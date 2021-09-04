The secrets to magic midweek meals

Now that we’re just about back in the swing of things in the kitchen after all those lazy summer suppers, I’ve been relying on big flavours using pantry ingredients to freshen up our midweek meal game.

Having a well-stocked pantry with little tubes, jars and tins of ingredients that become the building blocks of really great meals is key. You might not know when they will come in handy, but big-flavour saviours can be found in a dollop of harissa paste or a kick of miso. Even really good chorizo or bacon will add the base to almost any dish. This week, I have three recipes that are bound to tickle the taste buds and get your cooking game all revved up.

I have a recipe for soy-butter mushroom pasta that normally provides all the umami I need in my weeknights, but more recently — and particularly if I have some miso paste in the fridge — this green miso spaghetti is the pasta mash-up you didn’t know you needed in your life. Incredibly moreish, this dish is ideal for adding any vegetables you like to the mix, but simple greens will do.

Chorizo chicken burgers will most certainly amp up your burger night, and this recipe works wonderfully with minced chicken, turkey or pork — but it’s the addition of roaring-red, paprika-rich chorizo sausage that makes all the difference. The chorizo itself has quite a lot of spice to it but I like to add a nice aniseed bite from toasted fennel seeds, which really brings these burgers to life. In terms of additional elements, I’m not sure I can fully get away with calling these pickled onions, but the quick salting of thinly sliced onions, along with the acidity of lemon juice, certainly removes the raw-onion bite and rather satisfyingly transforms them to a glorious pink, ideal alongside the burgers.

Lastly, a big hitter from Thailand, pad see ew — one of my favourites and an immensely popular Thai streetfood dish that is super simple to create at home in less than 15 minutes. A jar of oyster sauce gives the flat rice noodles their salty bite and, with a little prep, this dish mainly comes together in a hot wok.

Three truly flavourful big-hitting dishes that will certainly mix things up!

Chorizo Chicken Burgers

Expand Close Chorizo Chicken Burger. Photograph: Donal Skehan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chorizo Chicken Burger. Photograph: Donal Skehan

Time: 30 minutes. Serves: 4

For the burgers

250g chorizo sausage, roughly chopped

500g chicken mince

1 tsp fennel seeds, toasted

1-2 tbsp rapeseed oil

250g halloumi, cut into thick slices

For the quick onion pickle

1 red onion, very thinly sliced

Juice of 2 lemons

1 tbsp sea salt

For the speedy red cabbage slaw

½ head of red cabbage, sliced on a mandolin

1 large carrot, coarsely grated

3 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1-2 tbsp lemon juice

Sea salt and black pepper

To serve

Avocado, in slices

Baby gem lettuce leaves

4 wholewheat buns or pitta bread, split and toasted

Method

1. Place the onion in a bowl, add in the lemon juice and salt, and massage gently until slightly tender. Set aside.

2. Combine all the ingredients for the red cabbage slaw, and season to taste with sea salt and ground black pepper. Set aside.

3. In a food processor, blitz the chorizo until smooth. Transfer to a mixing bowl and combine with the chicken mince and fennel seeds. Form into burger patties roughly 8cm in diameter.

4. Heat a large frying pan over a high heat and add a little oil. Fry the burgers for 3-4 minutes either side until cooked all the way through. Transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper and keep warm.

5. Using the oil in the pan, fry the halloumi slices until golden on each side. Remove from the pan and serve with the burgers in a toasted bun with pickled red onion, avocado slices and lettuce leaves.

6. Serve the burgers with the slaw on the side or stuff inside if you wish.

Pad See Ew

Expand Close Pad See Ew. Photograph: Donal Skehan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pad See Ew. Photograph: Donal Skehan

Time: 15 minutes. Serves: 4

Ingredients

250g wide rice noodles

2 tbsp oyster sauce

3 tbsp reduced-salt soy sauce

2 tsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp caster sugar

1 tbsp sunflower oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

4 skinless chicken-thigh fillets, cut into 1cm dice

320g tenderstem broccoli, stems cut into thirds

1 large free-range egg

Method

1. Soak the noodles in boiling water for 10 minutes, or until softened. Whisk the oyster and soy sauces, vinegar and sugar together and set aside.

2. While the noodles are soaking, heat the oil in a wok over a high heat, add the garlic and fry for 30 seconds, then add the chicken and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until nearly cooked. Add the broccoli and a splash of water, and then cook for 2-3 minutes more.

3. Push the chicken and broccoli to the side of the wok and crack in the egg; scramble until just set, then mix with the chicken and broccoli. Remove from the wok and set aside.

4. Drain the noodles and add to the wok with the sauce, then toss together to coat and heat through. Return the chicken and broccoli to the pan and mix together, then serve immediately.

Green Miso Spaghetti

Expand Close Green Miso Spaghetti. Photograph: Donal Skehan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Green Miso Spaghetti. Photograph: Donal Skehan

Time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4

Ingredients

350g dried spaghetti

2 tbsp olive oil

3 banana shallots, finely chopped

250g spring greens, shredded

100g unsalted butter

3 tbsp red miso paste

Cracked black pepper

Method

1. Cook the pasta in a saucepan of boiling, salted water for 10-12 minutes, then drain, reserving a cup of the cooking water.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the shallots for 5 minutes until soft but not coloured. Add the greens and a splash of the pasta water, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Melt the butter with the miso paste and blend with 150ml (⅔ cup) of the pasta water until smooth. Add to the drained pasta with the greens. Serve with lots of cracked black pepper.

Read More



