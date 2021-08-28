| 18.9°C Belfast

Save some seed now to sow a meadow next spring

Diarmuid Gavin

As summer ends, it’s the perfect time to think about collecting seed from your favourite blooms for propagation next year

Over the past few years, many gardeners have realised the ease of growing and the beauty and value that comes from sowing wildflower meadows from seed. What once seemed like a dark art for many is now becoming a new normal. Because some plants are simple to grow this way.

Not only can you sow a meadow, but as the summer draws to a close, it’s the perfect time to think about collecting seed from those beautiful flowers which have given such joy, or from other favourite plants.

Saving seed saves money while also being extremely satisfying and a quick way to propagate a large amount of plants when needed.

