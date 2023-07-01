Top 50 summer NI family activities

By Gillian Halliday and Catriona Doherty

From going on a bushcraft adventure to making a splash at the biggest waterpark in Ireland, there’s an abundance things to do and places to go in Northern Ireland this summer.

DOWN

Game of Thrones Studio Tour, Banbridge

Game of Thrones Studio Tour, Banbridge

Home to the fantasy HBO epic, this experience at Linen Mill Studios invites visitors to discover the making of the hit HBO series, walk through authentic sets such as Winterfell and King’s Landing, and come up close and personal with dragons and giants. GoT star Indira Varma (Luther, Obi-Wan Kenobi) who played Ellaria Sand will launch a new costume display – including an outfit donned by Pedro Pascal – on June 20.

Cost: Family ticket (two adults, two teens) £90

gameofthronesstudiotour.com

Kilbroney Park, Rostrevor

A beauty spot that features riverside walks and an arboretum, as well as a two-mile forest drive which showcases panoramic views over Carlingford Lough. Perfect for younger kids there’s also a play park and tennis courts, an Information area and a café – all on site. The forest drive leads to a car park from where walkers have the opportunity to climb to Cloughmore, 'the big stone', a 30ton erratic, which sits around 1000ft above Rostrevor.

Cost: free entry

Canoe and Cake, Killinchy

Paddle around the little islands on Strangford Lough with expert guide John from Mobile Team Advisor and immerse yourself in the beauty and tranquility of the surroundings. Once you’ve built up an appetite, back on shore it’s a short walk to a home where Tracey will have warm breads fresh from the griddle and her homemade jams and butters. Yummy.

Cost: £65pp (check age requirements)

Pickie Fun Park, Bangor

Pickie Pool, Bangor

A mainstay of many adults’ childhood memories, lots of fun awaits the new generation with well-loved favourites such as the Pickie Puffer steam train and the giant Pickie pedal swans, as well as a range of new and exciting features including a splash pad, children’s electric cars and an 18-hole nautical themed mini golf course. The park also features brightly coloured Victorian style beach huts offering comfortable changing facilities whilst capturing the spirit of times past.

Cost: Access is free but price varies depending on ride or activity

Tropicana outdoor heated pool, Newcastle

Those who enjoy the wet side of life can have fun in Tropicana, Newcastle's outdoor heated leisure pool. To ensure that the toddlers are not forgotten, they have their own paddling pools with the Nellie the Elephant slide. Also available at Newcastle Centre is a summer scheme for five to 12-year-olds.

Cost: Two adults and two kids day rate £9.60

The Ark Open Farm, Newtownards

A fantastic family day out; the farm itself is set in 40 acres of beautiful countryside between Newtownards and Bangor. It’s home to a huge selection of farm animals and some that are a little more exotic.

Cost: Family of four: £36

Funky Monkeys Indoor Play Centre, Dundonald

Featuring play frame equipment that has been specifically designed with the aim that children can learn and develop their minds through play. As well as fun activity mornings, Funky Monkeys offers a range of funky party themes, with great party facilities including private party rooms. A cafe area is also available for adults!

Cost: £6.50 (under 4s), £6.95 (over 4s)

funkymonkeys.co

Drumawhey Junction Railway, Donaghadee

Forget Thomas the Tank Engine, this is a miniature railway that operates steam, petrol hydraulic, diesel hydraulic and electric locomotives. The line is the longest 7 1/4” gauge railway in Ireland and boasts an interesting journey of around 12 minutes taking in a here is a station, signal cabin, engine and coach sheds, bridges, cuttings, tunnel and a level crossing. It's a great adventure.

Cost: Adult £3 per ride, child £3 per ride

Dundonald International Ice Bowl Centre, Dundonald

Make some moves on Northern Ireland’s only public Olympic sized rink. Public skating sessions are available seven days per week with DJ sessions and a state of the art lighting system operating throughout the weekend and selected holidays.

Younger skaters can avail of fun Penguin and Snowman skating aids to help them get around the ice. (Height restrictions apply). If ice skating isn’t your thing, then why not try the 30-lane tenpin bowling centre.

Cost: Ice skating family-of-four: £26

ARMAGH

Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Adventure Playpark and Fionn's Giant Adventure, Killeavy

Experience the Orchard County’s ‘Mountain of Mystery’. The Forest Park offers walking trails, a scenic drive, an Adventure Playpark, Fionn's Giant Adventure children's story trail and a Courtyard with coffee shop.

Cost: Free entry (parking costs may apply)

Lurgaboy Adventure Centre, Markethill

An outdoor activity centre located in the beautiful countryside, it boasts a range of activities including Ireland’s longest zip-wire and high ropes course. Other activities include archery, orienteering, tug of war and kayaking – as well as many, many more.

Cost: Prices vary depending on activities

lurgaboylodge.com

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Armagh City

Take in the wonder that is the Planetarium’s Digital Full Dome Theatre you can sit back, relax and experience the wonders of our Universe. Take a tour of the night sky, and discover how our scientific research has impacted the field of astronomy.

Explore our exhibition area and learn more about the rich heritage of both the Armagh Observatory and the Armagh Planetarium. Look Closer and get to know the depth of our scientific research with hands on activities and workshops. You can also touch Ireland's largest meteorite!

Gosford Forest Park, Markethill

Quite simply an adventure paradise for all the family. Enjoy facilities including playparks, family mountain bike, horse and walking trails and a pump track. The Little Explorers playpark is suitable for children aged five and up, and is an open grassy area, enclosed with a willow hedge. Climb the challenging Woodpeckers Nests, moving from one to the other and watching out for the eggs. At the Squirrels Drey move from tree to tree using ropes, swings and ladders, suitable for age 7+. Face the fearsome giant who stands over 6ft tall. Climb up his fingers and slide off his back.

Cost: Entrance fee varies

getactiveabc.com

Navan Fort, Killylea Road

Located west of Armagh City, lies the ancient Emain Macha – one of the earliest provincial capitals of Ulster. A large earthwork on top of a drumlin, it is thought to be the site of a pagan sanctuary. In early Irish mythological tales, Emain was the head Quarters of the Red Branch knights. Visitors can enjoy woodland walk at the base of the hill, which is suitable for wheelchair users. However, Navan itself is unsuited for wheelchair users and those with difficulty walking. No unaccompanied children under the age of 16. Visitors can also learn more the fort at the adjoining Navan Centre.

Cost: Free (costs apply to enter the Navan Centre which requires pre-booking)

navancentre.com

ANTRIM

World of Owls, Randalstown

World of Owls hopes to bring people, young and old, from all sections of the community to a beautiful location where they can be shown the need for conservation by one of nature’s most wonderful creatures.

There are a range of facilities that enables it to be a visitor destination for a full or half day visit. There is an indoor and outdoor display area, shop, small café, outdoor displays, walks, play area and services.

Birds of Prey & Owls from all over the world also Eagles, Falcons, Hawks and Vultures.

Cost: Family ticket (two adults, two children) £18, additional children on family ticket, £3

Antrim Round Tower, Steeple Road

Impressive reminders of Antrim’s ancient monastic settlement. The tower was built around the 10th century as a bell-tower for protection from raiders and is known locally as The Steeple. It is 28 metres tall and is one of the finest of its kind in Ireland. The monastic site was burned in 1147.

Cost: Free

Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary

Northern Ireland’s only horse welfare charity that offers horse riding lessons and experiences. As well as learning a new skill, meeting new people and getting fit, you will be supporting the charity and helping to feed the many rescued animals in it’s care. All the horses and ponies cared for that provide lessons have been rescued from neglect or abuse. They have been nurtured back to health, both physically and spiritually, and are raising funds for their less fortunate friends.

Cost: Varied depending on lessons, by appointment only

crosskennanlane.co.uk

Carrickfergus Castle, Marine Highway

Besieged in turn by the Scots, Irish, English and French, this Norman castle played an important military role until 1928 and remains one of the best preserved medieval structures in Ireland.

The castle now houses historical displays as well as cannons from the 17th to the 19th centuries. A visit will give you the opportunity to see how the Great Hall at the top of the Great Tower has been transformed by the new roof which has greatly improved the visitor’s experience.

Cost: Family ticket (up to five people, including three adults) £18

High Rise, Blaris Industrial Estate, Lisburn

A social enterprise run by charity Employers for Childcare, this play centre offers activities to those with special needs, and is Northern Ireland’s biggest and best Clip ‘n Climb experience and provides healthy, challenging indoor climbing fun for all the family – including adults. Guests are advised to pre-book Clip ‘n Climb sessions, which last around 90 minutes.

Cost: Weekend and holiday price, £14.50 per climber

highriseni.org

Belfast Summer Cinema, Belfast City Hall

Held only on July 15 and 16 by Belfast One and in association with the Belfast Film Festival, Movie-goers will enjoy being treated to a range of fantastic movies over two days on the big screen including Moana, Back to the Future, Yesterday (aged 12 and over only) and Up, and Top Gun: Maverick (aged 12 and over only).

Cost: Tickets are first-come, first-served basis and a £1 fee applies for booking, which can only be done on July 15 and 16

belfastone.co.uk

Lost City Adventure Golf, Cityside

This venue has two indoor jungle-themed golf courses where players young and old can tackle Sunken Skull Ridge, Explorer Falls and lots of interactive obstacles. Players make their way around the course amidst simulated thunder and lightning storms and challenge their skills against rainforest animals and moving walls.

Cost: Adventure family pass for four players, one course (one aged under 16), £26

Aunt Sandra’s Chocolate Factory, Holywood Road

Take a trip back in time at Aunt Sandra's Candy Factory and watch old-time candy making at its best. Visit the traditional sweet shop called the 'Treat Bar' to see walls lined with a huge variety of jarred sweets to choose from, handmade chocolate and fudges made in-house, a large range of slush flavours or handmade honeycomb made right there in the factory. Join a workshop and learn more about how the sweet treats are made.

Cost: Workshop prices and private parties prices vary

auntsandras.com

Black Axe Throwing Co, Cityside

Placing an axe in a child’s hand may not be the most obvious summer activity, yet Weekend has firsthand experience that kids will love this and of course participants will be supervised by experts on hand who will advise on how to throw an axe at a wooden panel safely as parents can look on. The company offers special weekend sessions just for little ones, and during the summer there are additional sessions put on to entertain bored kids. To book for children please email: Belfast@belfastthrowing.com Cost: contact for price information

Belong Ballymena, Ballymena

The ultimate gaming experience for kids who can get their hands on the latest gaming technology and play a wide range of gaming titles from as little as £2 an hour. This gaming arcade and arena is fully equipped with high powered PCs, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles as well as lightning-fast gaming displays and esports quality peripherals.

Cost: From £2 per person

belong.gg/arenas/ballymena/

Ulster Aviation Society, Maze, Lisburn

Perfect for the little Top Gun: Maverick fan, this is a museum where a charity looks after a collection ranging from vintage Second World War fighters through Cold War era fast jets, Shorts designed & built aircraft, civilian aircraft, plus military helicopters, engines, artefacts and rare aviation reference materials, all with strong links to aviation within the island of Ireland. Our aircraft are housed within an ex-Second World War hangar at Maze Long Kesh,

Cost: Family visits are free of charge (up to 10 people) but prior booking is essential and donations are welcom

ulsteraviationsociety.org

LONDONDERRY

Rose Park Farm, Ballymoney

From petting farms to fairy trails, play areas and an inland beach, there’s plenty to keep little ones occupied here. It’s home to snakes, rabbits, guinea pigs, a bearded dragon and various other creatures, in addition to a playbarn with inflatables that are ideal for under-fives, a tractor track, a pirate ship and even a giant’s chair.

Cost: £5 for adults and children, under twos go free.

roseparkfarm.co.uk

Splash Outdoor Waterpark, Moneymore

Older kids will love bouncing, sliding, jumping and crashing their way around this inflatable AquaPark obstacle course. Other activities to try at the centre, include stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and open water swimming. The water park is suitable for children aged six and upwards.

Cost: The AquaPark is £23 for adults and £16 for under 16s. Activities are priced individually.

splashni.com

Oakfire Adventures, Glenshane Road

An adventurer’s playground, there’s a trekking experience, tree trek adventure, aerial challenge course, and a paintball battlefield onsite. Participants must be 16 or over for paintballing, and aged 10 or over and be at least 4’7 for the other activities.

Cost: Activities are priced individually and start from £15 for customers aged 10-17 and £20 for adults.

oakfireadventures.com

Jungle NI, Moneymore

Thrill seekers can try their hand at archery, tree top adventure, quad biking, llama trekking, laser tag and much more. Once a working farm, Jungle NI is home to llamas, sheep, goats, miniature horses, chickens and miniature schnauzers.

Cost: Prices vary depending on the activity, for example llama trekking is £12 for adults and £8 for under 16s, and the treetop taster is £20 for under 16s and £25 for adults. Laser tag is £22.50.

www.thejungleni.com

Curry’s Fun Park, Portrush

From knuckle-whitening water rides to the more low-key carousel and bumper cars, there’s something for all age groups at Curry’s. The park is open daily during the summer months.

Cost: Rides vary in price and cost between two to four tokens. Tokens are £1, with discounts available if you buy in bulk.

www.facebook.com/Currysfunparkportrush

The Lake Kilrea, Coleraine

The Lake Kilrea

The biggest waterpark in Ireland, the course features giant icebergs, mega slides, wipeout balls and swirly bridges for participants to navigate. There’s also range of land sports to try, such as a high ropes course and a 120m zipline.

Cost: A waterpark group booking is £24 per person.

Limitless NI, Limavady

Hovercrafting at Limitless NI

Take on your family members in a high-tempo activity involving a hovercraft or Powerturn Buggy. Go at a more leisurely pace with football golf or laser tag, or put your heads together to solve various puzzles.

Cost: Prices vary depending on the activity and package, and start at £5 for football golf.

limitlessni.com

Longline Surf School, Benone

Long Line Surf School

Experienced coaches are on hand teach the skills and techniques of surfing and stand up paddleboarding. Surf lessons are available to everyone, with special provisions in place for those with disabilities and custom-made surfboards for specific additional needs.

Cost: A two-hour child’s surf lesson costs £25, paddleboard lessons are £35.

longlinesurfschool.co.uk

Le Petit Village

A world in miniature aimed at children aged seven and under, this play centre is based in role play. The village has its own supermarket, pizzeria, baby hospital, construction area, fire truck cottage and princess castle. Each little unit has been equipped with a range of toys and tools so children can be doctor, pizza chef, firefighter or whatever their imagination conjures up, for the day.,

Cost: £6 for children and £2 for adults.

www.lepetitvillage-nw.com

Xtreme Jump, Buncrana Road

Xtreme Jump is the ultimate trampolining experience. There are daily sessions for children under five, autism-friendly sessions and Friday disco evenings.

Cost: The cost for children over five is £8, and under five is £3.50.

www.facebook.com/xtremebounce.net

FERMANAGH

Share Discovery Village, Enniskillen

Share Discovery Village, Enniskillen

There’s an incredible amount to do here. Land activities include archery, bushcraft, escape rooms, climbing, combat corps laser tag. For water babies there’s canoeing, sailing, kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, inflatable water towables, and the Witbit Water Park.

Cost: Prices start from £15 per person for a one-hour activity and the waterpark is £17.50 per person.

www.sharevillage.org

Corralea Activity Centre, Belcoo

Standup paddle boarding at Corralea, Belcoo

Corralea his home to an impressive climbing wall, there’s also archery facilities, mountain bike skills tuition, and electric bikes and cones available to hire. Families can avail of the ‘Canoe and BBQ experience’ where they paddle on Lough MacNean before cooking up a feast in the barbeque hut.

Cost: Activities start from £28. The canoe hire and BBQ hut for four people is £180.

www.corralea.com

Marble Arch Caves, Florencecourt

Marble Arch Caves

A tour of Marble Arch Caves guides guests through hidden tunnels and chambers along still pools and unique formations. A tour takes 60-75 minutes and an average level of fitness is required.

Cost: Children under four go free, admission for children aged 5-18 is £7.50, and an adult ticket is £15. Concessions are available.

marblearchcaves.co.uk

Enniskillen Castle, Enniskillen

Take a step back in time to the early 15th century when Gaelic Fermanagh was ruled by the Maguire chieftains. During your visit look out for the four mystery objects and try to guess their purpose. Family activity sheets can be downloaded from the castle’s website and themes include Vikings, the Stone Age, and castle under attack.

Cost: £4 for children and £5.50 for adults.

www.enniskillencastle.co.uk

Castle Archdale, Rossmore

This facility has fully serviced static and touring caravan sites, campsites, playgrounds, watersports and acres of space to explore on foot or bike. Guests can hire bikes and kayaks, or hop on a guided boat tour of Lough Erne. The Little Squirrel Club has a packed programme of arts and crafts.

Cost: Kayak and hydrobike hire costs £15, with offers available. Value family passes are available for £90 for a family of four that can be used over a number of days.

www.castlearchdale.com

Castle Coole, Enniskillen

Step inside Castle Coole house and discover the stories of families who lived there in the 17th and 18th centuries, and the world of the servants who worked for them. There’s also a playground and outdoor walking trails to explore. Balance bikes can be borrowed free of charge from visitor reception.

Cost: Grounds-only admission is £2.80 for children and £5.50 for adults.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/northern-ireland/castle-coole

Fermanagh Fun Farm, Lisbellaw

The farm his home to more than 150 animals and the majority have been rescued or adopted. Guests can enjoy cuddle time in Pets Corner, donkey walking and grooming, trailer and quad rides to the cow patch, indoor and outdoor play areas, a cups and saucers ride, and pedal boating.

Cost: Admission is £8 for adults, £9 for children, £2 for under twos, and free for babies aged under six months.

www.fermanaghfunfarm.com

Erne Boat Hire, Enniskillen

Rent a boat and sail off to discover Lough Erne or Devenish Island which is 30 minutes away. The pleasure crafts have large storage lockers for picnic items, are self-drive, and comfortably hold six people. Fuel, tuition, buoyancy aids and maps are included in the rental fee.

Cost: £65 for four hours.

erneboathireltd.com

TYRONE

Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh

Take a wander though the park and embark on a journey that many of our ancestors took taking Ulster shores for a new life in America. Step on the Brig Union ship and imagine what life was like on the precarious 12-week voyage to the States.

Cost: The cost per child is £7, £11.50 for adults, and under fives go free.

Todds Leap, Dungannon

There’s a wealth to do at this outdoor activity centre. The list includes blindfold Land Rover driving, to archery the giant swing, off-road safari ride, off-road truck run, splat master paintballing for kids, the 150m-long Tayto BigYella Slide, Granda Ben’s Ethican Zoo trail, zip lining, and air rifle shooting.

Cost: Family Open Park Day happen on the last Sunday of every month and are priced at £30 per person and under threes go free.

toddsleap.com

Happy Dayz, Ballygawley

With indoor and outdoor play areas, Happy Dayz is suitable whatever the weather. Slots are two hours per session, which gives access to the indoor centre with a large climbing frame, toddler frame, ball pool, bouncy castles, football court and outdoor playground.

Cost: £6 for children, babies remaining in prams go free, £2 for adults.

www.happydayzballygawley.com

Annaginny Park Farm, Dungannon

See a small collection of animals including llamas, black swans and emu. The site has barbecue facilities, picnic tables and a playpark. Fishing is available on one of the lakes.

Cost: £10 for a family of four

www.annaginny.com/

Benburb Valley Park, Dungannon

A picturesque place to enjoy the great outdoors, the park has a bluebell walk, a castle and riverside walks. Cross the River Blackwater via a rustic white metal bridge to explore the network of paths on the southern side of the river.

Cost: Free of charge

discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/benburb-valley-park-p710271

Gortin Glen Forest Park, Omagh

This family friendly outdoor facility has a playpark, blue and red mountain bike trails, walking trails of various lengths and a café. The Destination Play Park has equipment for tots to teens and many of it is accessible to children with a disability.

Cost: Free of charge

www.fermanaghomagh.com/residential-services/leisure/gortin-glen-forest-park

Aladdin’s Kingdom Play Centre, Omagh

This indoor play area has just reopened after a refurbishment, and featues a dedicated toddler zone and an area for older children. Standout features include the aerial gliders, spiral slide, haunted house, giant ball pool and rope bridges. There’s a café with a healthy kids’ menu.

Cost: £2.50 for children under two, £5 for children over two, free admission for adults.

www.facebook.com/AladdinsKingdomOmagh/