Thirty years of Belfast Pride
As Belfast Pride prepares to celebrate its 30th year, Damian Kerlin reflects on the strides made for equality in legislation, speaking with prominent LGBTQ+ members who continue to pave the way for transformative change and what is it about Pride in Belfast that makes it so special
Damian Kerlin
I remember stepping out of Castle Court Shopping Centre and it hit me. The colour, the music, the celebration… the kink. You could not escape it. It was all encompassing. Royal Avenue was absolutely bumping and it was fantastic. The sheer ecstasy of the rainbow wonderland was contagious.