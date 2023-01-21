Staycations: Where to catch a break in Ireland this year

If holidaying around Ireland is on your 2023 to-do list, here are 43 accommodation deals whether you’re opting for hotels, cottages or yurts and geodomes...

Rock the Lough

Lough Eske Castle’s Celebrate at the Castle package allows you to treat yourself in five-star surroundings. Conjure images of roaring fires, board games and books and you’re on the right track. The package is available for one, two or three nights. The one-night stay includes a chocolate treat in your room, a three-course dinner and glass of prosecco, bed and breakfast plus use of the swimming pool and fitness suite. Available until March 31, 2023, subject to availability, from £252/€285 per room. lougheskecastlehotel.com

Garden go-getters

The Travel Department offers a trio of garden holidays for those who love to be outdoors. Take your pick from tours of the Midlands, Wicklow and Kerry and discover a variety of private and public gardens, thanks to the qualified and experienced gardener accompanying you throughout the tour. The three- and four-night breaks will showcase some of the most beautiful green spaces throughout Ireland, including Powerscourt House and Mount Usher, Tullynally Castle and Gardens and Muckross House and Gardens. From £579 per person, with an additional £25 off if booked before February 3, 2023, and using code BT25. bt.traveldepartment.co.uk

The Little Green Beach Hut

Enjoy the lovely waterside setting of Killinchy, Co Down, by staying in The Little Green Beach Hut. The accommodation (one double bed, one set of bunk beds) has a rustic charm and offers direct access to the water and spectacular views. It’s situated very close to Strangford Lough Activity Centre and Daft Eddy’s restaurant. Priced £120 per night, it is bookable via Airbnb. While there, water lovers can make use of the deals available on kayaking and paddle boarding at Strangford Lough Activity Centre, as well as a reduced rate on efoiling. strangfordloughactivitycentre.com

Get lost

The aptly named Lost Cottage was once a winter refuge to a herd of mountain goats but now invites guests to stay in one of the most unique self-catering cottages in Co Kerry. The simple interior is charming and offers stylishly understated but chic shelter from the wonders of the Irish weather. A location in which to bring lots of books, board games and tasty food. Sleeps up to four guests. From £1,250 per short break and £1,695 per week. uniquehomestays.com

Lakes, hikes and stalagmites

For those seeking the perfect geo-getaway, the luxury Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen is offering a two-night stay (including an indulgent breakfast and use of the infinity pool at The Thai Spa) with a complimentary 60-minute guided tour of one of Europe’s finest show caves, the Marble Arch Caves. Take a walk on the wild side down under as you discover the secrets of this stunning show cave, which is one of Ireland’s top visitor attractions. Just a stone’s throw along wild Irish countryside is the entrance to the nearby ‘Stairway to Heaven’, which is a bucket-list walk of giant proportions. With prices starting from just £155 per person sharing, early booking is advised. This offer is based on midweek stays, is subject to availability and valid up to June 29, 2023. lougherneresort.com

Stay, dine and taste

Situated on the shores of Strangford Lough, four-star The Cuan is the perfect setting for a weekend getaway. Enjoy its stay, dine and taste package from £86 bed and breakfast per person (based on two people sharing). The offer also includes a tour of Echlinville Distillery. Whether you are an intrepid whiskey or gin enthusiast, experience a behind-the-scenes fully guided tour of the making of Echlinville whiskey and gin. Offer valid until 2024. Subject to availability. thecuan.com

Go, go, geo

The Alderman Geodome in Goleen Harbour, Cork, has panoramic views out to Cape Clear, the iconic Fastnet Rock Lighthouse and the Alderman Rock at the entrance to Crookhaven. With zero carbon hot water from the district heating system, the geodome sleeps four and offers a skylight to view the stars. It’s sat on a deck and has a stove and thermal liner to ensure you’ll be cosy on colder days. It’s a short walk to the communal amphitheatre fire area, hot tub and the private swimming spot, Castle Strand. From £125/€140 per night. glampsites.com

I’ll be there for you

Killashee Hotel’s Forever Friends Girls’ Getaways is a great way to spend time together around Mother’s Day, or at any point. Stay in a luxurious triple or quad room, enjoy a 50-minute spa treatment in The Spa from a choice of three. Later, enjoy a cocktail in the Larkspur Lounge before a three-course meal in The Pippin Tree restaurant, followed by breakfast the following morning. You’ll also receive a 10% discount for Kildare Village and 20% for Newbridge Silverware. Prices from £510/€575 for three people’s total stay. killasheehotel.com

Killashee Hotel, Co Kildare

Get walking

Discover the rugged mountainscapes and coastlines of one of the most stunningly beautiful counties in Ireland on this memorable walking holiday in Donegal from the Travel Department. Based in Donegal Town, the four-night trip will see you enjoy hiking through the Glencolmcille district, trekking up Mount Errigal and taking an old pilgrim route to Slieve League. The average walking distance on moderate walks is between five and 14km per day, with a maximum daily walking duration of up to 5.5 hours. From £629 per person. If booked before February 3, 2023, benefit from an additional £25 off with the code BT25. bt.traveldepartment.co.uk

All-day hibernation

It’s still dark in the mornings and evenings, it’s still cold and it’s still very firmly winter… so make the most of a 24-hour hibernation at The Shelbourne. The iconic Dublin hotel is in the heart of the city centre, close to attractions, shops and cultural activities. But if you’re staying inside, the package includes a Renewal Resolution treatment in The Spa, three-course dinner in The Saddle Room, valet parking, breakfast and late checkout. From £752/€849 per person sharing. Offer available until February 28, 2023. theshelbourne.com

Spirited overnighter

Ditch the detox and relax into 2023 with Ginuary this January at the Ice House Hotel. Forgo the diet and check in for a spirited overnight stay in north Mayo. Enjoy a gin cocktail with local Kookie Gin from Alan Clarke while you sit back and take in the meandering Moy River from your floor-to-ceiling window. During your stay, enjoy full access to the award-winning Chill Spa’s thermal suite, where you can relax in the Aromatherapy Room, refresh in the Experience Showers and drift away in the Snooze Room. Also included is dinner at restaurant 54° 9°, with a menu that focuses on the finest and freshest produce that Ireland has to offer. From £186/€210 per person, including overnight stay, a gin cocktail on arrival and dinner in 54° 9° based on two sharing. icehousehotel.ie

And relax

Enjoy a two-night stay at The Ocean Sands Hotel in Enniscrone, Co Sligo. The break includes a four-hour Ocean Spa visit while indulging in 90 minutes of treatments (heavenly). A three-course dinner on one evening and full Irish breakfast on both mornings are included. Prices from £477/€538 for Friday-Saturday nights, though this is also available midweek. theoceansandshotel.ie

Slice of life

The Croke Park Hotel is offering a special experience for visitors: The Slice of the City: 15 Minute Dublin will give guests the chance to enjoy all the city has to offer and to explore cultural gems including the Botanic Gardens and the historic 14 Henrietta Street. The two-night package includes breakfast, lunch on one afternoon with a drink of choice, two guided tours and a chance to unwind and relax. From £186/€209 per night for two guests sharing. doylecollection.com/crokepark

Shop in the city

The Westin Dublin has a delightful overnight break, perfect for an extra special occasion. Sink into one of its Heavenly Beds, enjoy a Heavenly Shower and look at the bustling Dublin city centre. If you stroll to Brown Thomas, you’ll be greeted with a Dublin-made Rathbornes travel candle (yours to take home), as well as a glass of bubbles or tea and coffee. Should you wish, you have access to the store’s personal shopper service, safe in the knowledge that any purchases will be delivered to your hotel room. After a restful night, tuck into a traditional breakfast before departure. From £390/€450 per night. thewestinhoteldublin.com

Friends forever

Grab your pals for a night away in Co Kildare at the newly refurbished Lawlor’s of Naas. The one-night package includes breakfast, afternoon tea with prosecco in The Lobby (must be prebooked), additional savings in Kildare Village and partner boutiques in Naas town, plus complimentary bedroom upgrade, subject to availability when booking. From £175. lawlors.ie

Stay and save

Enjoy the ‘Stay longer and Save’ offer from the four-star Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry. Book a two-night stay and save 20%. The package includes two nights of luxury hotel accommodation with traditional breakfast each morning; a seven-course ‘Taste of the Estate’ dinner in the hotel’s two AA rosette award-winning restaurant; and use of the spa’s thermal facilities during your stay. The total price for two people sharing is from £420. Offer valid until June 30, 2023, subject to availability. killeavycastle.com

Rabbit, rabbit

Situated just 20 minutes from Belfast, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat is idyllically located in the heart of the Co Antrim. Its Burrow Down package (from £200 based on two people sharing) allows you to relax with a cocktail, detoxing mind and body with a private duo clay ritual experience. The Full Works (from £425 based on two people sharing) will see you heading to the spa and its Roman Baths, then enjoying a cocktail on Ireland’s only man-made heated beach. A three-course meal and cocktail follows, before retiring to your room. rabbithotel.com

The Rabbit Hotel, Co Antrim

Pond life

Stay in the Pod on the Pond at Ballycastle, from £115/€130 per night. The pod has a double bed and a social area, with parking on site. It’s a cosy little cabin perfect for travelling couples, with plenty of outdoor living space options. Every guest gets a complimentary voucher to nearby coffee shop Bothy Coffee, located about two miles from the pod. It’s surrounded by luscious farmland, with views across to Ballycastle, close to beautiful coastal walks. glampsites.com

Go sightseeing

The Bishop’s Gate Hotel (right) has a fantastic Stay, Dine and Explore Derry offer from £245 per night. The package includes two nights’ accommodation in a deluxe room, plus breakfast, a three-course meal on one evening and a two-day Visit Derry sightseeing pass, which includes entry into 10 of the city’s attractions. This is your chance to get a picture in front of the Derry Girls mural. bishopsgatehotelderry.com

Perfect peace

If self-care is your 2023 buzzword, you might love Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel’s Escape to Tranquillity package. The family owned and run 18th-century hotel is located in Killiney, Co Dublin, and overlooks Dublin Bay. With two bars, two award-winning restaurants, a fitness centre and a 20m swimming pool, expect to step into the building and feel your shoulders drop. The package includes dinner on one evening and bottle of wine and chocolates in your room on arrival. From £185/€209 per person sharing. fitzpatrickcastle.com

Check in, float out

Feel re-energised, rested and calm as you unwind in The Heritage’s award-winning spa. The Co Laois hotel will then be home to you as you sample a three-course dinner at Blake’s followed by a great night’s sleep. Set in Killenard, it’s an ideal spot to cosy up by the fire, switch off from other concerns or tantalise your taste buds with great food. The Check In, Float Out stay includes a one-hour spa thermal experience plus a choice of 60-minute ESPA treatments. From £159/€179 per person sharing. theheritage.com

Local icon

The Harrison Chambers of Distinction offers rooms named after an author or artist with a Belfast or Northern Irish connection. The latest addition is dedicated to poet John Hewitt, who once lived in the building in which the hotel was created. The bay-windowed room has references to the poet throughout, including art by John Luke and Anto Brennan. Experience the new John Hewitt room from £150. chambersofdistinction.com

What a view

Waking up to a sea view is pretty special — and that’s what you’ll get when staying in The Norman View Campervan Park on the Co Wexford coastline. Close to the village of Fethard-on-Sea, there’s plenty of walks along local beaches, visits to Hook Lighthouse and activities including canoeing, kayaking and fishing. It’s only about a 40-minute drive to Wexford and Waterford. From £14.95 per night. pitchup.com

Slow down

Head to the quaint village of Kilmessan in the Boyne Valley for a stay at the family-run Station House Hotel (above), which sits on 12 acres. Take a moment, breathe in and allow yourself to unwind. The ‘Slow-cooked’ package includes one night bed and breakfast, tea and scones on arrival, a welcome drink before a three-course dinner and late checkout. From £248/€280 per person sharing. stationhousehotel.ie

Station House Hotel

Berry, berry good

The Johnstown Estate’s Sparkle at The Mulberry package accommodates up to six people in the hotel’s Mulberry suite. The package includes canapés and champagne on arrival, plus two 30-minute spa treatments per person, as well as an additional 90 minutes in the estate’s thermal spa suite. Following this, have a cocktail in The Spa Café, then get ready for a four-course dinner at Fire & Salt restaurant, a blissful sleep, breakfast and late checkout. The Mulberry suite is home to two interconnecting bedrooms featuring amenities such as Dyson hairdryers and walk-in rainforest showers. From £1,460/€1,650 per night on Fridays and £1,725/€1,950 on Saturdays. thejohnstownestate.com

Springtime in Connemara

Enjoy an unspoilt landscape at Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate along the shores of Lough Corrib. Galway city is only minutes away, but the wilderness and wonder of Connemara is right on your doorstep. The Spring Orient Express package includes a one-night stay for two, breakfast, cocktail on arrival, a four-course meal aboard the Pullman Restaurant and access to the Abbey Movie Theatre. From £442/€499 per person sharing. glenloabbeyhotel.ie

Glenlo Abbey

Rural retreat

Located in Crawfordsburn, The Old Inn is perfect for a rural retreat. With a history dating back to 1614, hosting CS Lewis on his honeymoon in 1958, the hotel is bursting with character, with charming interiors to match. Its Winter Warmer package (from £225 based on two people sharing) includes great dining plus access to the all-new Treetop Spa. Looking for even more nature? Head to The Conservatory to snuggle up by the wood-burning stove. After dinner in the Old Inn Restaurant, with the best in seasonal produce, indulge in a nightcap as the entertainment in the 1614 Bar will lift your spirits before bed. theoldinn.com

Mountain high

Offering unrivalled views of Cork, The Montenotte Hotel is the epitome of new-meets-old design detail, embracing its heritage and architecture with contemporary additions. A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, it’s home to 107 luxury rooms, all complete with coffee machines, modern technology and indulgent amenities. From £215/€245 per night including breakfast, free parking and access to the Cameo Cinema (over-18s only) and The Motion Health Club. themontenottehotel.com

The Montenotte Hotel, Cork

Time to regenerate

Located in Smithfield, Generator Dublin features open social spaces and is just a short walk from Temple Bar. The company is Europe’s fastest-growing boutique accommodation brand and all properties include a range of room types, from shared to private bedrooms. There are also chill-out areas, cafés, bars and spaces available for private hire. Beds start at £24.35; rooms from £120.50. staygenerator.com

Get your culture on

Head to Monaghan for a range of visitor experiences, including the Carrickmacross Lace Gallery, Rossmore Forest Park, Monastic Clones, Rally School Ireland and Glaslough, which has won numerous awards for its floral displays. Looking for somewhere to stay? The Four Seasons hotel in Monaghan town offers bed and breakfast from £84/€95 per room per night. The Shirley Arms Hotel in Carrickmacross has double or twin rooms from £122/€138 per night, including breakfast. monaghantourism.com

Cottage-core

Escape to Kenmare for Sienna, a luxury self-catering cottage in Co Kerry’s ‘little nest’. If you’re picturing desert island beaches, crashing waves and starry skies, you’re on the right track. See the mountain peaks above… ah, what’s not to love? Sleeps up to four guests. From £1,250 per short break and £1,695 per week. uniquehomestays.com

Hut, hut, hut

Escape from it all to Co Antrim for an overnight break in one of the Shepherd’s Huts in Galgorm. With everything you need for a break away, including access to the Thermal Spa Village, allow yourself to become fully restored. Guests will be treated to a private spa treatment, a three-course meal in your choice of three restaurants and breakfast the following morning. From £350 for two. There’s also a Cottage Luxury Experience (from £220 for two) and an Indulgent Escape (from £350 for two). galgorm.com

Yurt track

Really get away from it all with Portsalon Luxury Camping in Donegal. The adult-only site offers views across Ballymastocker Bay. All yurts have a luxurious king bed with hotel-quality crisp linen. Relax in front of the roaring wood-burning stove. Wake up to the sounds of birdsong and the Atlantic Ocean in the distance. Sounds lovely, doesn’t it? Ballymastocker beach is just a mile away and the sea is safe for swimming, surfing and kayaking. Fanad Lighthouse isn’t far away either, so make sure you take a tour to the top. From £90/€102 per night. glampsites.com

Portsalon Luxury Camping in Donegal

Winter, what?

The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast has a range of packages available, including Awaken Your Winter, Fitz Must Be Love and Girlie Getaway. What’s more, dog lovers are welcome to bring their four-legged best mates too. The Awaken Your Winter package (for stays until March 31, 2023)includes overnight accommodation, a two-course evening meal and breakfast the following morning. From £220 midweek and £275 at the weekend. Rates are per room per night and based on two people sharing. fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com

Balanced break

Rejuvenate your mind, body and soul with a wellness break at The Kingsley. Check in for an overnight escape and visit the heavenly spa. Rebalance the body and mind with the very special Path To Balance treatment, which combines a massage of the face, scalp, hands, lower arms and feet. Enjoy dinner at The Springboard restaurant before hitting the land of nod. From £370/€419 based on two people sharing. thekingsley.ie

The Kingsley Hotel

See the sites

If heights don’t scare you, we recommend a visit to The Observatory, Grand Central Hotel’s 23rd-floor’s rooftop bar. Offering panoramic views of Belfast and beyond, whether you’re enjoying afternoon tea or something a bit stronger, this is the place for you. The hotel now features more than 300 luxury bedrooms. Suites start from £650 per night and a double room from £300 per night, including breakfast. hastingshotels.com/grand-central

The Observatory, Grand Central Hotel

In the country

The Mustard Seed converted into a country house in 1995, offering 16 en suite guest rooms and dining restaurant. Admire the eclectic collection of art on display, acquired over the years, as well as the gardens, which are used to grow a selection of vegetables, herbs and flowers. An overnight stay with breakfast and classic dinner costs from £119/€135 per person sharing. mustardseed.ie

City dweller

The Morrison Dublin, Curio Collection by Hilton is offering a wonderful deal at £146 per night with savings up to 20% for a King Superior Room. This is part of Hilton’s winter sale for those booking by January 31, 2023, meaning you could save to a fifth off a weekend hotel stay. Based in Dublin city centre, The Morrison is close to a number of tourist attractions, shops and eateries. hilton.com

Busman’s holiday

Looking for a space to accommodate a lot of people? Follow @sleeps12or18 on Instagram, based in Co Tyrone. The unique Airbnb property, with its own double-decker bus, has five bedrooms, 12 beds and four bathrooms. Six can sleep in the double-decker, while there’s an impressive entertaining space with cinema projector. Each of the bunks come with individual lighting and USB charging points. airbnb.com/h/sleeps18

Get away from it all

Silverhill House in Miltown Malbay, nestled in the Co Clare countryside, is a six-minute drive to the sea. The stylish, fully renovated 1880 cottage contains a master room, large attic double and single in the mezzanine. With underfloor heating, the house is cosy and feels very spacious. There is also a vegetable garden and fruit bushes that guests can use when in season. airbnb.ie

Enjoy the view

The Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle has a January sale offering 10% discount. Take in the fabulous views from it restaurant as you enjoy a three-course set dinner, followed by an evening in luxurious accommodation with a fully cooked and continental breakfast the next morning. Sounds lovely. thesalthousehotel.com

Wellness at your own pace

Fota Island Resort is the perfect setting in which to take a deep breath, switch off and be well minded. Start your stay in the hydrotherapy pool and acacia thermal suite, before a three-course dinner in the Amber Lounge. You’ll be set the following morning for a fitness class. The package includes an Indian head massage for two and breakfast. From £470/€529 based on two people sharing. Only available on Fridays. fotaisland.ie

Beach, please

Set along the Antrim coast is scenic Ballygally Beach — and 500m from there is Ballygally Castle, one of the largest hotels on the Causeway Coastal Route. Ballygally is a haven for the whole family. Offering six large family rooms, there is enough room for everyone, including the hotel’s very own friendly ghost, Lady Isabella Shaw. Foodie families are encouraged to take a picnic into the Glen or enjoy one of the many afternoon tea options on offer. An overnight stay and breakfast is £160 per room. hastingshotels.com/ballygally-castle