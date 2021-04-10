'These songs describe labour, love and loss'
Local sea shanty singers talk to Catriona Doherty about their passion for the traditional folk song that has taken the world by storm ever since a singing Scottish postman went viral with his rendition of The Wellerman.
When North Lanarkshire Royal Mail worker, Nathan Evans, shared a clip of him singing a version of the 19th century New Zealand folk song Wellerman on Tik Tok in December, little did he imagine the post would go viral, racking up millions of views within days and prompting a worldwide interest in sea shanties; now searched online more than any other time in Google history.