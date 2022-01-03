Sneak peek: The winners of the Belfast Telegraph 2022 calendar competition
From country idylls to city centre life, from our local wildlife to local talent, the newspaper was inundated with entries hoping to feature in this year’s calendar.
Editor-In-Chief Eoin Brannigan and award-winning photographer and the paper’s Visuals Editor Kevin Scott were looking for photographs that tell Northern Ireland’s stories.
Ahead of the calendar publication this Saturday, January 8, we’re highlighting the winners and their impressive skills, each providing a snapshot on life as we know it.
The Last Breath by John Healy
The last breath of sun through the ‘Red Arch’ on the coast near Cushendall
Horsing About by Niall McCaughhan
Shetland ponies in Glenshesk, Co Antrim, with Knocklayde in the background
Morning Fire by Shaun Flanigan
Taken on a very cold morning at St John's Point lighthouse at Killough, Downpatrick
Standing Tall by Lauren Guyer
A young Irish dancer at Belfast's Albert Clock
Ballycopeland No-Windmall by Chris Jordan
A picture of the iconic windmill in Millisle on a still day
Evening Light by Noreen Mack
A view of Mussenden Temple from the shore
Jamming In The Kitchen by Diana Nersesian
Music is a great form of escapism which brings people together
Girl Dreaming By The Sea by Adrianna Koper
A moment captured at Murlough Bay, Ballycastle
Spinning Silage by Jill Campbell
Finn from Ballybogey spins out the grass to help it dry, after the last cut of the silage
Belfast Yeeooo by Jonathan Hanna
High Street in Belfast at night
In Tune with Nature by Angela Cunning
A sunkissed image taken at the Giant's Causeway, featuring a young violinist in costume
Frozen in Time by Gerald McGivern
Spelga Dam in the Mourne Mountains, frozen over in January 2021
The Last Train by Mary Rostock
Exploring what was once a noisy railway, now fallen silent
Dancing on the Lough by Jim Clarke
A white egret on the water’s edge of Strangford Lough
Make sure to pick up your FREE 2022 calendar in this Saturday’s Belfast Telegraph.