The joy of glamping: 10 best places to enjoy the outdoors in comfort

Located outside the small town of Markethill, Tepee Valley has exceptional views over farming countryside, down to the Cusher River and across to Slieve Gullion in the distance. But the quirky accommodation is just as big a selling point as the beautiful countryside surroundings.

Here you will experience peace and quiet within a choice of either a traditional Native American Tepee, two yurts, a log cabin, a dome, a perfectly furnished gypsy caravan called the Rosie Lee, plus a shepherd's hut and Abram's House - modelled and named after a real-life 1890s dwelling, located in the area.

All accommodation includes electricity and heating and some offer outdoor fire pits and seating. Nearby activities include: horse riding, cycling, go-karting, archery, abseiling, mountain biking and golfing. Gosford Forest Park and the city of Armagh are also close by.

www.tepeevalleycampsite.co.uk

Causeway Country Pods, Bushmills, Co Antrim

These miniature log cabins shaped like tents offer a beautifully simple base from which to explore everything the north Antrim coastal area has to offer.

Floor-to-ceiling double glazed windows let the outside in and allow you to wake up admiring views across lush green farmland.

These cosy pods offer real warmth and comfort all year round and visitors have the added extra of a hot tub to chill and relax in.

The timber walls are insulated and there's a panel heater inside.

Equipped with everything you need for a relaxing staycation, each pod sleeps two adults, has an ensuite shower room with toiletries provided, heating and lighting, kitchenette, fridge (drinks cooler), microwave, kettle, toaster, private hot-tub, linen and towels provided, hair dryer, under-bed storage box and private parking.

Pods are mainly self-catering, however breakfast packs and BBQ meat packs can be ordered.

There is a fire pit/BBQ, electricity plugs points and outdoor seating for each pod.

www.causewaycountrypods.com

Gorse Hill Farm, Bryansford, Co Down

Gorse Hill Farm is set close to the pretty Shimna River among fabulous rolling hills and shielded by mountains including Slieve Donard. It's also only a short drive to Murlough Beach and the resort of Newcastle.

The well-equipped pods offer tempting views over the valley and nearby mountains, and each feature electric, heating, lighting, USB charging points and outdoor seating.

Inside there's space to store all your things and all the comfort of solid walls and cosy shelter from the elements.

www.mourneselfcatering.com

Sperrinview Glamping, Cookstown, Co Tyrone

Sperrin View Glamping

This unique site is located at the foothills of the Sperrin Mountains, only metres from the ancient Beaghmore Stone Circles and a mile from Davagh Forest. The glamping pods are in a prime location which has been recognised as one of Northern Ireland's recommended 'Dark Sky Sites'.

Every pod features an enormous, specially crafted viewing window through which you can watch the ever-changing landscape, and the night sky.

Sleeping up to five guests, there are plenty of creature comforts, including two double beds (plus an extra sofa bed), a Netflix-equipped TV, a kitchenette, and a private shower room. There is also a dedicated concierge service and a communal hub onsite were you'll find a spacious, fully equipped kitchen, a snug reading corner with Wi-Fi, and a stargazing porch.

Nearby, in Davagh Forest, is the new OM Dark Sky observatory which is equipped with a large 14ins aperture telescope - offering visitors even closer views of the night sky.

www.sperrinviewglamping.com

Pebble Pods, Killinchy, Co Down

Pebble Pods Strangford

Nestled on private, tranquil shores of Strangford Lough, Pebble Pods offer a choice of three (Trasnagh, Braddock and Drummond) cosy, comfortable, eco-friendly glamping accommodation.

Fully heated and insulated, each pod is equipped with a king-size bed (linen provided), kitchenette with fridge, microwave and kettle, free Wi-Fi, onsite toilets and showers, private hot tub and thermal sauna.

Castle Ward, Mount Stewart, Rowallane Gardens and the Exploris Aquarium are just a few of the nearby places of interest.

www.pebblepods.com

Pine Tree Hollow, Castlewellan, Co Down

Set in a secluded rural setting bordered by a row of 100-year-old Scots pine trees in Leitrim, Co Down, Pine Tree Hollow Glamping offers a choice of three cosy wooden glamping cabins - The Beehive, The Wagon and The Yurt - each with its own unique style.

The modern but quirky over-sized Beehive sleeps five comfortably in a triple bunk and a small double sofa bed.

The Great Northern Railway passed close to the site until the mid-50s and the replica cattle 'wagon', also sleeps five. The metal work on the wagon has been salvaged from various old carriages in the local area.

From The Wagon, you can enjoy stunning views of both the Mournes and Slieve Croob.

The bespoke wooden 20ft wide yurt is modelled on a traditional Mongolian yurt but adapted to the environment and visitor needs. Enjoying stunning views over Slieve Croob, it sleeps five comfortably and has a spectacular glass dome within the roof, perfect for stargazing.

All three cabins have a wood burning stove, a kettle, toaster and fridge as well as all utensils. And all have private outdoor space, seating, kitchen, fire pit and picnic area.

Communal areas (toilets/showers/tourist information/outdoor games) overlook paddocks housing traditional farm animals.

www.pinetreehollowglamping.com

Carrickreagh Bay, Enniskillen Co Fermanagh

This luxury pod accommodation looks directly out to beautiful Lough Erne - simply walk down to the jetty to enjoy the serene beauty of the water and observe the swans as they while away the day.

Pods house up to four people (two adults and two kids) with a comfy double bed and hotel-quality bed-linen included, plus integrated bunkbeds tucked away, ideal for tweens or teens.

Wi-Fi comes as standard, as do slots to charge phones and laptops.

All six pods are fully furnished and have all the comforts of home including electric, running water, mini fridge and heating. Each pod also features an expansive glazed entrance, coffee dock, shower room, and somewhere to sit and relax.

Just a short walk away is direct access to the Ely Lodge Forest and the unique site is also part of the Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark.

www.further.space/location/carrickreagh

Carntogher Cabins, Maghera, Co Derry

Carntogher Cabins is located in Slaughtneil a small townland a few miles from Maghera, Co Derry on a family farm. All four cabins offer magnificent views overlooking the Sperrin Mountains and the site is a 30-minute drive from the Causeway Coast and Benone Beach.

The ensuite pods include comfy beds and space for the family, with access to outdoor trails and countryside to explore close by.

Each pod sleeps a total of five thanks to a double bed, single bunk beds and double sofa bed. There's a well-equipped en-suite with shower, hand basin and toilet. Settle down on the sofa to watch the TV and DVD player when you fancy relaxing.

For rustling up a meal there is also a kitchen area featuring an oven, electric hob, fridge, kettle and cooking utensils.

www.carntoghercabins.com

Crom Campsite, Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh

Located on the shores of Upper Lough Erne, Crom Campsite, set on the National Trust's Crom Estate, is a peaceful place to get away from daily life. Newtownbutler is the nearest village to Crom estate and further afield is Enniskillen, approximately 18 miles to the north.

Enjoying fantastic views over the lough, this large campsite is spread over two areas, Culliagh and Bell Hill.

If you prefer a few home comforts, there are five cosy pods to choose from.

These robust stone pods once housed animals but after a make-over now have two single beds, and have room for three children to stay on the floor (bring your own air bed). Inside there is lighting, a heater, a kettle, microwave and mini fridge, plus a table and chairs.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Sycamore Pods, Cairncastle, Co Antrim

Nestled just a mile from Ballgally beach, Sycamore Pods offers luxury glamping in two bespoke pods situated on a family hobby farm which houses sheep, rare pig breeds, donkeys and chickens.

The two pods, named Knockdhu and Cairndhu, include everything you would expect from a hotel stay and more.

Each has electric heating, a wood burning stove, hot and cold running water, ensuite toilet and shower, kitchenette with a two-ring ceramic hob, coffee machine, microwave, fridge, toaster, kettle etc and an outdoor fire pit.

Each has a double bed and a double sofa bed sleeping two adults and two children (16 and under).

www.sycamorepods.co.uk