

24. What floats your note

Derrick and the Sounds

Derrick and the Sounds where in operation for almost a decade, performing from 1965 to 1974. A few incarnations occurred — and name changes — before the band became known as Derrick and the Sounds. As they were still going to school (yes, that’s right), long trips outside of Northern Ireland and Donegal were impossible. The band turned professional in September 1966, releasing its first single, Power of Love in 1968.

25. All kinds of every win

Dana in Derry after Eurovision win

Dana returning to Derry after Ireland’s first Eurovision win in 1970. The song All Kings of Everything took first place with a total of 32 votes, beating second play Knock, Knock Who’s There performed by Mary Hopkin by six votes. Following her victory, she returned to her home city and sang her winning song to a crowd of well wishers.

26. Water everywhere

Ulster Sub Aqua club open night at the Maysfield Leisure Centre, 1980

Maureen Megoran (22) from Carryduff gets instructions from Bill Herron and her friend Muriel Stewart (21), from Belfast, is helped by Richard Grubb with the skin-diving equipment when they attended the Ulster Sub Aqua club open night at the Maysfield Leisure Centre in October 1980.