Titanic Hotel filled with class and history

In the walk towards Belfast’s Titanic Hotel — situated in the city’s regenerated Titanic Quarter — beautifully lit up, my seven-year-old nephew Sean, who is obsessed with the history of the doomed luxury liner and appears to be a young ‘Titanorak’ in the making, ‘oohed and aahed’ as his eyes glanced back and forth between the hotel — the historic home to the Titanic shipbuilders Harland & Wolff — and the tourist attraction, Titanic Belfast, with its four replica 126ft high-pointed hulls.