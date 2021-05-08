Ten days out in Ireland's past: Ways to walk in our ancestor's footsteps

It hasn't been a year to remember, but when everything opens up, it will be a change to plunge into the past at Ireland's many historical attractions. Linda Stewart looks at 10 ways to walk in our ancestors' footsteps

Living Past Experience

Discover Ireland's Celtic roots at the Living Past Experience in Craggaunowen, exploring the homesteads, people, animals and artefacts of more than 1,000 years ago that have shaped how we live today. The park was created by John Hunt, one of the best medievalists in Europe, who bought the land after excavating Lough Gur and built an open air museum with a reconstructed crannog and ring fort, before donating the site to the Irish People. School workshops include hands-on experience of the wattle and daub building methods, warrior face paint and tribal drumming.

Visit www.craggaunowen.ie

Ulster Folk Museum

Wander through the rolling countryside and bustling town at Ulster Folk Museum, a landscape of period buildings painstakingly reconstructed at Cultra and populated with costumed guides who demonstrate traditional crafts. You can have a recipe for wheat bread printed for you at W & G Baird's print shop with its three ornate presses, watch the blacksmith forging ornate pokers in the smithy and befriend the chickens at Coshkib Hill Farm. Don't leave without visiting the old fashioned sweet shop in the village of Ballycultra - or you'll never hear the end of it. Visit nmni.com

Sean's Bar

Newgrange, or Bró na Boinne

Holding the record for the oldest pub in Ireland, Sean's Bar in Athlone officially dates back to 900AD - and the Guinness Book of Records concurs. The inn is said to have been founded by Luain Mac Luighdeach at the site of a ford across the Shannon known as the Ford of Great Antiquity. Renovations in 1970 revealed that the walls of the bar were built from wattle and wicker dating back to the ninth century and old coins minted by landlords for barter with their customers were also found. These days, the bar oozes atmosphere with its open fireplaces, sawdust-covered floors and traditional music. Visit seansbar.ie

Killarney National Park

Sick of viewing the landscape from a stuffy car? If you're visiting the spectacular Killarney National Park, taking a trip in a jaunting car is an absolute must, and a memory you will treasure. Killarney Jaunting Cars Ltd has been running for over 220 years and has welcomed the likes of Quiet Man screen legend Maureen O'Hara on its tours. Discover the tales of 15th century Ireland with a traditional jarvey guide, taking in views of the MacGillycuddy Reeks, Ireland's last herd of native red deer and stopping off for a stroll at 15th century Ross Castle.

Visit killarneyjauntingcars.com

Ulster American Folk Park

Walk in the footsteps of the migrants who set sail for the New World in the 18th and 19th centuries at the Ulster American Folk Park close to Omagh. You can explore the pathways of rural Ulster, visiting welcoming farmhouses and bustling streets, before boarding the Brig Union ship and emerging in the New World to discover life on the American Frontier. Visitor guides reveal a range of traditional skills including smithing, wool spinning, turf cutting, and patchwork quilting and you may even get to sample a bite of fresh baked soda bread or witness a rural wedding.

Titanic Belfast

Visit nmni.com

Titanic Belfast

Titanic Belfast will take you back to the heady days of the early 20th century, with a self-guided tour over nine galleries exploring the sights, sounds, smell and stories of RMS Titanic and of the city and people who built the tragic liner. The Shipyard Ride is a particular highlight with its passenger cars rising and falling as if plunging through the bowels of the vast hull. You can also book to dine in style, taking afternoon tea by the Grand Staircase with live jazz. While you're in the area, visit the last remaining White Star Line vessel, the restored SS Nomadic, in nearby Hamilton Dry Dock to explore the captain's quarters. Visit titanicbelfast.com and nomadicbelfast.com

Irish National Heritage Park

Can't choose one historical era? The Irish National Heritage Park has them all - it's an open air museum where 9,000 years of Irish history come alive. Stroll from prehistoric Ireland to Early Christian Ireland and the Age of Invasion through 40 acres of woodland to discover how the earliest settlers lived, worked and fought. Forage like prehistoric farmers, complete the Trials of Tuan or stay overnight in a 500AD ringfort.

Visit irishheritage.ie

Carrickfergus Castle

Step through the portcullis into Carrickfergus Castle, to discover one of the UK's best preserved medieval castles. Besieged in turn by the Scots, Irish, English and French, the castle played an important military role until 1928. Discover the banqueting chamber and outsize chess game in the keep, giggle at the model of King John, and watch for the false step in the spiral staircase. In July, the castle often plays host to a re-enactment of the Schomberg Siege and the landing of King William III, with the chance to explore the living history encampment and meet some of the characters from the Williamite and Jacobite armies who clashed there in 1689.

Visit shapedbyseaandstone.com/attraction/carrickfergus-castle

Dunbrody Famine Ship

Visit Dunbrody Famine Ship in New Ross, Co Wexford, for a fascinating insight into one of Ireland's greatest tragedies. An authentic reproduction of an 1840s famine ship, it incorporates a guided tour, costumed performers and exhibitions to uncover the fortitude with which ordinary people faced up to the hardship of a famine which claimed the lives of one million in seven years and forced 1.5 million to emigrate. Eavesdrop on the conversations of fellow emigrants as you wait on the quay before boarding the Dunbrody to discover the trails of life on a notorious Coffin Ship where passengers were packed cheek by jowl below decks, many losing their lives to cholera and typhus.

Visit dunbrody.com

King of the Vikings

Get your pillage on - if you've always been intrigued by Vikings (and who hasn't?), take yourself to King of the Vikings, an immersive virtual reality experience set inside a recreated Viking house in the ruins of a 13th century friary in the heart of Waterford's historical quarter. Donning 'magical masks', aka virtual reality viewers, visitors journey back to Viking times. Although the invaders had been driven from Ireland in 902, Regnall, grandson of Ivar, brought a fleet up the River Suir in 917 and built a fort, and by the time he died, he was king of Waterford, then known as Vadrafjor. This immersive attraction blends cutting edge technology with ancient Viking house building techniques. Visit kingofthevikings.com

Bunratty Folk Park

Discover village life in 19th century Ireland with a visit to Bunratty Folk Park, with its colourful village street populated by school teachers, policeman and village doctor. Rural farmhouses, village shops and streets have been recreated as they would have been at the time according to their social standing, from one-roomed dwellings to the Georgian residence of Bunratty House. Meet the rare breeds and the Irish wolfhounds, Saoirse and Meabh, and take a whimsical detour to the interactive Fairy trail.

Visit bunratty castle.ie

Newgrange

Get your Indiana Jones on as you edge your way through the stone passageway that leads into the ancient chamber at the heart of Newgrange, or Bru na Boinne, a Stone Age monument in the Boyne Valley constructed about 5,200 years ago and predating Stonehenge and the Great Pyramid of Giza. This ancient temple was built by Stone Age farmers and is surrounded with large stones covered in megalithic carvings. It's best know for the way it was designed so that the passage and chamber are illuminated by the winter solstice sun pouring through the roof box above the passage entrance in December each year, and many still gather outside to wait for the dawn as the people did 5,000 years ago.

Visit via the Bru na Boinne Visitors Centre at newgrange.com

