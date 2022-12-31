The world’s my oyster every New Year’s Eve, says Co Down travel blogger Jonny Blair

Bangor man loves to celebrate the occasion in a different place each December 31st

The Bangor man spent last New Year's Eve on a sofa next to an island beach: Pic: Jonny Blair/Don't Stop Living

Jonny enjoying a drink after arriving on Beef Island for New Year's Eve 2021: Pic: Jonny Blair/Don't Stop Living

A Co Down travel blogger who has written about his experiences all over the world has said spending New Year’s Eve in remote places abroad creates a “little bit of magic”.

Now based in Warsaw, Bangor man Jonny Blair has been seeking out new locations to ring in the new year since he founded travel website Don’t Stop Living in 2008.

When the Belfast Telegraph caught up with him he was about to leave a hostel in Kingston, Jamaica, that was formerly a recording studio.

“The guy I’m having a drink with has recorded albums with Shaggy, so it’s a bit of a mad one,” said the 42-year-old.

“When I’m booking places I’m looking for somewhere with a bit of history or something a bit quirky, so I booked in here.

“I’m just chilling out in Jamaica but I have to go to the airport in about four hours to get a flight to Curacao, so that’s my craic.”

Twelve months ago he boarded a flight to Beef Island, a remote archipelago in the British Virgin Islands, alongside an employee of a well-known business magnate.

“I was talking to her on the flight and she said she had to go because she had a private yacht coming to get her to take her to Richard Branson,” he said.

“I booked that flight two days beforehand and I’d never heard of Beef Island.

“I’d just seen that if you have a British or Irish passport you don’t need a visa, you can just go there.

“That’s generally what happens when you travel around New Year’s Eve.

“Everyone is buzzing, trying to frantically get through airport queues. There is a buzz with it.

“People are looking to finish work early and you can get a drink in an airport bar and just chill out and wait on your flight.

“We had a bit of a party on the beach for the new year and I was seeing it coming in maybe six or seven hours ahead of Northern Ireland because of the time difference.

“This year I’ll celebrate Northern Ireland new year six hours earlier, so I’ll have to do it twice.

“Some travellers do it once, but I do it twice for my family and my homeland.”

Jonny has spent New Year’s Eve in packed nightclubs and bars, but says greeting the countdown on a tropical island brings with it a magical atmosphere.

“I want it to be diverse every year. I’ve been partying in London or Belfast on New Year’s Eve and it’s great,” he said.

“You’re in a disco with thousands of others and everyone is partying, but you kind of get lost in the emotion of that and the countdown.

“To sit on a nice remote island with a small table and five or six people around you watching the Moon or the stars is nice.

“There is music, food and some drinks and it’s pretty much the same as everywhere in the world, but with less people — quieter, more remote and there is a little bit of magic there.”

Waking up on an island beach front was how he welcomed 2022, and he is hoping to repeat the feeling by being in Haiti or the Bahamas today.

“It was unbelievable. We’d had the celebrations and the next morning, when you saw it in daylight, came the realisation of what a view it was,” he said.

“That is my best view ever on New Year’s Day.

“I woke up and could stroll along the beach, grab a morning coffee or pancakes for breakfast to welcome in the new year.”

The view that greeted Jonny in January 2022: Pic: Jonny Blair/Don't Stop Living

The moments before the New Year’s Eve countdown can be emotional.

Homesickness can consume you, no matter how jovial the company.

While home is important to Jonny, he has well and truly committed to travelling.

“It’s individual, really. I don’t get homesick,” he added.

“When I’m home I’ll go for soda bread, wheaten bread, pasty suppers and down to the pub for a Guinness and a Harp.

“I feel like most people are in the moment enjoying that countdown on New Year’s Eve. It doesn’t matter where we are around the world, it’s still a 10-second countdown with fireworks.

“Once I was in Iraq for New Year’s Eve and there were fireworks going off in the main square.

“Me and my ex-girlfriend were the only two tourists there.

“Wherever we are, it’s the same vibe; you’re celebrating the end of one year and the start of a new one. People are happy, it’s normally a peaceful day.”

“It is a great feeling when the new year is coming and you’re miles away from where you expected to be.”