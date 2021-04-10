'These songs describe labour, love and loss'

Local sea shanty singers talk to Catriona Doherty about their passion for the traditional folk song that has taken the world by storm ever since a singing Scottish postman went viral with his rendition of The Wellerman.

Sean shantie singer Brendan Kemp is an environmental consultant by day.

Catriona Doherty Sat 10 Apr 2021 at 09:00