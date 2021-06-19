Take five with Odhran Murphy: singer-songwriter tells us some of his favourite things

At the moment my favourite song would definitely be ‘You and I’ by Picture This. I personally love the acoustic guitar driven tempo as it has got that feel good vibe to it. As the song progresses we get insight into that full band sound which is always very catchy. The overall production of the song between both Ryan Hennessy’s vocals and Jimmy Rainsford’s accompaniment is truly inspiring particularly for me as an upcoming artist.

Favourite food

My favourite dish is definitely a basic… chicken curry from my local Chinese. I am a horrible cook myself, thankfully my girlfriend Laura makes a cracking dinner. So I tend to leave it to her.

I would like to think that my singing makes up for it.

Favourite place

Killarney in Co Kerry would definitely be up there with one of my favourite places. It reminds me of all my amazing childhood memories on holidays each year with my family. The Gleneagle INEC has always been a dream of mine to play in, especially after seeing Picture This perform there in 2017.

Favourite film

My favourite film is August Rush. I found great inspiration in this movie and its storyline. I suppose it portrays the message that music is with us no matter where we go. Bringing two souls together through their love of music. After watching this movie, I automatically wanted to learn the guitar after seeing the positive impact this had on August, the main character.

Latest project

I am currently preparing for my first headline show in Crumlin Road Gaol Belfast on the 25th and 26th of this month, which I am so excited about! As a musician, I’ve always dreamed of having my own show so having this opportunity means the world and more to me.

Odhrán Murphy’s June gigs at Crumlin Road Gaol are sold out, but he will be returning to Crumlin Road Gaol on 1 and 2 October and limited tickets still available. Check out www.ticketsource.co.uk