The farmer’s market: where to get the best produce in Northern Ireland

A briny, freshly shucked oyster as a kick-start to a late Saturday morning sojourn around a local farmers’ market is one way to begin the weekend. But it was the hit of the financial crash, a deluge of vacant businesses and a desire to improve a somewhat desolate air to a busy residential section of south Belfast that led to Joanne McErlain establishing the Inns Cross Market.

Sitting beneath an old filling station forecourt canopy, the Inns Cross Market, which turns seven this month, services the Four Winds and Newtownbreda areas in particular, as well as picking up the Ormeau and wider Saintfield Road areas.

It’s now one of the leading farmers’ markets here, and is proving, like others across Northern Ireland, that there remains a demand for top end local produce, and a community spirit, especially during some of the toughest months that we’ve endured recently.

“The draw of a Saturday morning ritual, even once a month, of a coffee, breakfast bap and a stroll around the market to pick up some fresh food and artisan products makes for a very nice way to spent a little time,” Joanne says.

“Inns Cross Market started seven years ago in 2014 with 12 stalls. The market was created and developed as part of a strategy to invigorate life back into the Inns Cross part of Newtownbreda which used to be the village hub with the local baker, butcher, greengrocer and newsagent the natural fabric of the community.”

Now, it plays host to everything from a fresh fish and seafood stall, greengrocer, wood-fired pizza, cheese and granola, to biltong, buns, and buffalo meat.

Some of those calling the market home, on the first Saturday of each month, include Ke Nako Biltong — producing traditional South African dried beef, or biltong — Streetza, a superb wood-fired pizza truck, and Buchanan’s, providing a litany of red meat along with the breakfast baps which help fuel guests who travel as much as an hour to pay a visit .The financial crisis of 2008 resulted in many of the businesses closing and at the time of Inns Cross Market starting up in there were seven vacant premises which gave a desolate air to the that part of the street,” Joanne says. “We wanted to give local residents a reason to come to Inns Cross.

“The retail mix at Inns Cross changed and those businesses which are critical to a vibrant village life such as the aforementioned baker, butcher, greengrocer and newsagent closed.”

Of course, elsewhere in the city, the weekend crowds have gravitated towards St George’s Market as a bastion of food and local produce for decades. But the expansion of new markets continues. Now, the historic Elmfield Estate on the outskirts of Gilford in Co Down is playing host to a new whole foods and wellbeing market, set in its newly renovated courtyards.

But amid the pandemic and embracing digital, Joanne says NeighbourFood Belfast has also just been launched. It’s an online farmers’ market which allows people to shop online, but collect their orders from Portview Trade Centre in east Belfast.

There are a host of other markets worth checking out, depending on where you call home. Take a look online for more details or any updates.