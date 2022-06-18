Titanic Distillers: All hands to the pump…

Titanic is probably the most famous ship since Noah built his ark, and Thompson Dock in Belfast is one of the city’s few remaining physical links with the liner’s construction more than a century ago. It was into this incredible 850 feet-long basin - far out on Queen’s Island, beyond where the Titanic Belfast visitor centre now stands - that the half-finished ship was manoeuvred for its final fitting out in May 1911. Giant lock gates were closed behind it, 24m gallons of water pumped out, and Harland & Wolff's vast army set to work in a dry concrete enclosure that was the largest of its kind in the world.

Not far away from this vast space is Alexandra Dock, where HMS Caroline is now berthed, and standing between the two chasms is the pump house where a powerful network of pipes and valves expelled Thompson’s 24m gallons in just 100 minutes. In Titanic’s day, the only liquid the pump house handled was sea water, but in a few short months from now, that same building will be home to a very different set of pipes and valves - and the liquid flowing through them certainly won’t be sea water.

To turn the historic Thompson Dock pump house into Belfast’s first working whiskey distillery for nearly 100 years has taken local company Titanic Distillers more than four challenging years to realise. Planning permission for their £6m scheme to create not only a working distillery but also a world class visitor attraction was granted last year and builders have been on site since February. Staff recruitment has also begun and ultimately the company hopes to create 50 jobs, ranging from distillery operatives to visitor guides.

Titanic Distillers Director Stephen Symington says the focus of the project is firmly on “keeping everything authentic.” The pump house survived the last century largely intact but was clearly in need of extensive repairs. “There’s very little new-build, everything is restoration,” he explains. “The work has been going well and we’re hoping to be open in early autumn.”

Titanic-era pipework has been kept in place, window frames have been replaced with faithful replicas and original fittings have been retained wherever possible. “Throughout it all we’ve been very aware of the place Titanic has in the story of Belfast and the pride that the city has in it, and how important it is to preserve all of that,” says Stephen. “The pump house itself was a feat of engineering genius, and we hope that by creating a distillery there we’ll be providing a unique view of industry old and new.”

Like shipbuilding, whiskey production was one of the mainstays of Belfast’s industrial past and Stephen says it was an important consideration for Titanic Distillers that their signature product should be a whiskey rather than any other spirit. And while it bears the name Titanic, the drink is also intended to be a wider tribute to the city’s reputation for hard graft, rather than simply a souvenir bottle for visitors to take home. “We want it to be thought of as a quality dram poured as a reward for a hard day’s work,” says Stephen.

Up until now, their Titanic whiskey has been produced through a partnership with the Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk. It’s a five-part blend comprising 72% grain whiskey and 28% malt, with a subtle peated element that’s prompted tasters to declare it reminiscent of the “old Belfast style”.

However, newly-built stills for the distillery in Queen’s Island are sitting in Scotland ready to go. When they’re installed in the pump house, Titanic Distillers aim to produce up to five barrels of whiskey a day. “We’re planning to have our first whiskey made on site laid down in barrels by September,” says Stephen. “We can’t wait to get started.”

But, of course, whiskey is a slow business and bottles from that first distillation in the pump house most likely won’t see the light of day until around 2027. In the meantime, however, there’s a new Titanic single malt due before the end of the year, made through the Great Northern partnership. The company has also recently launched a premium vodka made from sugar beet and you can expect to see a new gin unveiled before Christmas.

And there are also ambitions for the shipyard site beyond the restoration of the pump house. As well as making this engineering marvel a tourist attraction, there are plans to expand visitor access to the vastness of Thompson Dock and reinstate a dockside railway route taking in the historic sights of Titanic’s birthplace.

Just like it was more than 100 years ago, it seems the area around Thompson Dock is becoming a hive of industry once again.

