Sneak peek: The winners of the Belfast Telegraph 2022 calendar competition

From country idylls to city centre life, from our local wildlife to local talent, the newspaper was inundated with entries hoping to feature in this year’s calendar.

Editor-In-Chief Eoin Brannigan and award-winning photographer and the paper’s Visuals Editor Kevin Scott were looking for photographs that tell Northern Ireland’s stories.

Ahead of the calendar publication this Saturday, January 8, we’re highlighting the winners and their impressive skills, each providing a snapshot on life as we know it.

The Last Breath by John Healy

The last breath of sun through the ‘Red Arch’ on the coast near Cushendall

Horsing About by Niall McCaughhan

Shetland ponies in Glenshesk, Co Antrim, with Knocklayde in the background

Morning Fire by Shaun Flanigan

Taken on a very cold morning at St John's Point lighthouse at Killough, Downpatrick

Standing Tall by Lauren Guyer

A young Irish dancer at Belfast's Albert Clock

Ballycopeland No-Windmall by Chris Jordan

A picture of the iconic windmill in Millisle on a still day

Evening Light by Noreen Mack

A view of Mussenden Temple from the shore

Jamming In The Kitchen by Diana Nersesian

Music is a great form of escapism which brings people together

Girl Dreaming By The Sea by Adrianna Koper

A moment captured at Murlough Bay, Ballycastle

Spinning Silage by Jill Campbell

Finn from Ballybogey spins out the grass to help it dry, after the last cut of the silage

Belfast Yeeooo by Jonathan Hanna

High Street in Belfast at night

In Tune with Nature by Angela Cunning

A sunkissed image taken at the Giant's Causeway, featuring a young violinist in costume

Frozen in Time by Gerald McGivern

Spelga Dam in the Mourne Mountains, frozen over in January 2021

The Last Train by Mary Rostock

Exploring what was once a noisy railway, now fallen silent

Dancing on the Lough by Jim Clarke

A white egret on the water’s edge of Strangford Lough

