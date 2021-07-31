Thirty years of Belfast Pride

As Belfast Pride prepares to celebrate its 30th year, Damian Kerlin reflects on the strides made for equality in legislation, speaking with prominent LGBTQ+ members who continue to pave the way for transformative change and what is it about Pride in Belfast that makes it so special

The annual Belfast Pride parade in Belfast City Centre

Damian Kerlin Sat 31 Jul 2021 at 09:00